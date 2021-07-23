Technical Analysis wins the Lake George

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Technical Analysis rallied in the stretch to win the $150,000 Lake George stakes on Friday at Saratoga Race Course.
Jose Ortiz guided the winning horse to victory in 1:36.61 over one mile, paying $17.60 to win.
“I think she always wanted to do this — run a mile,” Ortiz told NYRA. “We were trying to stretch her out being a 3-year-old for the Belmont Oaks. I told Chad (Brown, the trainer), and he agreed with me, at this time it’s probably not her thing and we need to cut her back. She’s too antsy early and pulls a lot.
“Today, cutting back to a mile, I could let her run to the first turn and she came back to me nicely. She relaxed very well behind the horses and I knew it was just a matter of time. I knew we were going to separate and that’s what I wanted. I wanted Jouster not to walk in front of me.”
Brown won the Lake George for the fifth time in its last seven runnings. Fluffy Socks finished second and Tobys Heart was third.
Racing continues Saturday at Saratoga with an 11-race card highlighted by the Grade I Coaching Club American Oaks and the Grade III Caress.