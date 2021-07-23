Technical Analysis wins the Lake George

Spa Recap

Day 7

Favorite of the day: The couples entry of Thrill and Miss Domina were worth $3.60 on a $2 win bet in the 10th race.

Long shot of the day: Technical Analysis paid $17.60 on a winning ticket in the featured ninth race.

Feature race winner: Technical Analysis won the Grade III Lake George stakes, paying $17.60 to win.

Coming Saturday: The fifth race will be the Grade I Coaching Club American Oaks, while the 10th race is the Grade III Caress Stakes.