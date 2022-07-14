Tarabi wins inaugural Wilton as Saratoga meet opens

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Thoroughbred racing returned to Saratoga Race Course for the 154th year on Thursday with a 10-race schedule that saw the return of the Wilson Chute.

Last used in 1992, the reconstructed Wilson Chute was used for the inaugural running of the Wilton, a $135,000 stakes for 2-year-old fillies in the seventh race. The chute allows 1-mile races to be contested on Saratoga's dirt main track.

Tarabi, a 6-5 favorite, won the Wilton under Hall of Famer Javier Castellano, beating out Todd Pletcher-trained Goddess of Fire by three-quarters of a length. Angitude took third, a head behind Goddes of Fire.

Tarabi returned $4.40 for a $2 wager for trainer Cherie DeVaux, who said a good break from the No. 6 post and settled pace run made the difference.

“On paper, some of the speed horses had scratched out of the race. We were trying to figure out what works best for her and her running style,” DeVaux told NYRA.com after the race. “She had been on the chase from a bad break or hitting the gate. It was nice to see that she settled, came with a run and she persevered through the wire.”

DeVaux said Tarabi may return to the Spa for the Grade 1, $500,000 Test on Aug. 6.

“The Test is definitely what our goal would be so we’re going to have to shorten her back up, but she had a race over the track and she’s run two good races here,” DeVaux said to NYRA.com. “It gives you a lot of confidence to point towards a race like that.”

Two other stakes are scheduled to be run from the Wilson Chute during the 40-day summer meet: the Evan Shipman Handicap for New York-bred 3-year-olds, and its counterpart for fillies, the Johnstone Mile. Both races are set for Aug. 12.

Also Thursday, Just Cindy won the Grade 3, $175,000 Schuylerville Stakes with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. up. Just Cindy overtook Summer Promise and Luis Saez to win the 6-furlong race for 2-year-old fillies by 2 1/4 lengths, paying $6.20 for the win.

Paid attendance at the historic Saratoga track was announced at 28,466 — a small bump up from last year, when fans returned after the 2020 meet was run without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Racing resumes Friday at 1:05 p.m. with a 10-race schedule, featuring the $150,000 Coronation Cup in the eighth race and the Grade 3, $175,000 Forbidden Apple in the ninth.