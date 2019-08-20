Tacitus has had some bad luck during his 2019 campaign, but on Tuesday, New York Racing Association oddsmaker David Aragona made the Wood Memorial winner the 5-2 morning-line favorite for the 150th running of the Grade I, $1.25 million Travers Stakes for 3-year-olds Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.
Tacitus — second in the Belmont and third in the Kentucky Derby — drew post 6 in the 12-horse field for the "Mid-Summer Derby." The race includes Jim Dandy winner Tax as well as multiple graded-stakes winners Code of Honor, Mucho Gusto and Owendale.
Tacitus stumbled near the start of the Jim Dandy at Saratoga on July 27, but rallied nicely to finish only three-quarters of a length behind Tax, who drew the far outside at post 12 and is listed at 6-1.
Tax and Tacitus will be meeting for the fifth time this year.
"Well, I haven't taught him to read yet, so he doesn't know he's an underdog," Tax trainer Danny Gargan said. "Nobody wrote about us going into the Jim Dandy and we did just fine, and nobody's really written about us now, but I think he's in his best form today."
The second choice on the morning line went to Code of Honor, who broke his maiden at first asking last year at the Spa. Most recently, he won the Grade III Dwyer comfortably after earning second place in the Kentucky Derby.
Tax isn't the only horse at 6-1 for now. He is joined at those odds by Owendale and Mucho Gusto. Owendale is coming off a win in the Ohio Derby and a third at the Preakness, while Mucho Gusto was second in the Haskell last time out.
Both of Saratoga leading trainer Chad Brown's entries are 10-1 on the morning line. Highest Honors stepped up to win the Curlin here on July 26, while Looking At Bikinis was third in that race, his stakes debut.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.