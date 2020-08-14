Swiss Skydiver tries to add her name to Alabama champions list

SARATOGA SPRINGS — This year marks the 140th running of the Grade I Alabama for 3-year-old fillies, and the list of winners reads like a Who’s Who collection. Royal Delta, Society Selection, Silverbulletday and Sky Beauty are just a few of the horses to grace the winner’s circle.
A 3-year-old filly needs a certain amount of chutzpah to win at a mile and a quarter — the kind shown by one who takes on the male horses. And Swiss Skydiver fits that bill.
She did so in the 1 1/8-mile Blue Grass on July 11 at Keeneland, where she finished a game second to Art Collector. Before that, she had graded stakes victories this year in the Gulfstream Park Oaks, Fantasy and Santa Anita Oaks.
“Once we got her going two turns, she really figured it out and clicked,” said trainer Ken McPeek, who saddled Eskimo Kisses to an Alabama win in 2018. “The further she goes, the stronger she gets.”
Jockey Tyler Gaffalione, who rode Paris Lights to victory in the Coaching Club American Oaks, will attempt to capture both of Saratoga’s Grade I events for 3-year-old fillies.
While most would make the argument that Bob Baffert’s best 3-year-old filly is Gamine, based on her spacious margins of victory, including the Grade I Test last Saturday at Saratoga, he’s hopeful that Crystal Ball can make a step up in this race. She’s already seen the surface once, finishing second to Paris Lights in the Coaching Club American Oaks, and gets the services of Javier Castellano, who has won the Alabama three times.
Of course, if you’re talking chutzpah, winning graded stakes on both turf and dirt as a 3-year-old would rank right up there, and that’s what Bill Mott trainee Harvey’s Lil Goil will try to do. A second-crop sire of American Pharoah, she’s coming off a head win in the Grade III Regret Stakes on June 27 at Churchill Downs. She won the ungraded Busanda on the dirt at Aqueduct in February.
Spice Is Nice is an intriguing entry for trainer Todd Pletcher. Making her Grade I debut, she shows the signs of being sired by Curlin, whose offspring tend to develop the older they get. After a maiden win, followed by a second and a fifth in two Grade II stakes, she took a little more than three months off and responded with a 2 ¾-length win over a mile and a sixteenth in an allowance July 3 at Belmont Park. She has put in two decent workouts since then.
Rounding out the field are Bonny South, Envoutante and Fire Coral. The Alabama is a “Win and You’re In” automatic qualifier for the Breeders’ Cup Distaff on Nov. 7 at Keeneland.
Saratoga Derby
Decorated Invader will try to be a two-time graded stakes winner on the turf at the Spa this year when the 7-5 morning-line favorite competes in the $500,000 Saratoga Derby Invitational.
The Christophe Clement trainee won the Grade II National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame stakes here July 18 by 1 ¼ lengths. Decorated Invader, who has five wins in seven starts, had a second and broke his maiden in two races last year at Saratoa.
Ironically, the horse who beat him his first time here will line up in the Saratoga Derby gate: Field Pass, who has four wins and a third, all in stakes, this year.
Clement has a solid hand in the race, as he also sends out Gufo, who is riding a four-race win streak, including the Grade III Kent his last time out.
