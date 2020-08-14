Swiss Skydiver tries to add her name to Alabama champions list

Of course, if you’re talking chutzpah, winning graded stakes on both turf and dirt as a 3-year-old would rank right up there, and that’s what Bill Mott trainee Harvey’s Lil Goil will try to do. A second-crop sire of American Pharoah, she’s coming off a head win in the Grade III Regret Stakes on June 27 at Churchill Downs. She won the ungraded Busanda on the dirt at Aqueduct in February.

Spice Is Nice is an intriguing entry for trainer Todd Pletcher. Making her Grade I debut, she shows the signs of being sired by Curlin, whose offspring tend to develop the older they get. After a maiden win, followed by a second and a fifth in two Grade II stakes, she took a little more than three months off and responded with a 2 ¾-length win over a mile and a sixteenth in an allowance July 3 at Belmont Park. She has put in two decent workouts since then.

Rounding out the field are Bonny South, Envoutante and Fire Coral. The Alabama is a “Win and You’re In” automatic qualifier for the Breeders’ Cup Distaff on Nov. 7 at Keeneland.

Saratoga Derby

Decorated Invader will try to be a two-time graded stakes winner on the turf at the Spa this year when the 7-5 morning-line favorite competes in the $500,000 Saratoga Derby Invitational.