Swiss Skydiver has an easy time of it in the Alabama

SARATOGA SPRINGS — As if 2020 hadn’t delivered enough surprises, add another one: The winners of the Travers and Alabama — Saratoga’s top races for 3-year-olds and 3-year-old fillies — were both geared down at the one-sixteenth pole because they already had their 1¼-mile races in the bag.
On Saturday, Swiss Skydiver joined Tiz the Law in the category of Making a Hallowed Grade I Look Easy by winning the Alabama by 3½ lengths.
Winning owner Peter Callahan might want to advise some Wall Street folks on how to make the most of their money. He bought the daughter of Daredevil for just $35,000 at the 2018 Keeneland September Yearling Sale. With her Alabama winnings, she’s earned $952,980.
“No matter where you take her, no matter who rides her, just honored to have a filly like this,” said winning trainer Ken McPeek, who also won this race in 2018 with Eskimo Kisses.
The filly has been under five jockeys at eight tracks in nine career starts and now has a Grade I victory to go with her two Grade II’s, one Grade III and, oh yeah, an impressive second in the Grade II Blue Grass against colts in her race before the Alabama.
While that race got her some notice from people who might have missed her, this is the one they’ll talk about every time before her next start in the Kentucky Oaks on Sept. 4. With Tyler Gaffalione aboard, she stayed off the pace set by Crystal Ball. And when she started to move on the leader halfway through the far turn, Gaffalione was as still as a statue — the same way Manny Franco was on Tiz the Law just a week ago.
She passed that filly and opened up in the stretch while the rest of the fillies fought for second.
Bonny South actually used an impressive late kick to take second, and Harvey’s Lil Goil was third.
McPeek said he only gave Gaffalione one instruction: to go 48 seconds the first half-mile.
“I thought the (Blue Grass) we went a little quick,” McPeek said. “I think we went 46 and 2(-fifths) the first half and it took a little steam out of her and she couldn’t hold off Art Collector. He spotted it — they went 47 and 4 and he was 1 length off the pace. That was an ‘atta boy,’ he did a great job.
“She just breathes different air,” McPeek said. “Everything we’ve asked her to do, she says, ‘OK, no problem.’”
With not much to talk about concerning the Alabama, McPeek looked ahead — usually something trainers avoid, but after this performance, who could blame him? He noted that Swiss Skydiver got points toward the Kentucky Derby for competing in the Blue Grass, but might use them for the Preakness, which this year is the final leg of the Triple Crown.
“So, let’s say if she could win the Oaks and if she’s still in good order, I think the Preakness would be a great race to win with a filly,” McPeek said.
But first comes the Oaks, which means a duel with the Bob Baffert-trained Gamine, who has been running shorter distances but winning them by huge margins.
“That’ll be an exciting race,” McPeek said. “It’s going to get a lot of attention, and we don’t have any fear of her. I think my filly might even have the advantage because Churchill is her base and she’s been two turns repeatedly and hasn’t had any trouble doing that.”
If the Oaks/Preakness combination doesn’t happen, or maybe even if it does, by virtue of this win, Swiss Skydiver has an automatic entry to the Breeders’ Cup Distaff on Nov. 7 at Keeneland.
Fast-developing horse
Domestic Spending had to be gelded as a 2-year-old because of his antics. Trainer Chad Brown described him as “a bad actor.”
But the now-3-year-old has found maturity and a winning stride, capturing the second running of the $500,000 Saratoga Derby over a firm turf.
Even more so than usual, there were a lot of horses vying for the win late in the 1 3/16-mile race. One certain to be coming was Gufo, who has a reputation for charging late and was riding a four-race win streak.
Sure enough, Gufo charged, but the British-bred Domestic Spending had enough to hold him off by a head, making it a three-win day for trainer Chad Brown.
It was Domestic Spending’s third win in four career starts, all this year, with a third in the Grade II National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame here on July 18.
The victory moved Brown into a tie with Todd Pletcher for the trainers’ lead, as both have 18 wins. Brown has won three Saratoga training titles and has earned the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer the last four years.
“This is a long meet,” Brown said. “It’s like playing four rounds of a golf in a major. It’s not just one round. There’s a lot of holes to play.”
Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.
