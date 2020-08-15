Swiss Skydiver has an easy time of it in the Alabama

SARATOGA SPRINGS — As if 2020 hadn’t delivered enough surprises, add another one: The winners of the Travers and Alabama — Saratoga’s top races for 3-year-olds and 3-year-old fillies — were both geared down at the one-sixteenth pole because they already had their 1¼-mile races in the bag.

On Saturday, Swiss Skydiver joined Tiz the Law in the category of Making a Hallowed Grade I Look Easy by winning the Alabama by 3½ lengths.

Winning owner Peter Callahan might want to advise some Wall Street folks on how to make the most of their money. He bought the daughter of Daredevil for just $35,000 at the 2018 Keeneland September Yearling Sale. With her Alabama winnings, she’s earned $952,980.

“No matter where you take her, no matter who rides her, just honored to have a filly like this,” said winning trainer Ken McPeek, who also won this race in 2018 with Eskimo Kisses.

The filly has been under five jockeys at eight tracks in nine career starts and now has a Grade I victory to go with her two Grade II’s, one Grade III and, oh yeah, an impressive second in the Grade II Blue Grass against colts in her race before the Alabama.