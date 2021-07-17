Sunday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 1:05 p.m.
1ST RACE — 2YO, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight, 5 1/2 furlongs. Purse: $85,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Last Minute Mario;Javier Castellano;Wayne Potts;8-1
2 Knightly Mischief;Junior Alvarado;Kenneth McPeek;6-1
3 Silver Samurai;Jose Ortiz;Kelly Breen;3-1
4 Doin'ittherightway;Dylan Davis;Rob Atras;6-1
5 Mischief Mogul;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;7-5
6 Stop the Spread;Benjamin Hernandez;Caio Caramori;30-1
7 Shipsational;Luis Saez;Edward Barker;9-2
2ND RACE — 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming, 1 1/16 miles, Inner Turf. Purse: $60,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 No Burn;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;15-1
2 Charleston Strong;Manuel Franco;Jeremiah Englehart;7-2
3 Abdan;Javier Castellano;Robertino Diodoro;20-1
4 Islandman;Jalon Samuel;Andrew Williams;50-1
5 Tallis;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;6-1
6 Mystical Man;Joel Rosario;Albert Stall;6-1
7 Group Hug;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;10-1
8 Amano;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-2
9 Welshman;Dylan Davis;Barclay Tagg;20-1
10 Partner's Hope;Jose Ortiz;Kenneth McPeek;10-1
11 Complicate;Jose Lezcano;Brian Lynch;20-1
12 The Angry Man;John Velazquez;Dermot Magner;12-1
13 Mark This Down (AE);Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;12-1
14 Theregoesmymiracle (MTO);Eric Cancel;Randi Persaud;30-1
15 Bold Victory (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;9-2
3RD RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance, 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Breakfastatbonnies (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Danny Gargan;6-5
2 Canarsie Angel;Manuel Franco;Rob Atras;12-1
3 Jill's a Hot Mess;Jose Lezcano;Natalia Lynch;12-1
4 Athena Dancer;Tyler Gaffalione;Wayne Potts;8-1
5 Get the Candy;Luis Saez;Michelle Nevin;3-1
6 Big Time Lady;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1
7 Chasing Cara;Dylan Davis;Mitchell Friedman;20-1
8 Byhubbyhellomoney;Eric Cancel;Bob Dunham;10-1
9 Snicket;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;9-2
10 Fractorzation;Jose Ortiz;John Kimmel;8-1
11 Little Dutch Girl;David Cohen;Christophe Clement;20-1
12 Show Me the Honey;John Velazquez;Michelle Nevin;6-1
13 Left Leaning Lucy (MTO);Manuel Franco;David Donk;12-1
14 Shesasuperfreak (MTO);Ricardo Santana;Robert Klesaris;20-1
15 Beautiful Karen (MTO);Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;5-1
16 Honey Money (MTO);Jose Ortiz;Wayne Potts;7-2
4TH RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance, 1 1/8 miles. Purse: $60,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Family Time;Joel Rosario;Dale Romans;5-1
2 Misty Veil;Irad Ortiz;Thomas Amoss;5-2
3 Puye Timing;Luis Saez;Norm Casse;6-1
4 High Fashion;Jose Ortiz;George Arnold;4-1
5 Suspended Campaign;Jorge Vargas;David Duggan;8-1
6 Honor Hop;John Velazquez;Brian Lynch;3-1
7 Poncho Song;Dylan Davis;Mark Hennig;8-1
5TH RACE — 2YO, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight, 5 1/2 furlongs. Purse: $85,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Senbei;Manuel Franco;Christophe Clement;5-1
2 Hot Rod Rumbie;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;7-2
3 Gimmedamoney;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;10-1
4 Juggler;Luis Saez;Kelly Breen;9-2
5 Lil Stevie;Irad Ortiz;Brittany Russell;3-1
6 Cozzy's Attitude;Joel Rosario;Charlton Baker;6-1
7 Wicked Bobby;Jose Ortiz;Kenneth McPeek;12-1
8 Disengage;Eric Cancel;Michelle Nevin;6-1
6TH RACE — 3YO and up, Claiming, 1 mile, Inner Turf. Purse: $57,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Fast Break (MTO);Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;9-2
2 Glory Road (MTO);TBA;Thomas Amoss;8-1
3 Blue Lou Boyle (IRE);Joel Rosario;Mark Casse;6-1
4 Fortuity;Manuel Franco;Michael Maker;7-2
5 Malthael;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;5-1
6 Matta;John Velazquez;Michael Trombetta;8-1
7 Life On Top;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;4-1
8 Handy;David Cohen;Robertino Diodoro;10-1
9 Summer to Remember;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;2-1
10 Free Enterprises (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-2
11 No Salt;Dylan Davis;Keith O'Brien;50-1
12 Liveyourbeastlife (MTO);Manuel Franco;Jorge Abreu;8-1
13 Respect for All (MTO);TBA;Michael Simmonds;15-1
7TH RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight, 7 furlongs. Purse: $100,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Equal Pay;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;2-1
2 Super Quick;Luis Saez;Norm Casse;10-1
3 Mezcal;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;9-2
4 Rhombique;Jorge Vargas;Robert Ribaudo;30-1
5 Big City Momma;Jose Ortiz;Claude McGaughey;6-1
6 Venus Oyzo;Eric Cancel;Randi Persaud;30-1
7 More Moonshine;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;5-1
8 Point Wild;Joel Rosario;Kenneth McPeek;12-1
9 Perfect Grace;Tyler Gaffalione;Ralph Nicks;7-2
8TH RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance Optional Claiming, 6 furlongs. Purse: $95,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Wailin Josie;Jorge Vargas;Steven Jerkens;15-1
2 Awillaway;Herman Harkie;Peter Chin;30-1
3 Pleasure Luck;Jose Ortiz;Mark Hennig;3-1
4 Diva Banker;Dylan Davis;Raymond Handal;6-1
5 My Rosy Girl;Jose Lezcano;Charlton Baker;8-1
6 Timely Tradition;Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;4-1
7 Betsy Blue;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;4-1
8 Awesome Debate;Luis Saez;Danny Gargan;5-2
9TH RACE — Coronation Cup Stakes, Fillies, 3YO, 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf. Purse: $120,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Star Devine (IRE);Ricardo Santana;Jorge Abreu;6-1
2 Mischiefful;Jose Lezcano;Ian Wilkes;8-1
3 Honey Pants;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;4-1
4 Goin'Good;Tyler Gaffalione;Brad Cox;5-2
5 Bye Bye;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-1
6 Shop Girl (MTO);TBA;Christophe Clement;8-1
7 What a Trick;Luis Saez;J. Kent Sweezey;20-1
8 Wink;Javier Castellano;Wesley Ward;10-1
9 Farsighted;Jose Ortiz;George Arnold;15-1
10 Illegal Smith (IRE);John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;9-2
10TH RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming, 6 furlongs. Purse: $40,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Mia Calia;Jalon Samuel;Edmund Pringle;50-1
2 Wildwood Flash;David Cohen;Robertino Diodoro;15-1
3 Employees Only;Manuel Franco;Linda Rice;30-1
4 Dearest Kitten;Dylan Davis;Wesley Ward;9-2
5 Dam the Deficit;Luis R. Castro;Oscar Barrera;30-1