Sunday's Saratoga Race Course Entries
Sunday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 1:05 p.m.

1ST RACE — 2YO, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight, 5 1/2 furlongs. Purse: $85,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Last Minute Mario;Javier Castellano;Wayne Potts;8-1

2 Knightly Mischief;Junior Alvarado;Kenneth McPeek;6-1

3 Silver Samurai;Jose Ortiz;Kelly Breen;3-1

4 Doin'ittherightway;Dylan Davis;Rob Atras;6-1

5 Mischief Mogul;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;7-5

6 Stop the Spread;Benjamin Hernandez;Caio Caramori;30-1

7 Shipsational;Luis Saez;Edward Barker;9-2

2ND RACE — 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming, 1 1/16 miles, Inner Turf. Purse: $60,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 No Burn;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;15-1

2 Charleston Strong;Manuel Franco;Jeremiah Englehart;7-2

3 Abdan;Javier Castellano;Robertino Diodoro;20-1

4 Islandman;Jalon Samuel;Andrew Williams;50-1

5 Tallis;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;6-1

6 Mystical Man;Joel Rosario;Albert Stall;6-1

7 Group Hug;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;10-1

8 Amano;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-2

9 Welshman;Dylan Davis;Barclay Tagg;20-1

10 Partner's Hope;Jose Ortiz;Kenneth McPeek;10-1

11 Complicate;Jose Lezcano;Brian Lynch;20-1

12 The Angry Man;John Velazquez;Dermot Magner;12-1

13 Mark This Down (AE);Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;12-1

14 Theregoesmymiracle (MTO);Eric Cancel;Randi Persaud;30-1

15 Bold Victory (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;9-2

3RD RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance, 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf. Purse: $90,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Breakfastatbonnies (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Danny Gargan;6-5

2 Canarsie Angel;Manuel Franco;Rob Atras;12-1

3 Jill's a Hot Mess;Jose Lezcano;Natalia Lynch;12-1

4 Athena Dancer;Tyler Gaffalione;Wayne Potts;8-1

5 Get the Candy;Luis Saez;Michelle Nevin;3-1

6 Big Time Lady;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1

7 Chasing Cara;Dylan Davis;Mitchell Friedman;20-1

8 Byhubbyhellomoney;Eric Cancel;Bob Dunham;10-1

9 Snicket;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;9-2

10 Fractorzation;Jose Ortiz;John Kimmel;8-1

11 Little Dutch Girl;David Cohen;Christophe Clement;20-1

12 Show Me the Honey;John Velazquez;Michelle Nevin;6-1

13 Left Leaning Lucy (MTO);Manuel Franco;David Donk;12-1

14 Shesasuperfreak (MTO);Ricardo Santana;Robert Klesaris;20-1

15 Beautiful Karen (MTO);Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;5-1

16 Honey Money (MTO);Jose Ortiz;Wayne Potts;7-2

4TH RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance, 1 1/8 miles. Purse: $60,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Family Time;Joel Rosario;Dale Romans;5-1

2 Misty Veil;Irad Ortiz;Thomas Amoss;5-2

3 Puye Timing;Luis Saez;Norm Casse;6-1

4 High Fashion;Jose Ortiz;George Arnold;4-1

5 Suspended Campaign;Jorge Vargas;David Duggan;8-1

6 Honor Hop;John Velazquez;Brian Lynch;3-1

7 Poncho Song;Dylan Davis;Mark Hennig;8-1

5TH RACE — 2YO, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight, 5 1/2 furlongs. Purse: $85,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Senbei;Manuel Franco;Christophe Clement;5-1

2 Hot Rod Rumbie;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;7-2

3 Gimmedamoney;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;10-1

4 Juggler;Luis Saez;Kelly Breen;9-2

5 Lil Stevie;Irad Ortiz;Brittany Russell;3-1

6 Cozzy's Attitude;Joel Rosario;Charlton Baker;6-1

7 Wicked Bobby;Jose Ortiz;Kenneth McPeek;12-1

8 Disengage;Eric Cancel;Michelle Nevin;6-1

6TH RACE — 3YO and up, Claiming, 1 mile, Inner Turf. Purse: $57,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Fast Break (MTO);Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;9-2

2 Glory Road (MTO);TBA;Thomas Amoss;8-1

3 Blue Lou Boyle (IRE);Joel Rosario;Mark Casse;6-1

4 Fortuity;Manuel Franco;Michael Maker;7-2

5 Malthael;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;5-1

6 Matta;John Velazquez;Michael Trombetta;8-1

7 Life On Top;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;4-1

8 Handy;David Cohen;Robertino Diodoro;10-1

9 Summer to Remember;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;2-1

10 Free Enterprises (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-2

11 No Salt;Dylan Davis;Keith O'Brien;50-1

12 Liveyourbeastlife (MTO);Manuel Franco;Jorge Abreu;8-1

13 Respect for All (MTO);TBA;Michael Simmonds;15-1

7TH RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight, 7 furlongs. Purse: $100,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Equal Pay;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;2-1

2 Super Quick;Luis Saez;Norm Casse;10-1

3 Mezcal;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;9-2

4 Rhombique;Jorge Vargas;Robert Ribaudo;30-1

5 Big City Momma;Jose Ortiz;Claude McGaughey;6-1

6 Venus Oyzo;Eric Cancel;Randi Persaud;30-1

7 More Moonshine;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;5-1

8 Point Wild;Joel Rosario;Kenneth McPeek;12-1

9 Perfect Grace;Tyler Gaffalione;Ralph Nicks;7-2

8TH RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance Optional Claiming, 6 furlongs. Purse: $95,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Wailin Josie;Jorge Vargas;Steven Jerkens;15-1

2 Awillaway;Herman Harkie;Peter Chin;30-1

3 Pleasure Luck;Jose Ortiz;Mark Hennig;3-1

4 Diva Banker;Dylan Davis;Raymond Handal;6-1

5 My Rosy Girl;Jose Lezcano;Charlton Baker;8-1

6 Timely Tradition;Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;4-1

7 Betsy Blue;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;4-1

8 Awesome Debate;Luis Saez;Danny Gargan;5-2

9TH RACE — Coronation Cup Stakes, Fillies, 3YO, 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf. Purse: $120,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Star Devine (IRE);Ricardo Santana;Jorge Abreu;6-1

2 Mischiefful;Jose Lezcano;Ian Wilkes;8-1

3 Honey Pants;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;4-1

4 Goin'Good;Tyler Gaffalione;Brad Cox;5-2

5 Bye Bye;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-1

6 Shop Girl (MTO);TBA;Christophe Clement;8-1

7 What a Trick;Luis Saez;J. Kent Sweezey;20-1

8 Wink;Javier Castellano;Wesley Ward;10-1

9 Farsighted;Jose Ortiz;George Arnold;15-1

10 Illegal Smith (IRE);John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;9-2

10TH RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming, 6 furlongs. Purse: $40,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Mia Calia;Jalon Samuel;Edmund Pringle;50-1

2 Wildwood Flash;David Cohen;Robertino Diodoro;15-1

3 Employees Only;Manuel Franco;Linda Rice;30-1

4 Dearest Kitten;Dylan Davis;Wesley Ward;9-2

5 Dam the Deficit;Luis R. Castro;Oscar Barrera;30-1

6 Shirley Greene;Jose Lezcano;Bentley Combs;10-1

7 Shining Colors;Luis Saez;Robert Falcone;7-2

8 Decreed;Eric Cancel;Randi Persaud;20-1

9 Morning Cocktail;Ricardo Santana;Thomas Foley;6-1

10 Before You;Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;6-5

MTO — Main track only

AE — Also eligible

