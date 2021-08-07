Sunday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 1:05 p.m.
1ST RACE — Fillies, 3YO, Claiming, 6 furlongs. Purse: $60,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Calibogue Sound;Jorge Vargas;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1
2 Shaker Shack;Jose Ortiz;Patrick Reynolds;8-5
3 Seascape;David Cohen;Robertino Diodoro;9-2
4 Chloe Rose;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;7-2
5 Spun d'Etat;Tyler Gaffalione;Thomas Amoss;5-2
6 Briella;Luis Saez;Peter Walder;10-1
2ND RACE — Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight, 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf. Purse: $100,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Consumer Spending;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;7-5
1A McKulick (GB);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-5
2 Penny Saver;Jose Ortiz;Kenneth McPeek;5-2
3 Love to Run;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;6-1
4 Anileate;Manuel Franco;Brad Cox;8-1
5 Skylerville;John Velazquez;Jonathan Thomas;5-1
6 No Nannette No (MTO);John Velazquez;George Weaver;6-1
7 Frosted Oats;Luis Saez;Bill Mott;15-1
8 Tahaweel;Joel Rosario;Todd Pletcher;10-1
3RD RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight, 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf. Purse: $85,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Caumsett;Irad Ortiz;Gary Sciacca;3-1
2 Kreesa La Wrote;Javier Castellano;David Donk;7-2
3 Favorite Impulse;Manuel Franco;B R Grossman;15-1
4 U Should B Dancing;Jose Ortiz;Patrick Kelly;3-1
5 Catchulady;Jalon Samuel;Llody MacKinnon;30-1
6 No Payne;Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;5-2
7 Barrel of Bliss;Junior Alvarado;James Ferraro;12-1
8 Miss Flintshire;Dylan Davis;James Ferraro;15-1
9 Isle Storm;Nazario Alvarado;Linda Dixon;30-1
4TH RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance, 6 furlongs. Purse: $103,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Off We Go;Jose Ortiz;Thomas Amoss;3-1
2 Semble Juste (IRE);Irad Ortiz;Kenneth McPeek;4-1
3 Harper's in Charge;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;2-1
4 Awesome Indra;Luis Saez;Edward Barker;10-1
5 Midtown Rose;Tyler Gaffalione;Saffie Joseph;8-1
6 Easy to Bless;Dylan Davis;James Ferraro;5-2
5TH RACE — 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming, 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf. Purse: $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Majestic Tiger;Jose Ortiz;Steven Asmussen;5-1
2 Forgotten Mission;Andre S. Worrie;John Toscano;15-1
3 Sonic Speed;Dylan Davis;John Kimmel;10-1
4 I'm Blaming You;Luis Saez;Robert Falcone;3-1
5 Babagram;Manuel Franco;Thomas Morley;5-1
6 Far Away Look (MTO);TBA;Kenneth McPeek;6-1
7 Tempesta;Jose Lezcano;James Lawrence;6-1
8 Distractandattack;Irad Ortiz;Chad Summers;9-2
9 Brew Pub (MTO);TBA;Wayne Potts;7-2
10 Masked Marauder;Eric Cancel;Wayne Potts;8-1
11 Chase the Cat;Tyler Gaffalione;Gary Sciacca;30-1
12 Boon Boom Kaboom;Joel Rosario;George Weaver;12-1
13 Stonecoldwarrior (MTO);TBA;Patrick Reynolds;10-1
6TH RACE — Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight, 6 1/2 furlongs. Purse: $100,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Popular Vote;Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;6-1
2 Free Chickens;Luis Saez;Jorge Abreu;10-1
3 Amani's Image;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;5-1
4 Madamoussepousse;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;12-1
5 She's Brilliant;Junior Alvarado;Ian Wilkes;15-1
6 Shanghai Shamrock;Jose Ortiz;Mark Casse;10-1
7 Fabulous Fanny;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;4-1
8 Dream Lith;David Cohen;Robertino Diodoro;20-1
9 Li Li Bear;Dylan Davis;Philip Gleaves;9-2
10 Mommasgottarun;Tyler Gaffalione;Thomas Amoss;7-2
7TH RACE — Fasig-Tipton De La Rose Stakes, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, 1 mile, Inner turf. Purse: $120,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Hendy Woods;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;6-1
2 Shifty She;Irad Ortiz;Saffie Joseph;8-1
3 Viadera (GB);Joel Rosario;Chad Brown;6-5
4 Star Command;Manuel Franco;Claude McGaughey;20-1
5 Raven's Cry (IRE);Luis Saez;Brad Cox;10-1
6 Belle Laura;Jose Lezcano;Norm Casse;12-1
7 Regal Glory;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;9-5
8TH RACE — Adirondack Stakes (Grade II), Fillies, 2YO, 6 1/2 furlongs, Purse: $200,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 J L's Rockette;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;10-1
2 Ontheonesandtwos;Irad Ortiz;Norm Casse;5-2
3 Saucy Lady T;Manuel Franco;James Chapman;20-1
4 Shesawildjoker;John Velazquez;David Donk;10-1
5 Boss Lady Kim;Ricardo Santana;Gregory Sacco;30-1
6 Interstatedaydream;Luis Saez;Brad Cox;10-1
7 Wicked Halo;Jose Ortiz;Steven Asmussen;7-2
8 Mainstay;Joel Rosario;Robert Reid;3-1
9 Microbiome;Tyler Gaffalione;Thomas Amoss;5-1
9TH RACE — Saratoga Oaks Invitational (Grade III), Fillies, 3YO, 1 3/16 miles, Turf. Purse: $700,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Higher Truth (IRE);Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-1
2 Messidor (IRE);John Velazquez;Joseph P. O'Brien;12-1
3 Gam's Mission;Luis Saez;Cherie Devaux;8-1
4 Plum Ali;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-1
5 Con Lima;Flavien Prat;Todd Pletcher;7-2
6 Rocky Sky (IRE);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;3-1
7 Creative Flair (IRE);Mike Smith;Charles Appleby;7-2
8 Out of Sorts;Sheldon Russell;Brittany Russell;15-1
10TH RACE — 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance, 1 mile, Inner turf. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Rift Valley;Jose Lezcano;James Jerkens;15-1
2 Danzigwiththestars;Luis Saez;Dominick Schettino;12-1
3 Albie;Tyler Gaffalione;Danny Gargan;7-2
4 The Golden Door;John Velazquez;David Donk;8-1
5 Saratoga Flash;Jose Ortiz;Barclay Tagg;9-2
6 Cotton;Junior Alvarado;Mark Casse;8-1
7 Catch That Party;Jorge Vargas;Jeremiah Englehart;8-1
8 Stanhope;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;5-1
9 Perpetrate;Dylan Davis;John Kimmel;12-1
10 Chrome Dixie;Manuel Franco;Christophe Clement;5-1
11 Mr. Vincent (AE);Javier Castellano;Rudy Rodriguez;20-1
12 Jaa Mode (MTO);TBA;Jeffrey Englehart;12-1
13 Water's Edge (MTO);Jose Ortiz;David Donk;2-5
MTO — Main track only
AE — Also eligible