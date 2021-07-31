Sunday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 1:05 p.m.
1ST RACE — 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming, 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf. Purse: $55,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Not Stormy;Ricardo Santana;Thomas Bush;6-1
1A Congrats for Glory;Javier Castellano;Thomas Bush;6-1
2 Everesting;Tyler Gaffalione;Saffie Joseph;2-1
3 Raising Sand;Irad Ortiz;Carlos Martin;10-1
4 Camouflaged Kisser;John Velazquez;Keith O'Brien;15-1
5 Uncle Mo'sCat;Joel Rosario;Wayne Potts;8-1
6 River Redemption;Benjamin Hernandez;Nick Zito;12-1
7 Isabella's Dream;David Cohen;Matthew O'Connor;20-1
8 Chevauchee;Heman Harkie;John Pregman;30-1
9 Rye Runner;Dylan Davis;Thomas Albertrani;12-1
10 Thruster;Jose Ortiz;Thomas Albertrani;6-1
11 Loaded Joe;Jose Lezcano;Gregory DiPrima;5-1
2ND RACE — Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight, 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf. Purse: $100,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Pammy's Ready;Jose Ortiz;Wesley Ward;4-1
2 Amani's Image (MTO);TBA;Todd Pletcher;5-2
3 Blissful;Luis Saez;Cherie Devaux;7-2
4 Waterville;Tyler Gaffalione;Christophe Clement;6-1
5 Silvery Rill;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;8-5
6 Gillian Elizabeth;Dylan Davis;Albert Stall;5-1
7 Dancin Dee;Manuel Franco;Norm Casse;12-1
8 Barrett;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;10-1
9 Popular Vote (MTO);TBA;Bill Mott;2-1
3RD RACE — 3YO, Claiming, 6 1/2 furlongs. Purse: $55,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Looking for Loki;Manuel Franco;Danny Gargan;2-1
2 Full Court Press;Tyler Gaffalione;Thomas Morley;4-1
3 Megatap;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;3-1
4 Frosted Indian;Eric Cancel;Linda Rice;6-1
5 Centavo;Jorge Vargas;Carlos Martin;15-1
6 Dee Bo;Omar H. Moreno;Mertkan Kantarmaci;9-2
7 Eucharist;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;8-1
4TH RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance, 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf. Purse: $60,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Tenderness (MTO);David Cohen;Wayne Potts;7-2
2 Calibogue Sound (MTO);TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;9-2
3 Sister's Ghost;Luis Saez;Eduardo Caramori;12-1
4 Lilly Simone;John Velazquez;David Donk;4-1
5 Smooth Pebble;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;9-2
6 Jades Gelly;Eric Cancel;Karl Broberg;6-1
7 Big Al's Gal;Jose Ortiz;Chris Englehart;8-1
8 Crystalogy;Javier Castellano;Niall Savile;8-1
9 Jill's Hot Mess;Jose Lezcano;Linda Ride;5-1
10 Translate;Irad Ortiz;Robert Falcone;3-1
11 Sky Kitten;Luis A. R. Castro;Randi Persaud;30-1
5TH RACE — 2YO, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight, 6 furlongs. Purse: $85,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Whittington Park;Manuel Franco;Brad Cox;7-2
2 Who Hoo Thats Me;Luis Saez;Jorge Abreu;6-1
3 Rotknee;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;5-2
4 Spettro;John Velazquez;Dermot Magner;5-1
5 Bointheback;Eric Cancel;Anthony Dutrow;6-1
6 Tin Pan Alley;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;4-1
7 Kenner;Jaime Rodriguez;Jamie Ness;15-1
8 Makart;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;15-1
6TH RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming, 1 mile, Inner turf. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 New York Girl (IRE);Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;5-2
2 Platinum Paynter;Jose Lezcano;Juan Vazquez;8-1
3 Lake Lucerne;Tyler Gaffalione;Brendan Walsh;15-1
4 Sun Summers;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;8-1
5 Miss Teheran (IRE);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2
6 Stop War;David Cohen;Kelly Rubley;30-1
7 Enola Gay;Joel Rosario;Claude McGaughey;9-2
8 Hotsy Totsy (IRE);Jaime Rodriguez;Juan Picon;30-1
9 Candy Flower;Manuel Franco;Saffie Joseph;12-1
10 Amniarix;Jose Ortiz;H. Graham Motion;5-1
11 Saratoga Affair (AE);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;10-1
12 True Castle (MTO);TBA;Michelle Giangiullo;5-2
13 Foxtail (MTO);David Cohen;Mertkan Kantarmaci;5-1
7TH RACE — 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming, 6 furlongs. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Cost Basis;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-1
2 Yodel E. A. Who;Eric Cancel;Karl Broberg;6-1
3 Town Classic;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;2-1
4 Runningwscissors;Tyler Gaffalione;Jeffrey Englehart;10-1
5 Mr Phil;Jose Lezcano;James Ryerson;8-1
6 Aloha West;Joel Rosario;Wayne Catalano;3-1
7 Night Time;Luis Saez;Dale Romans;9-2
8TH RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming, 1 1/16 miles, Turf. Purse: $52,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Kiss and Run;Tyler Gaffalione;Robert Falcone;12-1
2 Mirabeli Mei;Ricardo Santana;John Terranova;9-2
3 Adriatic Rose;John Velazquez;David Donk;30-1
4 Cherokee Song;Luis A. R. Castro;Randi Persaud;15-1
5 Miss Mamba;Dylan Davis;Joe Sharp;15-1
6 Amortization (IRE);Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;4-1
7 Exotic West;Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;8-1
8 Social Exclusion;Jose Lezcano;Saffie Joseph;10-1
9 Princess Pinky;Eric Cancel;Michelle Nevin;8-1
10 Summer in the City;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;7-2
11 Italian Twin;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;8-1
12 Tornado Crossing;David Cohen;Matthew B. O'Connor;30-1
13 Seahorse d'Oro (MTO);TBA;Gregory DiPrima;12-1
14 Bayshore Foxes;Tyler Gaffalione;Philip Bauer;7-2
15 Easter Chocolate (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4-1
16 Red Pepper Grill (MTO);TBA;Joe Sharp;6-1
9TH RACE — Amsterdam Stakes (Grade II), 3YO, 6 1/2 furlongs. Purse: $200,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 River Dog;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;6-1
2 Drain the Clock;Irad Ortiz;Saffie Joseph;2-1
3 Jackie's Warrior;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;6-5
4 Flash of Mischief;Eric Cancel;Karl Broberg;10-1
5 Mister Luigi;Luis Saez;Antonio Sano;30-1
6 Crowded Trade;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;7-2
10TH RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming, 6 furlongs. Purse: $42,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Esotica;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;4-1
2 New York Banker;Dylan Davis;Michael Miceli;12-1
3 Ob La Di;Jose Lezcano;Derek Ryan;15-1
4 Know It All Red;Eric Cancel;John Toscano;6-1
5 Elusive Site;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;5-1
6 Captivating Cara;Luis A. R. Castro;Mitchell Friedman;30-1
7 Curious Mind;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;20-1
8 Maria's Gift;Manuel Franco;Raymond Handal;6-1
9 Spun for Lu Lu;Jose Ortiz;John Kimmel;15-1
10 Not a Trace;Tyler Gaffalione;Bruce Brown;8-1
11 Unlock;Benjamin Hernandez;Thomas Albertrani;20-1
12 Willow Grove;Jorge Vargas;Michelle Nevin;8-1
13 Lass;Jalon Samuel;Amira Chichakly;30-1
14 Escapology;Joel Rosario;H. James Bond;20-1
15 Queentigue (AE);Omar H. Moreno;Edmund Pringle;20-1
16 Moon Over Ny (AE);Andre S. Worrie;Jeremiah Englehart;15-1
MTO — Main track only
AE — Also eligible