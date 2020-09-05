 Skip to main content
Sunday's Saratoga Race Course Entries
agate

Sunday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 12:45 p.m.

1ST RACE — 7 furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $72,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Jordan's Leo;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;3-1

2 Thislady's the Law;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;8-1

3 Fouette;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;7-2

4 Jamsstar;Dylan Davis;Mark Casse;8-1

5 Malibu Curl;Jose Ortiz;Thomas Albertrani;12-1

6 Caramel Swirl;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;9-2

7 Bellamore;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-2

8 Tabor Hall;Reylu Gutierrez;Kenneth McPeek;20-1

2ND RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $47,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 No Bang No Boom (IRE);Dylan Davis;Wesley Ward;8-1

2 Gins and Tins;Joel Rosario;Mary Eppler;10-1

3 Bad Beat Brian;Jose Lezcano;Todd Pletcher;8-1

4 Ziller;Michael Luzzi;Patricia Meadow;50-1

5 Bourbon Currency;Jose Ortiz;John Kimmel;4-1

6 Wild William;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;5-2

7 Tenure;Kendrick Carmouche;John Toscano;5-1

8 Fevola (MTO);TBA;Danny Gargan;6-5

9 Manoffire;Benjamin Hernandez;Philip Serpe;20-1

10 Cardiac Kitten;Irad Ortiz;Wesley Ward;3-1

3RD RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Brice;Luis Saez;Jonathan Thomas;10-1

2 First Rate;Irad Ortiz;Saffie Joseph;5-2

3 Blood Moon;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;7-2

4 Cold Hard Cash;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;2-1

5 Majestic West;Joel Rosario;Philip Bauer;4-1

6 Striking Speed;Kendrick Carmouche;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1

4TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $72,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Price Talk;Jose Lezcano;Jorge Abreu;6-5

1A Conglomerate;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;6-5

2 Dreams of Tomorrow;Luis Saez;Claude McGaughey;4-1

3 Complex System;Kendrick Carmouche;Rob Atras;12-1

4 Ethos;Joel Rosario;James Jerkens;8-1

5 Ceant;Junior Alvarado;Thomas Morley;20-1

6 Amano;Dylan Davis;Chad Brown;6-1

7 Holy Emperor;Reylu Gutierrez;James Jerkens;10-1

8 Obsessed (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;2-1

9 Winters Back;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;5-1

5TH RACE — 7 furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $72,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Feeling Pretty;Benjamin Hernandez;John Kimmel;30-1

2 Jane Grey;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;10-1

3 Family Time;Luis Saez;Dale Romans;20-1

4 Sheshappy;Eric Cancel;Nick Zito;15-1

5 Mo Dean;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;6-5

6 Berning Question;Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;8-1

7 Blue Times;Dylan Davis;Danny Gargan;12-1

8 Lutescoot N Boogie;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;7-2

9 Leia Marie;Kendrick Carmouche;Doug O'Neill;9-2

6TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $74,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 A Little Faith;Jose Ortiz;Bruce Levine;3-1

2 So Gracious;Jose Lezcano;Brittany Russell;12-1

3 Bean Counter;Joel Rosario;Todd Pletcher;4-1

4 Vevey;Michael Luzzi;Patricia Meadow;50-1

5 Malibu Mischief (MTO);Kendrick Carmouche;Rudy Rodriguez;9-5

6 Smack;Junior Alvarado;Christophe Clement;8-1

7 Bourbon 'n Dutch;Benjamin Hernandez;Eduardo Caramori;15-1

8 Keota;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;2-1

9 Sweet Kisses;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;10-1

10 Brass Ring;Dylan Davis;Leah Byarmati;6-1

11 Excess Capacity (MTO);TBA;Bruce Levine;3-1

7TH RACE —  1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, Fillies and mares, 3Yo and up, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Portofina;Reylu Gutierrez;Tracey Glover;15-1

2 Saigon;Benjamin Hernandez;Janet Elliot;20-1

3 Sweet Sneak;Luis Saez;George Weaver;12-1

4 Theodora Grace;Jose Ortiz;Thomas Albertrani;8-1

5 Calidad;Eric Cancel;Bruce Levine;5-1

6 Noblesque;Michael Luzzi;Jeremiah Englehart;30-1

7 Sainte Mere Eglise;Jose Lezcano;Thomas Bush;8-1

8 Madison Parc;Joel Rosario;Don Chatios;4-1

9 Dancing Kiki;Dylan Davis;James Ryerson;3-1

10 Chocolate Cookie;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;7-2

11 Lucky Girl (MTO);TBA;H. James Bond;12-1

12 Arrietty (MTO);Luis Saez;H. James Bond;10-1

8TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $62,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Releasethethunder;Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;8-1

2 Thomas Shelby;Irad Ortiz;Wesley Ward;6-1

3 Last Judgment;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4-1

4 American Power;Junior Alvarado;Rob Atras;9-2

5 Tiz He the One;Jose Lezcano;Michael Maker;3-1

6 Coltandmississippi;Benjamin Hernandez;Edward DeLauro;30-1

7 Malibu Pro;Dylan Davis;A.C. Avila;10-1

8 Lusitano;Luis Saez;James Ferraro;8-1

9 Creative Style;Kendrick Carmouche;Rob Atras;8-1

10 Mad Munnys;Reylu Gutierrez;Rudy Rodriguez;15-1

9TH RACE — 7 furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Spinaway Stakes (Grade I). Purse: $250,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Irish Constitution;Dylan Davis;Raymond Handal;8-1

2 Vequist;Luis Saez;Robert Reid;6-1

3 Lady Lilly;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;7-2

4 Espianande;Junior Alvarado;Timothy Hamm;4-1

5 Beautiful Memories;Jose Ortiz;Mark Casse;9-5

6 Guana Cay;Irad Ortiz;Wesley Ward;3-1

10TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Honorable Miss Handicap (Grade II). Purse: $150,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Come Dancing;Irad Ortiz;Carlos Martin;8-5

2 Blamed;Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;2-1

3 Pink Sands;Jose Ortiz;Claude McGaughey;6-1

4 Unholy Alliance;Luis Saez;Saffie Joseph;10-1

5 Bye Bye J;Junior Alvarado;Steven Asmussen;15-1

6 Pacific Gale;Dylan Davis;John Kimmel;10-1

7 Lady's Island;Jose Lezcano;Danny Gargan;9-2

11TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 4YO and up, Lucky Coin Stakes. Purse: $85,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Shekky Shebaz;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;8-5

2 Fixed Point;Jose Lezcano;Philip Serpe;30-1

3 Battle Station;Kendrick Carmouche;Rob Atras;12-1

4 Lenstar (MTO);Reylu Gutierrez;Nick Zito;3-1

5 Fig Jelly;Joel Rosario;Orlando Noda;8-1

6 Pagliacci;Eric Cancel;Steve Klesaris;20-1

7 Readyforprimetime;Dylan Davis;Linda Rice;6-1

8 Pulsate;Luis Saez;Robert Ribaudo;4-1

9 Gidu (IRE);Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;5-2

12TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $49,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Stuy Town Baby;Dylan Davis;Raymond Handal;12-1

2 Leeway;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;9-2

3 Tatterazzi;Luis Saez;John Terranova;3-1

4 Fun Finder;Jose Lezcano;Mark Hennig;10-1

5 Magnetique;Kendrick Carmouche;Michelle Nevin;15-1

6 Stormy Derby Day;Eric Cancel;Thomas Bush;6-1

7 Super Cute;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;5-1

8 Wild North;Benjamin Hernandez;Amira Chichakly;30-1

9 Blitchton Lady;Reylu Gutierrez;Jorge Abreu;12-1

10 Positive Skew;Irad Ortiz;Carlos Martin;4-1

11 Wicked Amber (AE);Eric Cancel;Randi Persaud;12-1

12 Minit Maus (AE);Benjamin Hernandez;Gary Sciacca;15-1

13 Sterling Beauty (AE);Junior Alvarado;David Donk;12-1

14 Apollo's Abraxas (AE);Reylu Gutierrez;Kim Laudati;15-1

15 Dipping In (AE);Kendrick Carmouche;Doug O'Neill;7-2

16 La Negrita (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;9-2

MTO — Main track only

AE — Also eligible.

