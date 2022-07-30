Sunday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 1:05 p.m.
1ST RACE — 7 furlongs, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $88,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Voleuse;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-2
2 Truancy;John Velazquez;Barclay Tagg;7-5
3 Eau Claire;Manuel Franco;Arnoud Delcour;6-1
4 Glooca Morra;Junior Alvarado;Barclay Tagg;20-1
5 Honor Star;Jose Antonio Gomez;James Ferraro;20-1
6 Photon;Jose Ortiz;Kelly Breen;9-2
7 Royals Currency;Luis Saez;Charlton Baker;6-1
2ND RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 2YO fillies, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Candle;Joel Rosario;Claude McGaughey;5-1
2 Graceful;Luis Cardenas;Mitchell Friedman;30-1
3 Turf Accountant;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-1
4 Be Your Best (IRE);Jose Ortiz;Horacio DePaz;10-1
5 Milieu;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;12-1
6 Fourway Stop;Manuel Franco;Michelle Nevin;12-1
7 Freydis the Red (FR);Julien Leparoux;Kenneth McPeek;10-1
8 Ticker Tape Home;John Velazquez;Mark Casse;5-2
9 Callie's Grit;Tyler Gaffalione;Joe Sharp;12-1
10 Free Look;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;7-2
11 Empress Isabel (AE);Luis Saez;Kenneth McPeek;8-1
3RD RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO fillies, Claiming. Purse: $80,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Tweaqued;Trevor McCarthy;Robert Ribaudo;6-1
2 Let's Be Clear;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;3-1
3 Knowing Glance;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;4-1
4 Classiness;John Velazquez;Jason Barkley;20-1
5 America's Pride;Ricardo Santana;Robertino Diodoro;6-1
6 Dawnland;Tyler Gaffalione;Joe Sharp;7-2
7 Guajira;Jose Ortiz;Thomas Amoss;10-1
8 Trade Secret;Jose Antonio Gomez;Steven Asmussen;9-2
4TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $95,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Dr. Blute;Tyler Gaffalione;Saffie Joseph;5-1
1A G Munning;Manuel Franco;Saffie Joseph;5-1
2 Bold Journey;Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;6-1
3 Colormepazzi;Eric Cancel;Chris Englehart;10-1
4 Majority Partner;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;8-1
5 Street Tsar;Flavien Prat;Todd Pletcher;3-1
6 Daufuskie Island;Trevor McCarthy;Charlton Baker;10-1
7 Tap'n de Bank;John Velazquez;Brad Cox;7-2
8 Unique Unions;Luis Saez;Richard Schosberg;4-1
5TH RACE — 1 3/8 miles, Inner turf, Fillies and mares 3Yo and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $120,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Queen Bourbon;Jose Ortiz;Ian Wilkes;10-1
2 Community Adjusted;Manuel Franco;Christophe Clement;10-1
3 Ice Princess;Ricardo Santana;Danny Gargan;8-1
4 Creative Cairo;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;8-1
5 Forever Dreaming;Tyler Gaffalione;D. Wayne Lukas;15-1
6 Capital Structure (GB);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-2
7 Coastana;Javier Castellano;Cherie Devaux;4-1
8 Mezcal;Flavien Prat;Todd Pletcher;6-1
9 Baby Blythe;Luis Saez;Claude McGaughey;9-2
10 Good Penny (MTO);Ricardo Santana;Matt Shirer;6-1
6TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, 2YO fillies, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 St. Benedicts Prep;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;5-1
1A O Shaughesey;Jose Antonio Gomez;Rudy Rodriguez;5-1
2 Check Engine Light;Flavien Prat;Jorge Abreu;6-1
3 Splurge;John Velazquez;Mark Casse;8-1
4 Misintention;Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;10-1
5 Prank;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;9-5
6 High Class;Tyler Gaffalione;Steven Asmussen;4-1
7 My Betsy;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;6-1
8 Dagmar;Luis Saez;Wayne Catalano;15-1
7TH RACE — 1 3/16 miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $125,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Hard Love;Irad Ortiz;Jonathan Thomas;8-1
1A Burning Bright (MTO);TBA;Jonathan Thomas;8-1
2 Value Engineering;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;5-1
3 Sanctuary City;Kendrick Carmouche;James Ferraro;10-1
4 Ocala Dream;Javier Castellano;Thomas Morley;8-1
5 Soldier Rising (GB);Jose Ortiz;Christophe Clement;7-2
6 Kinenos;Julien Leparoux;Thomas Morley;12-1
7 Spanish Kingdom;Tyler Gaffalione;Joe Sharp;15-1
8 Ever Dangerous;John Velazquez;George Weaver;8-1
9 T D Dance;Joel Rosario;Jason Barkley;12-1
10 Flop Shot (IRE);Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;4-1
11 Street Ready;Luis Saez;Ian Wilkes;20-1
12 Intrepid Heart (MTO);Tyler Gaffalione;Joe Sharp;1-1
8TH RACE — 1 3/8 miles, Inner turf, 4YO and up, Bowling Green Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $250,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 L'Imperator (FR);Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;6-1
2 Arklow;Irad Ortiz;Brad Cox;2-1
3 Highland Chief (IRE);Trevor McCarthy;H. Graham Motion;5-2
4 Cross Border;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;4-1
5 Cibolian;Luis Saez;Rodolphe Brisset;15-1
6 Rockemperor (IRE);Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;3-1
9TH RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, 3YO, Amsterdam Stakes (Grade II), Purse: $200,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Pinehurst;Flavien Prat;John Terranova;6-1
2 Gunite;Tyler Gaffalione;Steven Asmussen;4-1
3 Hoist the Gold;Junior Alvarado;Dallas Stewart;20-1
4 Pappacap;Joel Rosario;Mark Casse;6-1
5 Accretive;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2
6 Runningsonofagun;Kendrick Carmouche;John Toscano;20-1
7 Corniche;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;5-2
8 My Prankster;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;8-1
9 Surfer Dude;Jose Ortiz;Dallas Stewart;12-1
10TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Slugo;Jose Ortiz;Michelle Nevin;12-1
2 Steerage;Jalon Samuel;Raymond Handal;8-1
3 Uncle Bruce;Eric Cancel;Bruce Brown;30-1
4 Disengage;Amin Castillo;Joseph Parker;30-1
5 Martinez;Joel Rosario;Michael Miceli;4-1
6 Majestic Johnson;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;7-2
7 Sharp Sensation;Luis Saez;John Kirby;6-1
8 Eridromos;Michael Luzzi;Richard Lugovich;20-1
9 Chapel Road;Manuel Franco;Christophe Clement;9-2
10 Bointheback;Javier Castellano;Gregory DiPrima;10-1
11 Perfect Banker;Jose Antonio Gomez;Thomas Albertrani;20-1
12 Brennan's War;Jose Lezcano;Leah Gyarmati;10-1
13 Gimmebackmybullets (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Rob Atras;2-1
MTO — Main track only
AE — Also entered