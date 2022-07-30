 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 1:05 p.m.

1ST RACE — 7 furlongs, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $88,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Voleuse;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-2

2 Truancy;John Velazquez;Barclay Tagg;7-5

3 Eau Claire;Manuel Franco;Arnoud Delcour;6-1

4 Glooca Morra;Junior Alvarado;Barclay Tagg;20-1

5 Honor Star;Jose Antonio Gomez;James Ferraro;20-1

6 Photon;Jose Ortiz;Kelly Breen;9-2

7 Royals Currency;Luis Saez;Charlton Baker;6-1

2ND RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 2YO fillies, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Candle;Joel Rosario;Claude McGaughey;5-1

2 Graceful;Luis Cardenas;Mitchell Friedman;30-1

3 Turf Accountant;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-1

4 Be Your Best (IRE);Jose Ortiz;Horacio DePaz;10-1

5 Milieu;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;12-1

6 Fourway Stop;Manuel Franco;Michelle Nevin;12-1

7 Freydis the Red (FR);Julien Leparoux;Kenneth McPeek;10-1

8 Ticker Tape Home;John Velazquez;Mark Casse;5-2

9 Callie's Grit;Tyler Gaffalione;Joe Sharp;12-1

10 Free Look;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;7-2

11 Empress Isabel (AE);Luis Saez;Kenneth McPeek;8-1

3RD RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO fillies, Claiming. Purse: $80,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Tweaqued;Trevor McCarthy;Robert Ribaudo;6-1

2 Let's Be Clear;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;3-1

3 Knowing Glance;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;4-1

4 Classiness;John Velazquez;Jason Barkley;20-1

5 America's Pride;Ricardo Santana;Robertino Diodoro;6-1

6 Dawnland;Tyler Gaffalione;Joe Sharp;7-2

7 Guajira;Jose Ortiz;Thomas Amoss;10-1

8 Trade Secret;Jose Antonio Gomez;Steven Asmussen;9-2

4TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $95,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Dr. Blute;Tyler Gaffalione;Saffie Joseph;5-1

1A G Munning;Manuel Franco;Saffie Joseph;5-1

2 Bold Journey;Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;6-1

3 Colormepazzi;Eric Cancel;Chris Englehart;10-1

4 Majority Partner;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;8-1

5 Street Tsar;Flavien Prat;Todd Pletcher;3-1

6 Daufuskie Island;Trevor McCarthy;Charlton Baker;10-1

7 Tap'n de Bank;John Velazquez;Brad Cox;7-2

8 Unique Unions;Luis Saez;Richard Schosberg;4-1

5TH RACE — 1 3/8 miles, Inner turf, Fillies and mares 3Yo and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $120,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Queen Bourbon;Jose Ortiz;Ian Wilkes;10-1

2 Community Adjusted;Manuel Franco;Christophe Clement;10-1

3 Ice Princess;Ricardo Santana;Danny Gargan;8-1

4 Creative Cairo;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;8-1

5 Forever Dreaming;Tyler Gaffalione;D. Wayne Lukas;15-1

6 Capital Structure (GB);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-2

7 Coastana;Javier Castellano;Cherie Devaux;4-1

8 Mezcal;Flavien Prat;Todd Pletcher;6-1

9 Baby Blythe;Luis Saez;Claude McGaughey;9-2

10 Good Penny (MTO);Ricardo Santana;Matt Shirer;6-1

6TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, 2YO fillies, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 St. Benedicts Prep;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;5-1

1A O Shaughesey;Jose Antonio Gomez;Rudy Rodriguez;5-1

2 Check Engine Light;Flavien Prat;Jorge Abreu;6-1

3 Splurge;John Velazquez;Mark Casse;8-1

4 Misintention;Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;10-1

5 Prank;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;9-5

6 High Class;Tyler Gaffalione;Steven Asmussen;4-1

7 My Betsy;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;6-1

8 Dagmar;Luis Saez;Wayne Catalano;15-1

7TH RACE — 1 3/16 miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $125,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Hard Love;Irad Ortiz;Jonathan Thomas;8-1

1A Burning Bright (MTO);TBA;Jonathan Thomas;8-1

2 Value Engineering;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;5-1

3 Sanctuary City;Kendrick Carmouche;James Ferraro;10-1

4 Ocala Dream;Javier Castellano;Thomas Morley;8-1

5 Soldier Rising (GB);Jose Ortiz;Christophe Clement;7-2

6 Kinenos;Julien Leparoux;Thomas Morley;12-1

7 Spanish Kingdom;Tyler Gaffalione;Joe Sharp;15-1

8 Ever Dangerous;John Velazquez;George Weaver;8-1

9 T D Dance;Joel Rosario;Jason Barkley;12-1

10 Flop Shot (IRE);Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;4-1

11 Street Ready;Luis Saez;Ian Wilkes;20-1

12 Intrepid Heart (MTO);Tyler Gaffalione;Joe Sharp;1-1

8TH RACE — 1 3/8 miles, Inner turf, 4YO and up, Bowling Green Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $250,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 L'Imperator (FR);Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;6-1

2 Arklow;Irad Ortiz;Brad Cox;2-1

3 Highland Chief (IRE);Trevor McCarthy;H. Graham Motion;5-2

4 Cross Border;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;4-1

5 Cibolian;Luis Saez;Rodolphe Brisset;15-1

6 Rockemperor (IRE);Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;3-1

9TH RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, 3YO, Amsterdam Stakes (Grade II), Purse: $200,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Pinehurst;Flavien Prat;John Terranova;6-1

2 Gunite;Tyler Gaffalione;Steven Asmussen;4-1

3 Hoist the Gold;Junior Alvarado;Dallas Stewart;20-1

4 Pappacap;Joel Rosario;Mark Casse;6-1

5 Accretive;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2

6 Runningsonofagun;Kendrick Carmouche;John Toscano;20-1

7 Corniche;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;5-2

8 My Prankster;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;8-1

9 Surfer Dude;Jose Ortiz;Dallas Stewart;12-1

10TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $50,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Slugo;Jose Ortiz;Michelle Nevin;12-1

2 Steerage;Jalon Samuel;Raymond Handal;8-1

3 Uncle Bruce;Eric Cancel;Bruce Brown;30-1

4 Disengage;Amin Castillo;Joseph Parker;30-1

5 Martinez;Joel Rosario;Michael Miceli;4-1

6 Majestic Johnson;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;7-2

7 Sharp Sensation;Luis Saez;John Kirby;6-1

8 Eridromos;Michael Luzzi;Richard Lugovich;20-1

9 Chapel Road;Manuel Franco;Christophe Clement;9-2

10 Bointheback;Javier Castellano;Gregory DiPrima;10-1

11 Perfect Banker;Jose Antonio Gomez;Thomas Albertrani;20-1

12 Brennan's War;Jose Lezcano;Leah Gyarmati;10-1

13 Gimmebackmybullets (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Rob Atras;2-1

MTO — Main track only

AE — Also entered

