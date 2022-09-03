Sunday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 12:35 p.m.
1ST RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 2YO, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $88,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Joyful Ghost;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;10-1
2 Bobby the Tank;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-2
3 Nobilis;Eric Cancel;George Weaver;6-1
4 Hot Rod Lincoln;Trevor McCarthy;Rudy Rodriguez;12-1
5 Curly Larry and Mo;John Velazquez;Caio Caramori;7-2
6 Excalibrate;Jalon Samuel;Amira Chichakly;20-1
7 Tater and Tot;Dylan Davis;Jeffrey Englehart;15-1
8 Vacation Dance;Javier Castellano;John Kimmel;9-2
People are also reading…
9 Exalted One;Jacqueline Davis;Keith O'Brien;20-1
10 Chasin' You;Luis Saez;Natalia Lynch;8-1
11 Disarmed (AE);Flavien Prat;Christophe Clement;2-1
12 Disco Demolition (AE);Junior Alvarado;Richard Lugovich;10-1
13 Twenty Six Black (AE);Jose Ortiz;Horacio DePaz;4-1
14 Blue Soldier (AE);Carlos D Camilo;Rafael Jose Rohena;15-1
15 Somama Beach (MTO);Eric Cancel;James Ferraro;15-1
16 Radio Red (MTO);TBA;Danny Gargan;7-2
2ND RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $72,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Big Engine;Trevor McCarthy;Rudy Rodriguez;10-1
2 Greeley and Ben;Jose Ortiz;David Jacobson;2-1
3 Happy Farm;Flavien Prat;Danny Gargan;7-5
4 Hero Tiger;Javier Castellano;Juan Carlos Avila;5-1
5 Cold as Hell;Luis Saez;D. Wayne Lukas;10-1
6 Montauk Daddy;Manuel Franco;Orlando Noda;9-2
3RD RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $64,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Linny Kate;Trevor McCarthy;Mertkan Kantarmaci;20-1
2 State Crown;Kendrick Carmouche;Michael Trombetta;7-2
3 Blue Atlas;Jose Ortiz;Horacio DePaz;5-2
4 Forever Dreaming;Jose Antonio Gomez;D. Wayne Lukas;4-1
5 Adelaide Miss;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;5-1
6 Athwaaq;Manuel Franco;Patrick Reynolds;8-1
7 Charge Account;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;3-1
8 Vegas Weekend (MTO);Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;1-1
9 Girl of Tosconova (MTO);TBA;Mertkan Kantarmaci;3-1
4TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $32,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Forever Wicked;Amin Castillo;Randi Persaud;20-1
2 Critical Threat;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;9-2
3 Majestic Tiger;Javier Castellano;Gustavo Rodriguez;10-1
4 Charger;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;6-1
5 Cousteau;Kendrick Carmouche;Rob Atras;5-2
6 Scorpion Dynasty;Jacqueline Davis;Dylan Clarke;30-1
7 Willy Mc;Junior Alvarado;Jose Camejo;12-1
8 Jade's Dream;Jose Antonio Gomez;Carlos Martin;12-1
9 Breaking Stones;Manuel Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;12-1
10 Ampersand;Irad Ortiz;Peter Walder;7-2
11 Forestwood Lane;Trevor McCarthy;Chris Englehart;15-1
5TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $95,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Golquist;Eric Cancel;George Weaver;7-2
2 Courageoous Oh La;Nazario Alvarado;Linda Dixon;12-1
3 Hudson Overpass;Jalon Samuel;B R Grossman;30-1
4 Me 'n Sap;Jose Antonio Gomez;David Donk;12-1
5 Storm Shooter;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;10-1
6 Sheriff Bianco;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;8-5
7 Giramonte;Javier Castellano;Leah Gyarmati;8-1
8 Athenry;Manuel Franco;Michelle Nevin;5-2
6TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 2YO fillies, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Binsky;John Velazquez;Linda Rice;4-1
1A Renegade Rebel;Dylan Davis;Mark Casse;4-1
2 Take Charge Briana;Flavien Prat;D. Wayne Lukas;6-1
3 St. Benedicts Prep;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;4-1
4 Pure Pauline;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;3-1
5 Stunningly;Jose Ortiz;Steven Asmussen;8-1
6 Misintention;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;6-1
7 Vahva;Luis Saez;Cherie Devaux;10-1
8 My Betsy;Jose Lezcano;Bill Mott;6-1
7TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 2YO fillies, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Selenaia (IRE);Manuel Franco;Jonathan Thomas;6-1
1A Pallotta Sisters (AE);John Velazquez;H. Graham Motion;6-1
2 Freydis the Red (FR);Junior Alvarado;Kenneth McPeek;9-2
2B Beautifulnavigator (IRE,AE);Kendrick Carmouche;Kenneth McPeek;9-2
3 La Mazel;Javier Castellano;Anthony Dutrow;5-1
4 Free Look;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;3-1
5 Keep Left;Jose Antonio Gomez;Wesley Ward;12-1
6 Thirty Thou Kelvin; Dylan Davis;Danny Gargan;10-1
7 Prouver;Luis Saez;Cherie Devaux;8-1
8 Summertime Fun;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;20-1
9 Avant;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;6-1
10 Writteninthestars;Trevor McCarthy;George Weaver;12-1
11 Lemon Bomb (AE);Shannon Uske;Peter Pugh;30-1
12 Welcometomyworld (MTO);TBA;Rob Atras;8-1
13 Gifted (MTO);TBA;Bill Mott;5-1
8TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $120,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Piece of My Heart;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;7-2
2 Mystic Eyes;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;10-1
3 Everyoneloveslinda;Eric Cancel;Edward Barker;20-1
4 Boston Post Road;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;2-1
5 Halo City;Jose Antonio Gomez;Natalia Lynch;15-1
6 Palm Cottage;Javier Castellano;Paulo Lobo;9-5
7 Dealing Justice;Dylan Davis;Raymond Handal;8-1
8 Movie Moxy;Manuel Franco;George Weaver;20-1
9TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $95,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Sundaeswithsandy;Trevor McCarthy;Rudy Rodriguez;2-1
1A Catch That Party;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;2-1
2 Barrel of Quests;Dylan Davis;David Donk;12-1
3 Eddie the Great;Kendrick Carmouche;Edward Barker;20-1
4 Timbuktu;Manuel Franco;Brad Cox;6-1
5 Frank's Art;Flavien Prat;Christophe Clement;5-2
6 Lord Flintshire;Jose Lezcano;Jorge Abreu;6-1
7 Mighty Meister;Jhonatan Mendoza;Alcina Rawles;30-1
8 Top Envoy;Javier Castellano;Leah Gyarmati;12-1
9 Ach Du Lieber;Jose Antonio Gomez;Ronald Breed;50-1
10 Citizen K;Jose Ortiz;Horacio DePaz;10-1
11 Beach Pass;Jose Baez;Stacy Torelli;50-1
12 Great Workout (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;6-5
10TH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, Inner turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $88,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Mucho Mama Mia;Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;20-1
2 Succulent;Dylan Davis;David Donk;7-2
3 La Victoria;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;3-1
4 Cape Cod Causeway;Trevor McCarthy;Mark Hennig;5-1
5 Can't Fool Me;Manuel Franco;Horacio DePaz;12-1
6 Jocosity;Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;4-1
7 Arisaema;Jose Lezcano;Jorge Abreu;6-1
8 Lem Me Drink;Javier Castellano;Bruce Levine;10-1
9 Let Ur Light Shine;Flavien Prat;Jorge Abreu;12-1
11TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 2YO fillies, SPINAWAY STAKES (Grade I). Purse: $300,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Kaling;Flavien Prat;Todd Pletcher;7-2
2 Miss Georgie;Victor Carrasco;Lacey Gaudet;30-1
3 Apple Picker;Dylan Davis;Rudy Rodriguez;30-1
4 Naughty Gal;Jose Ortiz;D. Wayne Lukas;8-1
5 Just Cindy;Luis Saez;Eddie Kenneally;5-1
6 Leave No Trace;Jose Lezcano;Philip Serpe;8-1
7 Sabra Tuff;Manuel Franco;Dallas Stewart;20-1
8 Aunt Shirley;Irad Ortiz;Rodolphe Brisset;5-1
9 Wonder Wheel;John Velazquez;Mark Casse;3-1
10 American Rockette;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;6-1
12TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $42,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Tough Street;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;1-1
1A Jet Set Juliet;Jose Antonio Gomez;Rudy Rodriguez;1-1
2 Caiarossa;Heman Harkie;H. James Bond;20-1
3 Mouly;Irad Ortiz;Saffie Joseph;5-1
4 Lemme Get It;Javier Castellano;Bruce Levine;10-1
5 Carlann;Michael Luzzi;Matthew Brice O'Connor;30-1
6 Quiet Type;Luis Saez;Bruce Brown;15-1
7 Dorothy's the Boss;Jose Ortiz;John Kimmel;10-1
8 Glocca Morra;Kendrick Carmouche;Barclay Tagg;15-1
9 Darn That Song;Trevor McCarthy;Gary Sciacca;6-1
10 Roz;Dylan Davis;Michael Miceli;10-1
MTO — Main track only
AE — Also entered