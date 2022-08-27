 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Sunday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

  • 0

First post: 1:05 p.m.

1ST RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 2YO fillies, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Justifiable Belle;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;8-1

2 Xigera;Julien Leparoux;Philip Bauer;3-1

3 Candle;John Velazquez;Claude McGaughey III;6-1

4 Wand;Javier Castellano;Todd Pletcher;10-1

5 Mo Shiro;Dylan Davis;Kenneth McPeek;15-1

6 Clever Joke;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;12-1

7 Akayla (IRE);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;4-1

8 La Vita Sofia;Manuel Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;15-1

People are also reading…

9 Mademoisellejackie;Flavien Prat;Christophe Clement;5-1

10 Forever Dixie;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;8-1

11 Freydis the Red (FR, AE);Junior Alvarado;Kenneth McPeek;8-1

12 Welcometomyworld (MTO);TBA;Rob Atras;8-1

13 Misintention (MTO);TBA;Bill Mott;3-1

14 My Betsy (MTO);Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;2-1

2ND RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $70,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Endowed;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;2-1

2 Never Change;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;8-1

3 Cryo;Javier Castellano;Orlando Noda;3-1

4 Bold Victory;Kendrick Carmouche;Linda Rice;7-2

5 Higher Quality;Eric Cancel;Chris Englehart;4-1

6 Eloquist;Jose Lezcano;Robert Reid;5-1

3RD RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $70,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Mispelled Mooon;Dylan Davis;Raymond Handal;3-1

1A Stuck On Kitten;Tyler Gaffalione;Jose D'Angelo;3-1

2 Tweaqued;Manuel Franco;Raymond Handal;7-2

3 Abuse of Power;Ricardo Santana;Horacio DePaz;8-5

4 Thismightbetheone;Flavien Prat;Jorge Abreu;6-1

5 Smokin' Hot Kitty;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;12-1

6 Jasminesque;Jose Ortiz;Gary Sciacca;12-1

7 Bustin Bullet;Irad Ortiz;Michael Miceli;8-1

8 New York Banker (MTO);TBA;Orlando Noda;2-1

4TH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Abundant Honor;Dylan Davis;John Kimmel;6-1

2 Gasoline;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;2-1

3 Cloud Forest;Jose Lezcano;Bill Mott;8-1

4 Afjan;Ricardo Santana;Michael Maker;15-1

5 Sidekick;John Velazquez;Claude McGaughey III;7-5

6 Bold Looker;Tyler Gaffalione;Brian Lynch;6-1

7 Order of Magnitude;Flavien Prat;Jorge Abreu;12-1

5TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $115,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Funny Joke;Manuel Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;12-1

1A Perceived (MTO);TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;12-1

2 Devil's Outlaw;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2

3 Hidden Enemy (IRE);Jose Lezcano;Steven Asmussen;12-1

4 Microphone (IRE);Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;2-1

5 Exult;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;12-1

6 Irwin (IRE);Ricardo Santana;Philip Antonacci;6-1

7 Colosseo;Luis Saez;Wayne Catalano;12-1

8 Call Me Harry;Javier Castellano;Joe Sharp;15-1

9 Shawdyshawdyshawdy;Flavien Prat;Jorge Abreu;4-1

10 Tiwanaku (MTO);TBA;Thomas Amoss;7-5

6TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 2YO fillies, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 The Great Maybe;Javier Castellano;Cherie Devaux;8-1

2 Nursekringledances;Julien Leparoux;Ian Wilkes;5-1

3 Soledad;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;6-1

4 High Class;Tyler Gaffalione;Steve Asmussen;4-1

5 Lovin' On the Run;Dylan Davis;Albert Stall;10-1

6 Bella Michelle;Eric Cancel;Carlos Martin;15-1

7 Quiescent;Flavien Prat;Robert Ribaudo;12-1

8 I'm a Country Girl;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;6-1

9 Love to Shop;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;7-2

10 Maria From Miami;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;15-1

11 Alpha Bella (AE);Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;9-2

7TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $50,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 O'Gotten Girl;Irad Ortiz;Oscar Barrera;4-1

2 Freedomofthepress;Luis Saez;James Ferraro;5-2

3 Train to Artemus;Flavien Prat;Saffie Joseph;3-1

4 Bastet;Amin Castillo;Gustavo Rodriguez;30-1

5 Towering Orbit;Ricardo Santana;Charlton Baker;12-1

6 Summer At the Spa;John Velazquez;Michelle Nevin;6-1

7 Lucky Latkes;Javier Castellano;Jena Antonucci;15-1

8 High School Crush;Kendrick Carmouche;Edward Barker;15-1

9 Weekend Fun;Dylan Davis;James Bentley Begg;10-1

10 Cinderella's Cause;Manuel Franco;Chris Englehart;12-1

11 Beautiful Karen (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;5-2

8TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner turf, 3YO, BETTER TALK NOW STAKES. Purse: $135,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Legends Can't Die;Manuel Franco;George Weaver;5-1

2 Serifos;John Velazquez;H. Graham Motion;20-1

3 Fluid Situation;Javier Castellano;John Terranova;15-1

4 Wit;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;9-5

5 Emboite (IRE);Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;20-1

6 Camp David;Kendrick Carmouche;Michael Maker;15-1

7 Napoleonic War;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;2-1

8 Riot House;Irad Ortiz;Danny Gargan;8-1

9 Ohtwoohthreefive;Eric Cancel;George Weaver;10-1

10 Seal Beach (MTO);Luis Saez;Michael Maker;3-1

9TH RACE — 7 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, BALLERINA HANDICAP (Grade I). Purse: $500,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Ce Ce;Victor Espinoza;Michael McCarthy;2-1

2 Obligatory;Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;7-2

3 Caramel Swirl;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;8-1

4 Lady Rocket;Ricardo Santana;Brad Cox;6-1

5 Bella Sofia;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;7-2

6 Travel Column;Tyler Gaffalione;Bill Mott;12-1

7 Goodnight Olive;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-1

10TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Chucka Moon;Javier Castellano;Mark Hennig;30-1

2 Rocket's Red Glare;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;7-2

3 Outlaw Kid;Manuel Franco;George Weaver;12-1

4 Steady On;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;5-1

5 Be There;Jose Lezcano;Nick Zito;12-1

6 Super Quality;Dylan Davis;Rob Atras;6-1

7 Sainthoodforbrian;Kendrick Carmouche;Steve Klesaris;15-1

8 Lupo's Legacy;Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;12-1

9 Upper Level;Tyler Gaffalione;James Jerkens;8-1

10 Broadway Jimmy;Jacqueline Davis;Dylan Clarke;50-1

11 Matt Doyle;Jose Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;10-1

12 Java Buzz;Flavien Prat;Linda Rice;4-1

13 Jurkovec (AE);Tyler Gaffalione;Thomas Albertrani;20-1

14 Theregoesmymiracle (AE);Luis Cardenas;Douglas Seyler;30-1

15 Jester's Song (MTO);Luis Saez;H. James Bond;5-2

16 Atlantic Dancer (MTO);TBA;Nick Zito;15-1

MTO — Main track onlu

AE — Also entered

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Epicenter the early favorite in Travers Stakes

Epicenter the early favorite in Travers Stakes

Despite runner-up finishes in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, Epicenter was installed as the opening-line favorite for Saturday's Grade 1, $1.25 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News