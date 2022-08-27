Sunday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 1:05 p.m.
1ST RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 2YO fillies, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Justifiable Belle;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;8-1
2 Xigera;Julien Leparoux;Philip Bauer;3-1
3 Candle;John Velazquez;Claude McGaughey III;6-1
4 Wand;Javier Castellano;Todd Pletcher;10-1
5 Mo Shiro;Dylan Davis;Kenneth McPeek;15-1
6 Clever Joke;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;12-1
7 Akayla (IRE);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;4-1
8 La Vita Sofia;Manuel Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;15-1
9 Mademoisellejackie;Flavien Prat;Christophe Clement;5-1
10 Forever Dixie;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;8-1
11 Freydis the Red (FR, AE);Junior Alvarado;Kenneth McPeek;8-1
12 Welcometomyworld (MTO);TBA;Rob Atras;8-1
13 Misintention (MTO);TBA;Bill Mott;3-1
14 My Betsy (MTO);Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;2-1
2ND RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $70,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Endowed;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;2-1
2 Never Change;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;8-1
3 Cryo;Javier Castellano;Orlando Noda;3-1
4 Bold Victory;Kendrick Carmouche;Linda Rice;7-2
5 Higher Quality;Eric Cancel;Chris Englehart;4-1
6 Eloquist;Jose Lezcano;Robert Reid;5-1
3RD RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $70,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Mispelled Mooon;Dylan Davis;Raymond Handal;3-1
1A Stuck On Kitten;Tyler Gaffalione;Jose D'Angelo;3-1
2 Tweaqued;Manuel Franco;Raymond Handal;7-2
3 Abuse of Power;Ricardo Santana;Horacio DePaz;8-5
4 Thismightbetheone;Flavien Prat;Jorge Abreu;6-1
5 Smokin' Hot Kitty;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;12-1
6 Jasminesque;Jose Ortiz;Gary Sciacca;12-1
7 Bustin Bullet;Irad Ortiz;Michael Miceli;8-1
8 New York Banker (MTO);TBA;Orlando Noda;2-1
4TH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Abundant Honor;Dylan Davis;John Kimmel;6-1
2 Gasoline;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;2-1
3 Cloud Forest;Jose Lezcano;Bill Mott;8-1
4 Afjan;Ricardo Santana;Michael Maker;15-1
5 Sidekick;John Velazquez;Claude McGaughey III;7-5
6 Bold Looker;Tyler Gaffalione;Brian Lynch;6-1
7 Order of Magnitude;Flavien Prat;Jorge Abreu;12-1
5TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $115,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Funny Joke;Manuel Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;12-1
1A Perceived (MTO);TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;12-1
2 Devil's Outlaw;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2
3 Hidden Enemy (IRE);Jose Lezcano;Steven Asmussen;12-1
4 Microphone (IRE);Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;2-1
5 Exult;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;12-1
6 Irwin (IRE);Ricardo Santana;Philip Antonacci;6-1
7 Colosseo;Luis Saez;Wayne Catalano;12-1
8 Call Me Harry;Javier Castellano;Joe Sharp;15-1
9 Shawdyshawdyshawdy;Flavien Prat;Jorge Abreu;4-1
10 Tiwanaku (MTO);TBA;Thomas Amoss;7-5
6TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 2YO fillies, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 The Great Maybe;Javier Castellano;Cherie Devaux;8-1
2 Nursekringledances;Julien Leparoux;Ian Wilkes;5-1
3 Soledad;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;6-1
4 High Class;Tyler Gaffalione;Steve Asmussen;4-1
5 Lovin' On the Run;Dylan Davis;Albert Stall;10-1
6 Bella Michelle;Eric Cancel;Carlos Martin;15-1
7 Quiescent;Flavien Prat;Robert Ribaudo;12-1
8 I'm a Country Girl;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;6-1
9 Love to Shop;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;7-2
10 Maria From Miami;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;15-1
11 Alpha Bella (AE);Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;9-2
7TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 O'Gotten Girl;Irad Ortiz;Oscar Barrera;4-1
2 Freedomofthepress;Luis Saez;James Ferraro;5-2
3 Train to Artemus;Flavien Prat;Saffie Joseph;3-1
4 Bastet;Amin Castillo;Gustavo Rodriguez;30-1
5 Towering Orbit;Ricardo Santana;Charlton Baker;12-1
6 Summer At the Spa;John Velazquez;Michelle Nevin;6-1
7 Lucky Latkes;Javier Castellano;Jena Antonucci;15-1
8 High School Crush;Kendrick Carmouche;Edward Barker;15-1
9 Weekend Fun;Dylan Davis;James Bentley Begg;10-1
10 Cinderella's Cause;Manuel Franco;Chris Englehart;12-1
11 Beautiful Karen (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;5-2
8TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner turf, 3YO, BETTER TALK NOW STAKES. Purse: $135,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Legends Can't Die;Manuel Franco;George Weaver;5-1
2 Serifos;John Velazquez;H. Graham Motion;20-1
3 Fluid Situation;Javier Castellano;John Terranova;15-1
4 Wit;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;9-5
5 Emboite (IRE);Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;20-1
6 Camp David;Kendrick Carmouche;Michael Maker;15-1
7 Napoleonic War;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;2-1
8 Riot House;Irad Ortiz;Danny Gargan;8-1
9 Ohtwoohthreefive;Eric Cancel;George Weaver;10-1
10 Seal Beach (MTO);Luis Saez;Michael Maker;3-1
9TH RACE — 7 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, BALLERINA HANDICAP (Grade I). Purse: $500,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Ce Ce;Victor Espinoza;Michael McCarthy;2-1
2 Obligatory;Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;7-2
3 Caramel Swirl;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;8-1
4 Lady Rocket;Ricardo Santana;Brad Cox;6-1
5 Bella Sofia;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;7-2
6 Travel Column;Tyler Gaffalione;Bill Mott;12-1
7 Goodnight Olive;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-1
10TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Chucka Moon;Javier Castellano;Mark Hennig;30-1
2 Rocket's Red Glare;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;7-2
3 Outlaw Kid;Manuel Franco;George Weaver;12-1
4 Steady On;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;5-1
5 Be There;Jose Lezcano;Nick Zito;12-1
6 Super Quality;Dylan Davis;Rob Atras;6-1
7 Sainthoodforbrian;Kendrick Carmouche;Steve Klesaris;15-1
8 Lupo's Legacy;Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;12-1
9 Upper Level;Tyler Gaffalione;James Jerkens;8-1
10 Broadway Jimmy;Jacqueline Davis;Dylan Clarke;50-1
11 Matt Doyle;Jose Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;10-1
12 Java Buzz;Flavien Prat;Linda Rice;4-1
13 Jurkovec (AE);Tyler Gaffalione;Thomas Albertrani;20-1
14 Theregoesmymiracle (AE);Luis Cardenas;Douglas Seyler;30-1
15 Jester's Song (MTO);Luis Saez;H. James Bond;5-2
16 Atlantic Dancer (MTO);TBA;Nick Zito;15-1
MTO — Main track onlu
AE — Also entered