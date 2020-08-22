 Skip to main content
Sunday's Saratoga Race Course Entries
First post: 1:10 p.m.

1ST RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $72,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Community Adjusted;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;4-1

2 Simply the Best;Manuel Franco;Danny Gargan;8-1

3 Brynbella;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;9-2

4 Caldee;Javier Castellano;Brad Cox;8-1

5 Uptown Flirt;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;5-2

6 Black Sand (GB);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;8-5

7 Peachy Queen (MTO);Manuel Franco;Danny Gargan;7-5

2ND RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO, Claiming. Purse: $57,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Justin Front;Junior Alvarado;Chris Englehart;8-1

1A Ryan's Cat;Junior Alvarado;Chris Englehart;8-1

2 Victory Boulevard;Eric Cancel;Michael Maker;6-1

3 Wicksters Dream;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;5-2

4 Mission Wrapitup;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;7-2

5 Mr. Shortandsimple;Manuel Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;9-2

6 Uncork the Bottle;Tyler Gaffalione;Saffie Joseph;6-1

7 Scoring;David Cohen;Thomas Amoss;4-1

3RD RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $72,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Suspended Campaign;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;5-2

2 Iaintfraidanoghost;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;8-1

3 American West;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;3-1

4 Baba;Tyler Gaffalione;Thomas Albertrani;12-1

5 Fifth Risk;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;9-5

6 Jade Empress;Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;4-1

4TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming, Purse: $45,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Parson;Michael Luzzi;Patricia Meadow;30-1

2 No Salt;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;3-5

3 Black Irish;Eric Cancel;Marialice Coffey;8-1

4 Supply Sider;Dylan Davis;Leah Gyarmati;5-1

5 Storm Alfeet;Ricardo Santana;Gabriel Goodwin;20-1

6 Broadway Joe;Benjamin Hernandez;Keith O'Brien;15-1

7 False Alarm;Reylu Gutierrez;Amira Chichakly;6-1

8 Bielefled;Manuel Franco;David Donk;10-1

5TH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $64,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Quiet Out East;Luis Saez;Bruce Brown;6-1

2 Unrelenting Force;Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;5-1

3 Dancers for Token;Junior Alvarado;Robbie Davis;5-1

4 High Command;Benjamin Hernandez;Ronald Breed;12-1

5 Six Percent;Manuel Franco;James Jerkens;3-1

6 Too Early;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;4-1

7 Cold Hard Cash;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;5-2

6TH RACE — 5 1/1 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $45,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Towering Gaze;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;6-5

2 High School Crush;Tyler Gaffalione;Gary Sciacca;3-1

3 Molly's Shrink;Reylu Gutierrez;Eduardo Jones;50-1

4 Madam Deputy (MTO);Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;2-1

5 Silent Empress;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-2

6 Mia Bea Star;Irad Ortiz;David Donk;5-1

7 Peerless;Dylan Davis;Bruce Brown;20-1

8 Princess Leiha;Luis Cardenas;John Quiles;50-1

9 Keypit;Benjamin Hernandez;Thomas Albertrani;30-1

7TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $76,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Big Engine;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;5-1

2 Lone Rock;David Cohen;Robertino Diodoro;9-2

3 Free Enterprise;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;7-2

4 Giuseppe the Great;Tyler Gaffalione;Nick Zito;15-1

5 Home Run Maker;Irad Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;4-1

6 Pete's Play Call;Luis Saez;John Toscano;5-1

7 Mount Travers;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;5-2

8TH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, Inner turf, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Diana Stakes (Grade I). Purse: $500,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Call Me Love (GB);Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;8-1

2 Secret Message;Irad Ortiz;H. Graham Motion;20-1

3 Rushing Fall;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;3-2

4 Starship Jubilee;Jose Ortiz;Kevin Attard;9-2

5 Sistercharlie (IRE);John Velazquez;Chad Brown;5-2

6 Mean Mary;Luis Saez;H. Graham Motion;3-1

9TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $45,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Otter;Benjamin Hernandez;Patricia Meadow;30-1

2 Ringgood;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;4-1

3 Allied Invasion;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;8-5

4 Unbridled John;Dylan Davis;Bruce Brown;12-1

5 Nero's Fiddle;Luis Saez;Edmund Davis;6-1

6 Aintitfunkynow;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;2-1

7 Have a Heart;Luis Cardenas;Randi Persaud;30-1

8 Z'finale;Tyler Gaffalione;H. James Bond;12-1

