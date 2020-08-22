Sunday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 1:10 p.m.
1ST RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $72,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Community Adjusted;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;4-1
2 Simply the Best;Manuel Franco;Danny Gargan;8-1
3 Brynbella;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;9-2
4 Caldee;Javier Castellano;Brad Cox;8-1
5 Uptown Flirt;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;5-2
6 Black Sand (GB);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;8-5
7 Peachy Queen (MTO);Manuel Franco;Danny Gargan;7-5
2ND RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO, Claiming. Purse: $57,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Justin Front;Junior Alvarado;Chris Englehart;8-1
1A Ryan's Cat;Junior Alvarado;Chris Englehart;8-1
2 Victory Boulevard;Eric Cancel;Michael Maker;6-1
3 Wicksters Dream;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;5-2
4 Mission Wrapitup;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;7-2
5 Mr. Shortandsimple;Manuel Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;9-2
6 Uncork the Bottle;Tyler Gaffalione;Saffie Joseph;6-1
7 Scoring;David Cohen;Thomas Amoss;4-1
3RD RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $72,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Suspended Campaign;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;5-2
2 Iaintfraidanoghost;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;8-1
3 American West;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;3-1
4 Baba;Tyler Gaffalione;Thomas Albertrani;12-1
5 Fifth Risk;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;9-5
6 Jade Empress;Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;4-1
4TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming, Purse: $45,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Parson;Michael Luzzi;Patricia Meadow;30-1
2 No Salt;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;3-5
3 Black Irish;Eric Cancel;Marialice Coffey;8-1
4 Supply Sider;Dylan Davis;Leah Gyarmati;5-1
5 Storm Alfeet;Ricardo Santana;Gabriel Goodwin;20-1
6 Broadway Joe;Benjamin Hernandez;Keith O'Brien;15-1
7 False Alarm;Reylu Gutierrez;Amira Chichakly;6-1
8 Bielefled;Manuel Franco;David Donk;10-1
5TH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $64,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Quiet Out East;Luis Saez;Bruce Brown;6-1
2 Unrelenting Force;Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;5-1
3 Dancers for Token;Junior Alvarado;Robbie Davis;5-1
4 High Command;Benjamin Hernandez;Ronald Breed;12-1
5 Six Percent;Manuel Franco;James Jerkens;3-1
6 Too Early;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;4-1
7 Cold Hard Cash;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;5-2
6TH RACE — 5 1/1 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $45,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Towering Gaze;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;6-5
2 High School Crush;Tyler Gaffalione;Gary Sciacca;3-1
3 Molly's Shrink;Reylu Gutierrez;Eduardo Jones;50-1
4 Madam Deputy (MTO);Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;2-1
5 Silent Empress;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-2
6 Mia Bea Star;Irad Ortiz;David Donk;5-1
7 Peerless;Dylan Davis;Bruce Brown;20-1
8 Princess Leiha;Luis Cardenas;John Quiles;50-1
9 Keypit;Benjamin Hernandez;Thomas Albertrani;30-1
7TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $76,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Big Engine;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;5-1
2 Lone Rock;David Cohen;Robertino Diodoro;9-2
3 Free Enterprise;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;7-2
4 Giuseppe the Great;Tyler Gaffalione;Nick Zito;15-1
5 Home Run Maker;Irad Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;4-1
6 Pete's Play Call;Luis Saez;John Toscano;5-1
7 Mount Travers;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;5-2
8TH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, Inner turf, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Diana Stakes (Grade I). Purse: $500,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Call Me Love (GB);Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;8-1
2 Secret Message;Irad Ortiz;H. Graham Motion;20-1
3 Rushing Fall;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;3-2
4 Starship Jubilee;Jose Ortiz;Kevin Attard;9-2
5 Sistercharlie (IRE);John Velazquez;Chad Brown;5-2
6 Mean Mary;Luis Saez;H. Graham Motion;3-1
9TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $45,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Otter;Benjamin Hernandez;Patricia Meadow;30-1
2 Ringgood;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;4-1
3 Allied Invasion;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;8-5
4 Unbridled John;Dylan Davis;Bruce Brown;12-1
5 Nero's Fiddle;Luis Saez;Edmund Davis;6-1
6 Aintitfunkynow;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;2-1
7 Have a Heart;Luis Cardenas;Randi Persaud;30-1
8 Z'finale;Tyler Gaffalione;H. James Bond;12-1
