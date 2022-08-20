Sunday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 1:05 p.m.
1ST RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 2YO fillies, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Letter of Gold;Jose Ortiz;George Weaver;8-1
2 Positive Message (GB);John Velazquez;H. Graham Motion;10-1
3 Hay Stack;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;3-1
4 Pleasant Passage;Tyler Gaffalione;Claude McGaughey;6-1
5 Cookie Crumbs;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;6-1
6 Treasured Gem;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-1
7 Hola Gata;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;6-1
8 Corningstone;Julien Leparoux;Kenneth McPeek;7-2
9 Welcometomyworld (MTO);TBA;Rob Atras;8-1
10 Misintention (MTO);TBA;Bill Mott;2-1
2ND RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $100,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Bustin Shout;Kendrick Carmouche;Bruce Levine;6-1
2 Deep Cover;Eric Cancel;Thomas Morley;5-2
3 Dr. Duke;Javier Castellano;Jena Antonucci;10-1
4 Lady's Golden Guy;Nazario Alvarado;Debra Breed;12-1
5 Brew Pub;Junior Alvarado;Marcelo Arenas;20-1
6 Yarrow;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;3-1
7 Phantom Smoke;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;8-5
8 Excellent Timing (MTO);Manuel Franco;Rob Atras;9-5
9 Quickflash (MTO);Jose Antonio Gomez;Natalia Lynch;2-1
10 Unique Unions (MTO);Luis Saez;Richard Schosberg;4-1
3RD RACE — 7 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Viradia;Ricardo Santana;Jeffrey Englehart;4-1
1A That is Key;Julien Leparoux;Jeffrey Englehart;4-1
2 My Girl Lexi;Jacqueline Davis;James Ferraro;5-1
3 Forty Smooth;Luis Saez;Bruce Levine;5-2
4 Linny Kate;Irad Ortiz;Orlando Noda;3-1
5 Nurse Rachett;Jose Antonio Gomez;Jose Camejo;10-1
6 Miss Peppina;Trevor McCarthy;Lenin Cruz;10-1
7 Red Pepper Grill;Manuel Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;4-1
4TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $35,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Scotto;Heman Harkie;Joseph Parker;10-1
2 Vincent;Amin Castillo;Oscar Barrera;9-2
3 El Segundo;Tyler Gaffalione;Norm Casse;6-1
4 Arthurian;Kendrick Carmouche;Caio Caramori;7-2
5 Matty's Marauder;Jose Antonio Gomez;David Donk;8-1
6 Cajun Commander;Omar Hernandez Moreno;Oscar Barrera;6-1
7 Icon;Ricardo Santana;Robertino Diodoro;5-2
8 Nature Boy;Luis Saez;Orlando Noda;10-1
5TH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $64,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Reux (GB);Junior Alvarado;Mertkan Kantarmaci;20-1
1A Pioneer Spirit (MTO);Trevor McCarthy;Mertkan Kantarmaci;20-1
2 Attentive;Javier Castellano;Mertkan Kantarmaci;6-1
3 Devamani (FR);Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;5-2
4 Crafty Daddy;Jose Antonio Gomez;Randi Persaud;15-1
5 Healing;Joel Rosario;Saffie Joseph;8-1
6 Grand Journey;Jose Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;9-2
7 The Last Zip;Tyler Gaffalione;Fernando Abreu;12-1
8 Tiberius Mercurius;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;8-1
9 Battalion;Trevor McCarthy;Robert Klesaris;20-1
10 Monarchs Glen (GB);Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;5-1
11 Regal Speaker;Jalon Samuel;Danny Gargan;20-1
12 Locally Owned (MTO);Javier Castellano;Thomas Morley;3-1
13 Kumar (MTO);Jose Lezcano;Gustavo Rodriguez;7-2
14 Royal Tryst (MTO);TBA;Marcelo Arenas;5-1
6TH RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, 2YO fillies, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Good Sam;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;6-1
2 Grand Love;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;4-1
3 Gormleyesque;Tyler Gaffalione;Wayne Catalano;20-1
4 Mrs. Macomber;Julien Leparoux;Kenneth McPeek;20-1
5 Rarify;Jose Ortiz;Wesley Ward;5-2
6 Spun Special;Javier Castellano;Leah Gyarmati;15-1
7 Spelterini;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;7-2
8 Rosie's Alibi;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;5-1
9 Peak Popularity;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;8-1
7TH RACE — 1 1/2 miles, Inner turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $120,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Mud Pie;Tyler Gaffalione;George Arnold;6-1
2 Founder;Irad Ortiz;Bill Mott;8-1
3 Balthus (IRE);Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;2-1
4 Tide of the Sea;Javier Castellano;Thomas Morley;8-1
5 Kinenos;Julien Leparoux;Thomas Morley;10-1
6 Ajourneytofreedom;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;12-1
7 Reigning Spirit;Joel Rosario;Albert Stall;7-2
8 Cibolian;Kendrick Carmouche;Rodolphe Brisset;8-1
9 Offlee Naughty;Jose Ortiz;Michael McCarthy;12-1
10 Claytnthelionheart (MTO);Julien Leparoux;Philip Bauer;4-5
8TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $115,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Ruvies in Time;Kendrick Carmouche;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1
2 Repealing;Tyler Gaffalione;Albert Stall;8-5
3 Awesome Indra;Irad Ortiz;Bill Morey;6-1
4 Chloe Rose;Luis Saez;Gustavo Rodriguez;10-1
5 Exxaltress;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;6-1
6 To a T;Joel Rosario;Orlando Noda;10-1
7 Firing Carol;Jalon Samuel;Ricardo Legall;15-1
8 Baba;Jose Antonio Gomez;Rudy Rodriguez;3-1
9TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 2YO fillies, Bolton Landing Stakes. Purse: $150,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Sicilian Grandma;Eric Cancel;Thomas Morley;20-1
2 Love Reigns (IRE);Irad Ortiz;Wesley Ward;2-1
3 No Kay Never (IRE);Tyler Gaffalione;Wesley Ward;8-1
4 Kerry;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;6-1
5 Grand Oak (IRE);Manuel Franco;H. Graham Motion;8-1
6 Aztec Nights;Ricardo Santana;Wayne Catalano;10-1
7 Redifined;John Velazquez;Anthony Dutrow;8-1
8 Danse Macabre;Luis Saez;Kelsey Danner;5-1
9 Sweet Harmony;Javier Castellano;John Terranova;8-1
10 Motown Mischief;Jose Ortiz;Timothy Hamm;20-1
10TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $52,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Ironic Lady;John Velazquez;Keith O'Brien;20-1
2 Bayou Wind;Jose Antonio Gomez;Eduardo Caramori;15-1
3 Belleshazza;Joel Rosario;Gary Sciacca;10-1
4 Geometrique;Jalon Samuel;Robert Ribaudo;20-1
5 Empress Theodora;Trevor McCarthy;Thomas Albertrani;5-1
6 Miscreant;Jose Ortiz;James Ryerson;10-1
7 Hope Over Fear;Javier Castellano;Fernando Abreu;15-1
8 Vagaries (IRE);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;6-5
9 Candlestick Maker;Tyler Gaffalione;Bruce Levine;9-2
10 Lordhearmyprayer;Amin Castillo;Oscar Barrera;30-1
11 Ricelle;Jacqueline Davis;Ricardo Legali;30-1
MTO — Main track only