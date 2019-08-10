{{featured_button_text}}

First post: 1 p.m.

1ST RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Street Talkin Guy;Luis Saez;Michael De Paulo;8/1

2 One Eyed Jack;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;5/2

3 Four Ten;Junior Alvarado;James Jerkens;10/1

4 Majority Rules;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;6/5

5 Liberty’s Pursuit;Julien Leparoux;Kenneth McPeek;12/1

6 Fireball Shot;Eric Cancel;Philip Bauer;4/1

7 Risp;Joel Rosario;Thomas Bush;15/1

2ND RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, 4YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $75,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Krewe Chief;Javier Castellano;Michael Maker;5/2

1A Noble Thought;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;5/2

2 Dontblamerocket;Jose Lezcano;Norm Casse;4/1

3 Majestic Affair (MTO);TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;5/2

4 Super Dude;Irad Ortiz;Randi Persaud;12/1

5 Dover Cliffs;John Velazquez;J. Kent Sweezey;9/2

6 Frammento (MTO);TBA;Nicholas Zito;8/1

7 Turco Bravo (MTO,CHI);TBA;David Cannizzo;6/1

8 Mo Maverick;Luis Saez;David Cannizzo;8/5

9 Sentry;Joel Rosario;Claude McGaughey;6/1

3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Slip Sliding Away;Joe Bravo;James Toner;6/1

2 Micheline;Jose Lezcano;Michael Stidham;6/1

3 Leeway;Chris Landeros;Christophe Clement;10/1

4 Windfall Profit;Joel Rosario;Claude McGaughey;4/1

5 Gran Chemin;Irad Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;12/1

6 Hard Won;Rajiv Maragh;Leah Gyarmati;15/1

7 Morning Gold;Jose Ortiz;Kenneth McPeek;3/1

8 Apurate;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;8/1

9 Revelment;Dylan Davis;Barclay Tagg;12/1

10 Catherineofaragon;Tyler Gaffalione;Rodolphe Brisset;8/1

11 Sharing (AE);Manuel Franco;H. Graham Motion;2/1

12 Crack Of Dawn (AE);Eric Cancel;Philip Serpe;15/1

13 Miss Marissa;TBA;James Ryerson;4/1

4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Claiming. Purse: $60,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Takecharge Mirella;Dylan Davis;Kiaran McLaughlin;5/1

2 Evan’s Nice Now;Luis Saez;John Toscano;12/1

3 Jennemily;Jose Ortiz;Brad Cox;7/2

4 Destiny Over Fate;Chris Landeros;Anthony Quartarolo;10/1

5 Cheatham Hill;Jose Lezcano;Jason Servis;8/1

6 Queendom;Eric Cancel;Carlos Martin;15/1

7 Malibu Mischief;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;6/1

8 Dovey Lovey;Joel Rosario;Gary Contessa;10/1

9 Big Bennys Tribute;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;4/1

10 Sharpin;Manuel Franco;Raymond Handai;8/1

5TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $83,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 High Jingo;Irad Ortiz;Jason Servis;8/1

2 Saratoga Treasure;John Velazquez;David Donk;9/2

3 First Appeal;Javier Castellano;Brad Cox;3/1

4 Stonefactor;Kendrick Carmouche;Carlos Martin;12/1

5 Merlins Muse;Manuel Franco;David Donk;8/1

6 Sadie Lady;Joel Rosario;Arnaud Delacour;4/1

7 Amanda Lane;Dylan Davis;Edward Barker;10/1

8 Mama Mary;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;5/1

9 Wantagh Queen;Jose Lezcano;Michael Dini;10/1

6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Nikki My Angel;Eric Cancel;Anthony Quartarolo;15/1

1A Wedontbelieveher (AE);Manuel Franco;Anthony Quartarolo;15/1

2 Noudha;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;10/1

3 Lotta Ott;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;3/1

4 Cloudbuster;Joel Rosario;D. Wayne Lukas;15/1

5 Secondary Market;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;6/1

6 Plea;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;8/1

7 Velvet Crush;Manuel Franco;Rodolphe Brisset;10/1

8 Palace Avenger;Irad Ortiz;Wesley Ward;6/1

9 Harlem Heights;Julien Leparoux;Claude McGaughey;8/1

10 Mundaye Call;Jose Ortiz;Don Chatlos;7/2

7TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Allowance. Purse: $80,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Graded On A Curve;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;6/1

2 Year Of The Kitten;Jose Lezcano;Jason Servis;9/2

3 Cross Border;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;3/1

4 Gosilently;Kendrick Carmouche;Robert Falcone;10/1

5 Honorable Hero;Ricardo Santana;John Toscano;20/1

6 Southern King;Joel Rosario;Todd Pletcher;8/1

7 Conforto;Javier Castellano;J.F. Hampshire;15/1

8 Opt;Manuel Franco;Robert Ribaudo;8/1

9 Not So Quiet Man;Joe Bravo;Derek Ryan;20/1

10 Irish Valor;Jose Ortiz;M. Anthony Ferraro;15/1

11 El Hermano;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;6/1

12 Fotis;Benjamin Hernandez;Eduardo Jones;30/1

13 Steelersfanforlife (AE);Dylan Davis;Leah Gyarmati;12/1

14 Fleet Admiral (AE);Chris Landeros;Leo O’Brien;30/1

15 Risky Sour (AE);John Velazquez;Leo O’Brien;20/1

16 Bebe Banker (MTO);Richardo Santana;James Ferraro;8/1

8TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $95,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Free Kitty;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;6/1

2 Cookie Dough;Rajiv Maragh;Kiaran McLaughlin;9/5

3 Talk Veuve To Me;Jose Ortiz;Rodolphe Brisset;8/5

4 South Of France;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;6/1

5 Quick Quick Quick;Chris Landeros;Ian Wilkes;12/1

6 Skamania;Ricardo Santana;Albert Stall;5/1

9TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 3YO, Galway Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Abyssinian;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;8/1

2 Brooke Marie;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;6/1

3 Sister Peacock;Chris Landeros;Stuart Simon;8/1

4 Missmizz;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Stidham;8/1

5 Karama;Mychel Sanches;Michael Pino;4/1

6 Chelsea Cloisters;Jose Ortiz;Wesley Ward;6/1

7 Elsa;Jose Lezcano;Michael Stidham;10/1

8 O’keeffe;Manuel Franco;Larry Rivelli;12/1

9 Bohemian Bourbon;Julien Leparoux;Ian Wilkes;8/1

10 Eyeinthesky;Joel Rosario;Mark Casse;9/2

11 Tobago (AE);Jose Ortiz;H. Graham Motion;12/1

12 Peaceful (AE);Javier Castellano;Jonathan Thomas;10/1

10TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $48,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Azzedine (FR);Joey Martinez;Naipaul Chatterpaul;30/1

1A Big Wonder (AE);Samuel Jimenez;Naipaul Chatterpaul;30/1

2 Hurricane Jake;Jose Ortiz;Philip Bauer;6/1

3 Bold Gem;Rajiv Maragh;Leah Gyarmati;15/1

4 Sandy Lane Kitten;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;5/1

5 Zelenka;Herman Harkie;Patricia Meadow;50/1

6 Wild Weekend;Joel Rosario;Joe Sharp;12/1

7 Duress;Manuel Franco;Robert Ribaudo;9/2

8 Strategic Outlook;Chris Landeros;Leah Gyarmati;8/1

9 Highway Flyer;Luis Saez;Philip Serpe;10/1

10 Lisbon;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;6/1

11 Shiloh Lane;Luis Reyes;Gary Sciacca;30/1

12 Secular Stagnation;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7/2

13 Cobble Hill (MTO);Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;5/2

