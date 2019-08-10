First post: 1 p.m.
1ST RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Street Talkin Guy;Luis Saez;Michael De Paulo;8/1
2 One Eyed Jack;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;5/2
3 Four Ten;Junior Alvarado;James Jerkens;10/1
4 Majority Rules;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;6/5
5 Liberty’s Pursuit;Julien Leparoux;Kenneth McPeek;12/1
6 Fireball Shot;Eric Cancel;Philip Bauer;4/1
7 Risp;Joel Rosario;Thomas Bush;15/1
2ND RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, 4YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $75,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Krewe Chief;Javier Castellano;Michael Maker;5/2
1A Noble Thought;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;5/2
2 Dontblamerocket;Jose Lezcano;Norm Casse;4/1
3 Majestic Affair (MTO);TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;5/2
4 Super Dude;Irad Ortiz;Randi Persaud;12/1
5 Dover Cliffs;John Velazquez;J. Kent Sweezey;9/2
6 Frammento (MTO);TBA;Nicholas Zito;8/1
7 Turco Bravo (MTO,CHI);TBA;David Cannizzo;6/1
8 Mo Maverick;Luis Saez;David Cannizzo;8/5
9 Sentry;Joel Rosario;Claude McGaughey;6/1
3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Slip Sliding Away;Joe Bravo;James Toner;6/1
2 Micheline;Jose Lezcano;Michael Stidham;6/1
3 Leeway;Chris Landeros;Christophe Clement;10/1
4 Windfall Profit;Joel Rosario;Claude McGaughey;4/1
5 Gran Chemin;Irad Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;12/1
6 Hard Won;Rajiv Maragh;Leah Gyarmati;15/1
7 Morning Gold;Jose Ortiz;Kenneth McPeek;3/1
8 Apurate;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;8/1
9 Revelment;Dylan Davis;Barclay Tagg;12/1
10 Catherineofaragon;Tyler Gaffalione;Rodolphe Brisset;8/1
11 Sharing (AE);Manuel Franco;H. Graham Motion;2/1
12 Crack Of Dawn (AE);Eric Cancel;Philip Serpe;15/1
13 Miss Marissa;TBA;James Ryerson;4/1
4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Claiming. Purse: $60,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Takecharge Mirella;Dylan Davis;Kiaran McLaughlin;5/1
2 Evan’s Nice Now;Luis Saez;John Toscano;12/1
3 Jennemily;Jose Ortiz;Brad Cox;7/2
4 Destiny Over Fate;Chris Landeros;Anthony Quartarolo;10/1
5 Cheatham Hill;Jose Lezcano;Jason Servis;8/1
6 Queendom;Eric Cancel;Carlos Martin;15/1
7 Malibu Mischief;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;6/1
8 Dovey Lovey;Joel Rosario;Gary Contessa;10/1
9 Big Bennys Tribute;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;4/1
10 Sharpin;Manuel Franco;Raymond Handai;8/1
5TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $83,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 High Jingo;Irad Ortiz;Jason Servis;8/1
2 Saratoga Treasure;John Velazquez;David Donk;9/2
3 First Appeal;Javier Castellano;Brad Cox;3/1
4 Stonefactor;Kendrick Carmouche;Carlos Martin;12/1
5 Merlins Muse;Manuel Franco;David Donk;8/1
6 Sadie Lady;Joel Rosario;Arnaud Delacour;4/1
7 Amanda Lane;Dylan Davis;Edward Barker;10/1
8 Mama Mary;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;5/1
9 Wantagh Queen;Jose Lezcano;Michael Dini;10/1
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Nikki My Angel;Eric Cancel;Anthony Quartarolo;15/1
1A Wedontbelieveher (AE);Manuel Franco;Anthony Quartarolo;15/1
2 Noudha;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;10/1
3 Lotta Ott;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;3/1
4 Cloudbuster;Joel Rosario;D. Wayne Lukas;15/1
5 Secondary Market;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;6/1
6 Plea;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;8/1
7 Velvet Crush;Manuel Franco;Rodolphe Brisset;10/1
8 Palace Avenger;Irad Ortiz;Wesley Ward;6/1
9 Harlem Heights;Julien Leparoux;Claude McGaughey;8/1
10 Mundaye Call;Jose Ortiz;Don Chatlos;7/2
7TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Allowance. Purse: $80,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Graded On A Curve;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;6/1
2 Year Of The Kitten;Jose Lezcano;Jason Servis;9/2
3 Cross Border;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;3/1
4 Gosilently;Kendrick Carmouche;Robert Falcone;10/1
5 Honorable Hero;Ricardo Santana;John Toscano;20/1
6 Southern King;Joel Rosario;Todd Pletcher;8/1
7 Conforto;Javier Castellano;J.F. Hampshire;15/1
8 Opt;Manuel Franco;Robert Ribaudo;8/1
9 Not So Quiet Man;Joe Bravo;Derek Ryan;20/1
10 Irish Valor;Jose Ortiz;M. Anthony Ferraro;15/1
11 El Hermano;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;6/1
12 Fotis;Benjamin Hernandez;Eduardo Jones;30/1
13 Steelersfanforlife (AE);Dylan Davis;Leah Gyarmati;12/1
14 Fleet Admiral (AE);Chris Landeros;Leo O’Brien;30/1
15 Risky Sour (AE);John Velazquez;Leo O’Brien;20/1
16 Bebe Banker (MTO);Richardo Santana;James Ferraro;8/1
8TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $95,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Free Kitty;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;6/1
2 Cookie Dough;Rajiv Maragh;Kiaran McLaughlin;9/5
3 Talk Veuve To Me;Jose Ortiz;Rodolphe Brisset;8/5
4 South Of France;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;6/1
5 Quick Quick Quick;Chris Landeros;Ian Wilkes;12/1
6 Skamania;Ricardo Santana;Albert Stall;5/1
9TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 3YO, Galway Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Abyssinian;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;8/1
2 Brooke Marie;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;6/1
3 Sister Peacock;Chris Landeros;Stuart Simon;8/1
4 Missmizz;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Stidham;8/1
5 Karama;Mychel Sanches;Michael Pino;4/1
6 Chelsea Cloisters;Jose Ortiz;Wesley Ward;6/1
7 Elsa;Jose Lezcano;Michael Stidham;10/1
8 O’keeffe;Manuel Franco;Larry Rivelli;12/1
9 Bohemian Bourbon;Julien Leparoux;Ian Wilkes;8/1
10 Eyeinthesky;Joel Rosario;Mark Casse;9/2
11 Tobago (AE);Jose Ortiz;H. Graham Motion;12/1
12 Peaceful (AE);Javier Castellano;Jonathan Thomas;10/1
10TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $48,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Azzedine (FR);Joey Martinez;Naipaul Chatterpaul;30/1
1A Big Wonder (AE);Samuel Jimenez;Naipaul Chatterpaul;30/1
2 Hurricane Jake;Jose Ortiz;Philip Bauer;6/1
3 Bold Gem;Rajiv Maragh;Leah Gyarmati;15/1
4 Sandy Lane Kitten;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;5/1
5 Zelenka;Herman Harkie;Patricia Meadow;50/1
6 Wild Weekend;Joel Rosario;Joe Sharp;12/1
7 Duress;Manuel Franco;Robert Ribaudo;9/2
8 Strategic Outlook;Chris Landeros;Leah Gyarmati;8/1
9 Highway Flyer;Luis Saez;Philip Serpe;10/1
10 Lisbon;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;6/1
11 Shiloh Lane;Luis Reyes;Gary Sciacca;30/1
12 Secular Stagnation;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7/2
13 Cobble Hill (MTO);Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;5/2
