Saratoga Race Course Entries
First post: 1 p.m.
1ST RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Pure Wow Joel Rosario John Terranova 7/2
2 Foreign Exchange Luis Saez D. Wayne Lukas 12/1
3 Mirabell Mei Jose Lezcano John Terranova 8/1
4 Daphne Moon Jose Ortiz Jeremiah Englehart 2/1
5 Lucky Dime Junior Alvarado Bill Mott 4/1
6 Ill Will Chris Landeros Gary Contessa 10/1
7 Weekend Fun Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 3/1
2ND RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $34,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Orpheus (ARG) Rajiv Maragh Carlos Martin 8/1
2 Data Driven Manuel Franco Danny Gargan 8/5
3 Love That Jazz Jose Ortiz M. A. Ferraro 15/1
4 Getoffmyback Luis Saez Robertino Diodoro 9/2
5 Curious Cal Dylan Davis Jorge Navarro 6/1
6 Adulation Irad Ortiz James Ryerson 12/1
7 Professor Snape K. Carmouche Robert Barbara 8/1
8 A Different Style Ricardo Santana Thomas Amoss 4/1
3RD RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, NY-bred, John Morrissey Stakes. Purse: $100,000
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 T Loves A Fight Junior Alvarado Orlando Noda 12/1
2 Celtic Chaos Dylan Davis Brad Cox 7/2
3 Vincento Jose Ortiz Linda Rice 15/1
4 Build To Suit Manuel Franco Chad Brown 3/1
5 Saratoga Giro Jeremias Flores Paul Barrow 15/1
6 Gold For The King Joel Rosario Charlton Baker 2/1
7 Eye Luv Lulu Jose Lezcano Jason Servis 5/2
4TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Tonapita (MTO) TBA Christophe Clement 3/1
2 Bridal Path Joel Rosario Claude McGaughey 10/1
3 Crystalle Chris Landros John Kimmel 12/1
4 Situation Room Javier Castellano Chad Brown 6/1
5 Sketches Of Spain (IRE) Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 5/2
6 Swanage Luis Saez Michael Maker 6/1
7 Livin At The Beach Dylan Davis Christophe Clement 8/1
8 Sparkling Sky Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher 4/1
9 Osaka Girl Manuel Franco Brian Lynch 5/1
10 Miss My Macho Rajiv Maragh Katherine Ritvo 15/1
5TH RACE: 1 1/2 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Fasig-Tipton Waya Stakes (Grade III). Purse: $200,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Get Explicit Ricardo Santana Barbara Minshall 12/1
2 Fools Gold Javier Castellano Chad Brown 7/2
3 Theodora B. Joe Bravo Michael Dickinson 10/1
4 Santa Monica (GB) Jose Ortiz Chad Brown 1/1
5 Sky Full Of Stars (GER) Joel Rosario C. Clement 10/1
6 Gentle Ruler Chris Landeros Ian Wilkes 5/2
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Claiming. Purse: $52,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Proletariat Junior Alvarado Leah Gyarmati 30/1
2 The Caretaker Luis Saez Kiaran McLaughlin 7/2
3 Playthatfunnymusic Luis Reyes Mertkan Kantarmaci 15/1
4 Blue Belt Chris Landeros Dominick Schettino 8/1
5 Manifest Destiny Ricardo Santana Rudy Rodriguez 10/1
6 Candid Desire Eric Cancel Jorge Navarro 5/1
7 O Shea Can U See Manuel Franco Linda Rice 12/1
8 Tribecca Kendrick Carmouche John Toscano 6/1
9 Summer Bourbon Irad Ortiz Rudy Rodriguez 9/2
10 Sundae On Sunday Rajiv Maragh Michael Ferraro 15/1
11 Joe’s Smokin Gun Dylan Davis J.F. Hampshire 30/1
12 Gypsum Johnny Jose Ortiz Jeremiah Englehart 8/1
7TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $95,000
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Final Frontier Jose Lezcano Thomas Albertrani 5/2
2 Pagliacci Irad Ortiz Linda Rice 5/1
3 Fuel The Bern (MTO) TBA Danny Gargan 7/2
4 Stolen Pistol Luis Saez Joe Sharp 9/2
5 Tibr Manuel Franco H. Graham Motion 12/1
6 Aveenu Malcainu Jose Ortiz Jeremiah Englehart 10/1
7 Ghoul (BRZ) Ricardo Santana Mark Casse 15/1
8 Adonis Creed Joel Rosario Brad Cox 4/1
9 Battle Station John Velazquez Wesley Ward 6/1
10 Shiny Copper Penny Joey Martinez Douglas Seyler 50/1
11 I’m Corfu Arienne Cox Wayne Rice 15/1
12 Ruler Of The Nile (MTO) Manuel Franco Michael Lauer 3/1
13 Sudden Surprise (MTO) TBA David Cannizzo 12/1
8TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Allowance. Purse: $80,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Moyne Spun Luis Saez Brad Box 10/1
2 Way Smart Jose Ortiz H. James Bond 5/1
3 Star Of The East Manuel Franco Brian Lynch 8/1
4 Noble Jewel Ricardo Santana Carlos Martin 12/1
5 Love And Love Eric Cancel Michael Miceli 30/1
6 Discreet Image Kendrick Carmouche David Donk 12/1
7 Lem Me Have It Dylan Davis Bruce Levine 15/1
8 Chiclet’s Dream Javier Castellano Chad Brown 2/1
9 Ascender Luis Reyes Michelle Nevin 20/1
10 Rumor Driven Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 8/1
11 Abraxan Chris Landeros Gary Sciacca 30/1
12 Summer Squeeze Rajiv Maragh Mark Hennig 6/1
13 A Little Faith (AE) John Velazquez Bruce Levine 7/2
14 Barrel Of Destiny (AE) Joel Rosario John Hertler 10/1
15 Grand Banks (AE) Junior Alvarado H. James Bond 15/1
16 Behind The Couch (MTO) Junior Alvarado J. Englehart 8/5
9TH RACE: 1 3/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO, Saratoga Derby Invitational Stakes. Purse: $1,000,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Henley’s Joy Jose Lezcano Michael Maker 4/1
2 Social Paranoia Manuel Franco Todd Pletcher 6/1
3 A Thread Of Blue Luis Saez Kiaran McLaughlin 12/1
4 Rockemperor (IRE) John Velazquez Chad Brown 7/2
5 Eons Trevor McCarthy Arnaud Delacour 15/1
6 Kadar Jose Ortiz Michael Maker 30/1
7 Cape Of Good Hope (IRE) Julien Leparoux Aidan O’Brien 15/1
8 Digital Age (IRE) Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 9/2
9 Seismic Wave Joel Rosario Bill Mott 6/1
10 Mohawk (IRE) Wayne Lordan Aidan O’Brien 10/1
11 Flying Scotsman Ricardo Santana Jack Sisterson 15/1
10TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Adirondack Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $200,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Big Q Jose Lezcano Gary Gullo 20/1
2 Frank’s Rockette Julien Leparoux Bill Mott 2/1
3 Perfect Alibi Irad Ortiz Mark Casse 9/2
4 Integral John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 12/1
5 Mylastfirstkiss Chris Landeros Anthony Quartarolo 30/1
6 Miss Peppina Joel Rosario Gary Gullo 8/1
7 Just Fly Luis Saez Joe Sharp 12/1
8 Magic Dance Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 7/5
11TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Asdaaf Dylan Davis; Kiaran McLaughlin 15/1
1A Motataabeq (MTO) TBA Kiaran McLaughlin 15/1
2 Ownitifyouwantit Jose Lezcano Thomas Albertrani 10/1
3 Malthael Joel Rosario Christophe Clement 5/1
4 Southern Bridge John Velazquez Bill Mott 15/1
5 Duress Manuel Franco Robert Ribaudo 30/1
6 Downside Risk Junior Alvarado Barclay Tagg 8/1
7 Point Of Humor Trevor McCarthy Edmund Davis 30/1
8 Standup Javier Castellano Todd Pletcher 8/1
9 Cardiff Cay Joe Bravo Don Charlos 12/1
10 Doswell Jose Ortiz Chad Brown 5/2
11 Good Governance (GB) Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 4/1
12 Bad Dude Ricardo Santana Philip Serpe 20/1
13 Alfons Walde (IRE, AE) John Velazquez Conor Murphy 12/1
14 Embellisher (AE) Julien Leparoux Kenneth McPeek 8/1
15 Patagonia (MTO) TBA Todd Pletcher 2/1
MTO — Main track only
AE — Also entered
