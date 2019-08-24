First post: 1 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Mylastfirstkiss;Manuel Franco;Anthony Quartarolo;10/1
1A Wedontbelieveher;Manuel Franco;Anthony Quartarolo;10/1
2 Wicked Whisper;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;8/5
3 Strike Magic;Jose Ortiz;Mark Hennig;6/1
4 Sea Of Blue;Joel Rosario;Kiaran McLaughlin;3/1
5 Highland Glory;Junior Alvarado;Barclay Tagg;7/2
6 Foreign Exchange;Luis Saez;D. Wayne Lukas;12/1
7 Stop Shoppin Tammy;Eric Cancel;Philip Bauer;8/1
2ND RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Readyforprimetime;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;8/1
2 Point Of Humor;Luis Saez;Edmund Davis;12/1
3 Real Money;Jose Ortiz;Mark Casse;5/2
4 Oroscopo;Ricardo Santana;Thomas Bush;15/1
5 Tench;John Velazquez;Timothy Hamm;5/1
6 English Humor;Chris Landeros;Mark Hennig;15/1
7 Ahead Of Plan;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;8/5
8 Vehement;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;6/1
3RD RACE: 1 3/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $92,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Carom;Chris Landeros;Robert Ribaudo;4/1
2 Krewe Chief;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;5/2
3 Catcho En Die (ARG);Joey Martinez;Naipaul Chatterpaul;3/1
4 Tide Of The Sea;Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;8/5
5 Proquestor;Benjamin Hernandez;Eduardo Caramori;20/1
6 No Mans Land;Manuel Franco;Richard Valentine;8/1
4TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $45,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Excess Capacity;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;3/1
2 Dovey Lovey;Irad Ortiz;Gary Contessa;4/1
3 Queendom;Eric Cancel;Carlos Martin;8/1
4 Dazzling Speed;Dylan Davis;Edmund Davis;12/1
5 Wisconsin Night;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;7/2
6 Ramblin’ Ma’am;Manuel Franco;Raymond Handal;15/1
7 Ragtime Suzy;Luis Saez;Thomas Bush;5/1
8 Solitary Gem;Rajiv Maragh;Leah Gyarmati;9/2
5TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $95,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Eye On Berlin;Angel Cruz;R. Sanchez-Salomon;10/1
2 Enthusiastic Gal;Jose Lezcano;Steve Klesaris;9/2
3 Posse Needed;Jose Ortiz;Mark Hennig;8/1
4 Miss Mystique;Kendrick Carmouche;Leah Gyarmati;15/1
5 Leah’s Dream (MTO);TBA;Chris Englehart;9/5
6 Violent Times;John Velazquez;Ralph Nicks;5/2
7 Lezendary (MTO);TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;6/1
8 Originator;Chris Landeros;Ian Wilkes;2/1
9 Really Proud;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;4/1
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $34,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Soul P Say;Kendrick Carmouche;Leah Gyarmati;10/1
2 Noneedtoflatterme;Oscar Gomez;Julie Smith;20/1
3 Lord Simba;Eric Cancel;Gary Sciacca;15/1
4 Professor Snape;Manuel Franco;Robert Barbara;10/1
5 Gypsum Johnny;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;5/2
6 Pretentious;Heman Harkie;Randi Persaud;15/1
7 Love That Jazz;Tyler Gaffalione;M. Anthony Ferraro;5/1
8 Scarf It Down;Irad Ortiz;Chris Englehart;7/2
9 Indian Guide;Joel Rosario;Bruce Levine;8/1
10 Sir Ballantine;Dylan Davis;Bruce Brown;6/1
7TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $60,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Roman City;Irad Ortiz;Robertino Diodoro;4/1
2 Wicked Amber;Heman Harkie;Randi Persaud;20/1
3 Double Down Dare;Manuel Franco;Steve Klesaris;9/2
4 Larry’s Baby;Luis Saez;D. Wayne Lukas;15/1
5 Bow Maker;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;8/1
6 Lolita Express;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;3/1
7 Eli Rocks;Ricardo Santana;Thomas Morley;12/1
8 Darken A Day;Eric Cancel;Gary Contessa;12/1
9 Yellen;Dylan Davis;Wesley Ward;5/1
10 Speed Talks;Tyler Gaffalione;Gary Contessa;10/1
11 More Or Less (AE);Sheldon Russell;Phil Schoenthal;12/1
12 Crack Of Dawn (AE);Eric Cancel;Philip Serpe;8/1
13 Blessingsofliberty (AE);Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Trombetta;12/1
14 Las Ramblas (AE);John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;6/1
8TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO, Better Talk Now Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Front Run The Fed;Jose Lezcano;Chad Brown;2/1
2 Our Braintrust;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;8/1
3 Bourbon War;Luis Saez;Mark Hennig;7/2
4 Swamp Rat;John Velazquez;Philip Gleaves;8/1
5 Performer;Joel Rosario;Claude McGaughey;6/1
6 Regally Irish;Rajiv Maragh;H. Graham Motion;15/1
7 Bulletin;Javier Castellano;Todd Pletcher;5/2
8 Achilles Warrior (MTO);TBA;Mark Hennig;5/1
9TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $92,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Mo Gotcha;Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;5/1
2 Meet Me In L A;Jose Lezcano;James Jerkens;5/2
3 And Seek;Chris Landeros;Dale Romans;6/1
4 Extrordinary Jerry;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;3/1
5 Fireball Shot;Eric Cancel;Philip Bauer;8/1
6 Felix In Fabula;Joel Rosario;Mertkan Kantarmaci;6/1
7 Tapit Wise;Irad Ortiz;Thomas Amoss;9/2
10TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $48,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Countenance;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;4/1
2 Art Thief;Manuel Franco;George Weaver;7/2
3 Going To Temple;Chris Landeros;Brian Lynch;8/1
4 Augusta Moon;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;2/1
5 Flying Pleasantly;Joey Martinez;Randi Persaud;30/1
6 Sweet Gisel;Joel Rosario;D. Wayne Lukas;10/1
7 Trans Mississippi;Benjamin Hernandez;John Hertler;30/1
8 Secret Alchemy;Jorge Vargas;Jeremiah Englehart;20/1
9 Lady Trish’s Dream (GB);Jose Ortiz;Kenneth McPeek;10/1
10 Cairo Cutie (MTO);John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;8/5
11 Ask Siri;Dylan Davis;Bruce Levine;20/1
12 Into Glamour;Kendrick Carmouche;David Cannizzo;15/1
13 Margie Music (MTO);TBA;Patrick Reynolds;20/1
AE — Also Eligible
MTO — Main Track Only
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.