First post: 1 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Mylastfirstkiss;Manuel Franco;Anthony Quartarolo;10/1

1A Wedontbelieveher;Manuel Franco;Anthony Quartarolo;10/1

2 Wicked Whisper;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;8/5

3 Strike Magic;Jose Ortiz;Mark Hennig;6/1

4 Sea Of Blue;Joel Rosario;Kiaran McLaughlin;3/1

5 Highland Glory;Junior Alvarado;Barclay Tagg;7/2

6 Foreign Exchange;Luis Saez;D. Wayne Lukas;12/1

7 Stop Shoppin Tammy;Eric Cancel;Philip Bauer;8/1

2ND RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Readyforprimetime;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;8/1

2 Point Of Humor;Luis Saez;Edmund Davis;12/1

3 Real Money;Jose Ortiz;Mark Casse;5/2

4 Oroscopo;Ricardo Santana;Thomas Bush;15/1

5 Tench;John Velazquez;Timothy Hamm;5/1

6 English Humor;Chris Landeros;Mark Hennig;15/1

7 Ahead Of Plan;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;8/5

8 Vehement;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;6/1

3RD RACE: 1 3/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $92,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Carom;Chris Landeros;Robert Ribaudo;4/1

2 Krewe Chief;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;5/2

3 Catcho En Die (ARG);Joey Martinez;Naipaul Chatterpaul;3/1

4 Tide Of The Sea;Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;8/5

5 Proquestor;Benjamin Hernandez;Eduardo Caramori;20/1

6 No Mans Land;Manuel Franco;Richard Valentine;8/1

4TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $45,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Excess Capacity;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;3/1

2 Dovey Lovey;Irad Ortiz;Gary Contessa;4/1

3 Queendom;Eric Cancel;Carlos Martin;8/1

4 Dazzling Speed;Dylan Davis;Edmund Davis;12/1

5 Wisconsin Night;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;7/2

6 Ramblin’ Ma’am;Manuel Franco;Raymond Handal;15/1

7 Ragtime Suzy;Luis Saez;Thomas Bush;5/1

8 Solitary Gem;Rajiv Maragh;Leah Gyarmati;9/2

5TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $95,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Eye On Berlin;Angel Cruz;R. Sanchez-Salomon;10/1

2 Enthusiastic Gal;Jose Lezcano;Steve Klesaris;9/2

3 Posse Needed;Jose Ortiz;Mark Hennig;8/1

4 Miss Mystique;Kendrick Carmouche;Leah Gyarmati;15/1

5 Leah’s Dream (MTO);TBA;Chris Englehart;9/5

6 Violent Times;John Velazquez;Ralph Nicks;5/2

7 Lezendary (MTO);TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;6/1

8 Originator;Chris Landeros;Ian Wilkes;2/1

9 Really Proud;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;4/1

6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $34,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Soul P Say;Kendrick Carmouche;Leah Gyarmati;10/1

2 Noneedtoflatterme;Oscar Gomez;Julie Smith;20/1

3 Lord Simba;Eric Cancel;Gary Sciacca;15/1

4 Professor Snape;Manuel Franco;Robert Barbara;10/1

5 Gypsum Johnny;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;5/2

6 Pretentious;Heman Harkie;Randi Persaud;15/1

7 Love That Jazz;Tyler Gaffalione;M. Anthony Ferraro;5/1

8 Scarf It Down;Irad Ortiz;Chris Englehart;7/2

9 Indian Guide;Joel Rosario;Bruce Levine;8/1

10 Sir Ballantine;Dylan Davis;Bruce Brown;6/1

7TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $60,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Roman City;Irad Ortiz;Robertino Diodoro;4/1

2 Wicked Amber;Heman Harkie;Randi Persaud;20/1

3 Double Down Dare;Manuel Franco;Steve Klesaris;9/2

4 Larry’s Baby;Luis Saez;D. Wayne Lukas;15/1

5 Bow Maker;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;8/1

6 Lolita Express;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;3/1

7 Eli Rocks;Ricardo Santana;Thomas Morley;12/1

8 Darken A Day;Eric Cancel;Gary Contessa;12/1

9 Yellen;Dylan Davis;Wesley Ward;5/1

10 Speed Talks;Tyler Gaffalione;Gary Contessa;10/1

11 More Or Less (AE);Sheldon Russell;Phil Schoenthal;12/1

12 Crack Of Dawn (AE);Eric Cancel;Philip Serpe;8/1

13 Blessingsofliberty (AE);Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Trombetta;12/1

14 Las Ramblas (AE);John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;6/1

8TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO, Better Talk Now Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Front Run The Fed;Jose Lezcano;Chad Brown;2/1

2 Our Braintrust;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;8/1

3 Bourbon War;Luis Saez;Mark Hennig;7/2

4 Swamp Rat;John Velazquez;Philip Gleaves;8/1

5 Performer;Joel Rosario;Claude McGaughey;6/1

6 Regally Irish;Rajiv Maragh;H. Graham Motion;15/1

7 Bulletin;Javier Castellano;Todd Pletcher;5/2

8 Achilles Warrior (MTO);TBA;Mark Hennig;5/1

9TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $92,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Mo Gotcha;Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;5/1

2 Meet Me In L A;Jose Lezcano;James Jerkens;5/2

3 And Seek;Chris Landeros;Dale Romans;6/1

4 Extrordinary Jerry;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;3/1

5 Fireball Shot;Eric Cancel;Philip Bauer;8/1

6 Felix In Fabula;Joel Rosario;Mertkan Kantarmaci;6/1

7 Tapit Wise;Irad Ortiz;Thomas Amoss;9/2

10TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $48,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Countenance;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;4/1

2 Art Thief;Manuel Franco;George Weaver;7/2

3 Going To Temple;Chris Landeros;Brian Lynch;8/1

4 Augusta Moon;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;2/1

5 Flying Pleasantly;Joey Martinez;Randi Persaud;30/1

6 Sweet Gisel;Joel Rosario;D. Wayne Lukas;10/1

7 Trans Mississippi;Benjamin Hernandez;John Hertler;30/1

8 Secret Alchemy;Jorge Vargas;Jeremiah Englehart;20/1

9 Lady Trish’s Dream (GB);Jose Ortiz;Kenneth McPeek;10/1

10 Cairo Cutie (MTO);John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;8/5

11 Ask Siri;Dylan Davis;Bruce Levine;20/1

12 Into Glamour;Kendrick Carmouche;David Cannizzo;15/1

13 Margie Music (MTO);TBA;Patrick Reynolds;20/1

AE — Also Eligible

MTO — Main Track Only

