Post Time: 12:30 p.m.
1ST RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Brickyard;Luis Reyes;Peter Pugh;15/1
2 Montana Man;Kendrick Carmouche;Dale Romans;8/1
3 Big Royal Lineage;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;8/1
4 Bahamian Prince;Irad Ortiz;George Weaver;6/1
5 More Thunder;Joel Rosario;Steve Klesaris;9/2
6 Chimney Rock;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;4/1
7 Alex Love Candy;Joey Martinez;Randi Persaud;12/1
8 Summer Sangria;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;5/2
9 Las Ramblas;Dylan Davis;Wesley Ward;8/1
2ND RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $44,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Will Take Over;Eric Cancel;Michelle Nevin;5/1
2 Elegant Rose;Irad Ortiz;Jorge Navarro;7/5
3 Disquiet;Joey Martinez;Robert Ribaudo;15/1
4 Remembering Bobbie;Kendrick Carmouche;Bruce Levine;6/1
5 Margie Music;Tyler Gaffalione;Patrick Reynolds;15/1
6 Love That Goose;Dylan Davis;David Cannizzo;15/1
7 Summer Fantasy;Michael Luzzi;Jeremiah Englehart;8/1
8 Magical Time;Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;3/1
3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $45,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Three Outlaws;Luis Saez;Brian Lynch;4/1
2 Preston Court;Rajiv Maragh;John Morrison;12/1
3 Northern Haze;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;2/1
4 Raphael;Tyler Gaffalione;Nicholas Zito;7/2
5 Talent Scout;Kendrick Carmouche;David Duggan;3/1
6 Laughing Manners;Joel Rosario;Charlton Baker;6/1
7 Ari’s Naughty Luca;Dylan Davis;Patrick Quick;15/1
4TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $92,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Stonesintheroad (MTO);Rajiv Maragh;Jeremiah Englehart;7/2
2 Factoring;John Velazquez;Michelle Nevin;8/1
3 Restructure;Junior Alvarado;Christophe Clement;5/2
4 Science Fiction;Luis Saez;Rob Atras;5/1
5 Slimey (MTO);TBA;David Cannizzo;5/2
6 Flat Calm (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;2/1
7 My Galina;Jose Ortiz;Jorge Abreu;9/5
8 I’llhandalthecash;Manuel Franco;Raymond Handal;3/1
9 Honey I’m Good;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;8/1
5TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $52,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Aleph;Kendrick Carmouche;Gary Contessa;15/1
2 Tipazo;Tyler Gaffalione;Mitchell Friedman;20/1
3 Bongga;Eric Cancel;Dermot Magner;6/1
4 O’bushido;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;5/2
5 Five Card Draw;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;12/1
6 Vaya Con Dios;Dylan Davis;Eric Guillot;7/2
7 Forever Wicked;Joey Martinez;Randi Persaud;30/1
8 Bayern’s Mirage;Irad Ortiz;Gary Gullo;8/1
9 Feeling It;Luis Reyes;D. Wayne Lukas;10/1
10 Bobbyfromthepalm;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;4/1
11 Florida Flash (AE);Luis Saez;Dale Romans;8/1
6TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO, Claiming. Purse: $60,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 The Sicarii;Ricardo Santana;Anthony Quartarolo;8/1
1A Macca Tree;Luis Saez;Anthony Quartarolo;8/1
2 Woodbury;Tyler Gaffalione;Rudy Rodriguez;5/1
3 Bears Mafia;Kendrick Carmouche;Thomas Amoss;9/2
4 Carrier Landing;Manuel Franco;Jason Barkley;2/1
5 Brush Country;Javier Castellano;Thomas Morley;8/1
6 Always Forgiven;Irad Ortiz;Rob Atras;8/5
7TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Laughable;Tyler Gaffalione;Todd Pletcher;8/1
2 Boxer Rebellion;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;3/1
3 Bridal Path;Joel Rosario;Claude McGaughey;6/1
4 Andiama;Jose Lezcano;Cherie Devaux;15/1
5 Our Little Jewel;Luis Saez;Michael Trombetta;12/1
6 Sparkling Sky;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;9/5
7 Paterson;Manuel Franco;Jeremiah Englehart;12/1
8 Mirabell Mei;Rajiv Maragh;John Terranova;10/1
9 Osaka Girl;John Velazquez;Brian Lynch;15/1
10 Malibu June;Kendrick Carmouche;Leah Gyarmati;15/1
11 Leeway (AE);Junior Alvarado;Christophe Clement;6/1
12 Blessingsofliberty (AE);Ricardo Santana;Michael Trombetta;20/1
13 Wicked Amber (AE);Heman Harkie;Randi Persaud;20/1
14 Midship Lady (AE);Jevian Toledo;Phil Schoenthal;10/1
8TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Day Dayenu;Manuel Franco;Jorge Abreu;7/2
2 Orsay;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;3/1
3 Miss My Macho;Rajiv Maragh;Katherine Ritvo;20/1
4 One Time Around;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Hennig;15/1
5 Always A Queen;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;9/2
6 Cleopatra’s Charm;Luis Saez;D. Wayne Lukas;12/1
7 Buxom Beast;Kendrick Carmouche;Gary Contessa;5/1
8 Alandra;Joel Rosario;Claude McGaughey;8/1
9 Impeccable Style;Junior Alvarado;Kenneth McPeek;15/1
10 Slam Dunk;Javier Castellano;Rodolphe Brisset;8/1
11 Thissmytime (AE);Dylan Davis;Bruce Brown;15/1
12 Lucky Dime (AE);Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;9/2
13 Tetrahydro (AE);Luis Saez;Dale Romans;30/1
9TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies, 3YO, Claiming. Purse: $80,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Distorted News;Rajiv Maragh;Bruce Brown;20/1
2 Here Comes Jackie;Javier Castellano;Michael Dini;7/2
3 Connectivity;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;5/2
4 Linda’s Ballet;Jose Lezcano;Rudy Rodriguez;12/1
5 Enjay’s Brass;Jose Ortiz;Michael Trombetta;4/1
6 Bustin Scones (MTO);Benjamin Hernandez;Gary Contessa;15/1
7 Dance Till Dawn;Luis Saez;Philip Serpe;3/1
8 Chillinwithfriends (MTO);TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;8/1
9 Jennemily;Kendrick Carmouche;Carlos Martin;10/1
10 Music Of Life;Manuel Franco;Brittany Russell;8/1
10TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $60,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Overheated;Irad Ortiz;Raymond Handal;12/1
2 Take Charge Tina;Luis Saez;Carlos Martin;15/1
3 Excess Capacity;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;8/1
4 Olive Kat;John Velazquez;Jeremiah O’Dwyer;6/1
5 Cathy Naz;Junior Alvarado;H. James Bond;10/1
6 Carrizo;Kendrick Carmouche;David Cannizzo;2/1
7 Smoken Deb;Javier Castellano;Jonathan Thomas;3/1
8 Subsidiary;Joel Rosario;Mark Casse;10/1
9 Untaken;Dylan Davis;Corby Caiazzo;8/1
11TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Spinaway Stakes (Grade I). Purse: $350,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Mundaye Call;Mundaye Call;Don Chatlos;10/1
2 Frank’s Rockette;Julien Leparoux;Bill Mott;8/5
3 Perfect Alibi;Irad Ortiz;Mark Casse;7/2
4 Miss Peppina;Joel Rosario;Gary Gullo;15/1
5 Figure Of Speech;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;4/1
6 Risky Mischief;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;6/1
7 Shippy;Luis Saez;Katherine Ritvo;9/2
12TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Allowance. Purse :$80,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Dashing Dan;Joel Rosario;Brad Cox;8/1
2 Graded On A Curve;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;2/1
3 Risky Sour;John Velazquez;Leo O’Brien;12/1
4 Fotis;Joey Martinez;Eduardo Jones;15/1
5 Opt;Javier Castellano;Robert Ribaudo;7/2
6 Bad Guy;Tyler Gaffalione;Alejandro Maymo;12/1
7 Scrutinize;Banjamin Hernandez;Edmund Pringle;20/1
8 Dreamzapper;Jose Ortiz;Matt Shirer;--
9 Honorable Hero;Ricardo Santana;John Toscano;15/1
10 Magical Tale;Luis Saez;James Ryerson;30/1
11 Saltking;Chris Landeros;Mark Hennig;6/1
12 Pipes;Manuel Franco;H. Graham Motion;8/1
13 Nutzforboltz (AE);Irad Ortiz;Rob Atras;12/1
14 I Love Jaxson (MTO);Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;7/2
15 Mister Bobby (MTO);Dylan Davis;H. James Bond;8/1
16 Bebe Banker (MTO);Ricardo Santana;James Ferraro;12/1
AE — Also Eligible
MTO — Main Track Only
