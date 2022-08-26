Star-studded field goes to post for Travers

SARATOGA SPRINGS — What shapes up as a very competitive field for the Grade I, $1.25 million Travers Stakes could produce a memorable race Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.

Of the eight 3-year-olds in the field for the 153rd running of the 1 1/4-mile test, four are Grade I stakes winners.

Morning-line favorite Epicenter is not one of them, having placed second in the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness. Epicenter, who retains jockey Joel Rosario in the irons, is the 7-5 favorite. He is coming off an impressive 1 1/2-length victory in the Grade II Jim Dandy on July 30 at the Spa.

"He’s arguably the best 3-year-old in the division despite not having a Grade I win that he needs," trainer Steve Asmussen said to NYRA earlier this week. "We’ve all witnessed his Classic defeats with our mouths agape. But watching that happen in the Derby and the Preakness, we realize how fortunate we have to be. It looks like an incredible field, and I imagine all eyes will be on him on the grandstand and the racetrack."

Chad Brown, the four-time Saratoga leading trainer, is saddling three colts as he seeks his first Travers victory: Preakness winner Early Voting, Grade I Blue Grass winner Zandon, and Artorius.

Artorius' sire, Arrogate, won the 2016 Travers by 13 1/2 lengths in track-record time. Artorius is coming off a win in the Curlin on July 29 at Saratoga.

Zandon was runner-up in the Jim Dandy and took third in the Kentucky Derby behind 80-1 upstart Rich Strike and Epicenter. Zandon has never finished out of the money in six career starts.

None of the jockeys in the race has ever won the Travers, and only one of the trainers has — Brad Cox, who is seeking his second straight Travers victory.

Cox — who trained last year's winner, Essential Quality — is saddling Cyberknife, the only two-time Grade I stakes winner in the field. Cyberknife captured the Arkansas Derby and won the Haskell in his last outing on July 23 at Monmouth Park. Cyberknife, the second choice at 7-2, drew the No. 1 post and will have jockey Florent Geroux on board.

"With his situation, having run at Monmouth, the owner being a local Saratoga guy, I thought it made the most sense for him to come up here," Cox told NYRA this week. "He's had three works over the track. ... He looks fantastic, so we're set up. We're ready."

Rich Strike is chasing his first victory since his longest-of-long-shots victory in the Kentucky Derby. Trained by Eric Reed, Rich Strike skipped the Preakness and finished sixth in the Belmont. He will break from the No. 2 slot under regular jockey Sonny Leon.

“He’s doing really good,” Reed said on Friday. “Today was his last day on the track and he was real happy, bucking and playing on the way back. We just galloped him a mile and a quarter, and for him, that’s a real light day. He’s ready. He just has to keep his composure tomorrow and he’ll try to do the impossible again.”

Rounding out the Travers field are Iowa shipper Ain't Life Grand and 30-1 long shot Gilded Age.

The Travers is scheduled for a 5:44 p.m. post time as the 11th race, and will air live on Fox.

Saturday's 13-race card at Saratoga is set for an unusual 11:35 a.m. first post. The program includes the Grade II, $400,000 Ballston Spa, and four Grade I races — the $500,000 H. Allen Jerkens Memorial, the $600,000 Forego, the $600,000 Personal Ensign, the $750,000 Sword Dancer Invitational. The Sword Dancer is a qualifier for the Grade I Breeders' Cup Turf.

Nearly $4.8 million in winnings will be awarded on Saturday.

Friday's card included six ungraded stakes races. Irad Ortiz won two of those races, aboard Andiamo a Firenze in the Funny Cide and Bossmakinbossmoves in the Albany. Somelikeithotbrown won the West Point and Fingal's Cave won the Fleet Indian, both under Jose Ortiz. Make Mischief won the Yaddo Handicap and Maple Leaf Mel won the Seeking the Ante.