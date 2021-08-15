Star Devine captures the Galway at Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Star Devine’s strong move from the outside paid off with a win by a head Sunday in the $120,000 Galway at Saratoga Race Course.

Going off from the outermost post under jockey John Velazquez, Star Devine earned her first stakes victory in the 5 1/2-furlong sprint for 3-year-olds on the Mellon turf course.

Coming out of the turn, Star Devine ran four-wide outside of Wink, Mischiefful and Illegal Smile, before running down pacesetter Wink in the stretch. Star Devine and Velazquez held off threats from runner-up Illegal Smile, with Irad Ortiz Jr. up, and Bye Bye to reach the wire first for trainer Jorge Abreu.

“I had not much of a choice (but to go to the outside),” Velazquez told NYRA. “I tried to cover up behind Irad and he didn’t go in there. Jorge said, ‘I don’t care where you are, I just don’t want you on the lead.’ We got a good post from the outside and I saved it for the end. That’s the way it worked out.”

Star Devine paid $17 for a $2 win bet.

Abreu said he will target the filly for the $500,000 Music City on Sept. 12 at Kentucky Downs.

Illegal Smile finished second for the fourth time in eight starts.

Live racing resumes Wednesday with a 10-race card, highlighted by the Grade I, $150,000 Jonathan Sheppard steeplechase in the opener, and the $120,000 Bolton Landing for 2-year-olds in the ninth race.

