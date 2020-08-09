Spinoff gives Pletcher trainers' lead

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Spinoff won the $85,000 Alydar Stakes on Sunday, and with it, put his trainer back into a familiar position.

Todd Pletcher, who has won 13 Saratoga training titles but not since 2017, moved into the lead for the trainers' title with 16 wins through 19 racing days. He is one ahead of Christophe Clement, two ahead of Michael Maker and three ahead of 2018 and 2019 champion Chad Brown.

Pletcher is eligible for, and expected to be voted to, the hall of fame next year.

Under Irad Ortiz, Spinoff finished the 1 1/8 miles in 1 minute, 49.60 seconds and won by 2 3/4 lengths over Endorsed. Ortiz leads all jockeys with 32 wins, one ahead of his brother Jose.

