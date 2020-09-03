 Skip to main content
Simply Ravishing takes the off-the-turf P.G. Johnson
SARATOGA SPRINGS — New York-bred Simply Ravishing had already beaten open company, and on Thursday she added a surface-switch victory to her resume.

The 2-year-old filly romped home by 6 1/2 lengths in the $100,000 P.G. Johnson Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. The race was originally scheduled for 1 1/16 miles on the turf, but with recent rain, it was moved to the main course at 7 furlongs.

A daughter of Laoban, she finished the distance in 1:21.85 under Luis Saez. Only four horses competed.

Officer Hutchy won the $100,000 N.Y. Stallion Series Park Avenue Division for 3-year-old fillies. 

Spa Recap

Day 36

Favorite of the day: Foxtail won the 9th, paying $2.90

Long shot of the day: Machnee Girl won the 5th, paying $21.80.

Feature race winner: Simply Ravishing won the P.G. Johnson, paying $7.30.

Coming Friday: New York Showcase Day, featuring six stakes.

