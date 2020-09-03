Simply Ravishing takes the off-the-turf P.G. Johnson

SARATOGA SPRINGS — New York-bred Simply Ravishing had already beaten open company, and on Thursday she added a surface-switch victory to her resume.
The 2-year-old filly romped home by 6 1/2 lengths in the $100,000 P.G. Johnson Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. The race was originally scheduled for 1 1/16 miles on the turf, but with recent rain, it was moved to the main course at 7 furlongs.
A daughter of Laoban, she finished the distance in 1:21.85 under Luis Saez. Only four horses competed.
Officer Hutchy won the $100,000 N.Y. Stallion Series Park Avenue Division for 3-year-old fillies.
