Simply Ravishing takes the off-the-turf P.G. Johnson

SARATOGA SPRINGS — New York-bred Simply Ravishing had already beaten open company, and on Thursday she added a surface-switch victory to her resume.

The 2-year-old filly romped home by 6 1/2 lengths in the $100,000 P.G. Johnson Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. The race was originally scheduled for 1 1/16 miles on the turf, but with recent rain, it was moved to the main course at 7 furlongs.