Serengeti Empress finds her comfort zone

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Sometimes dodging wins you races.

Trainer Tom Amoss admitted he was trying to avoid Midnight Bisou, the star horse of the filly and mare route division, after she soundly beat his 4-year-old filly Serengeti Empress by 10 ¼ lengths in the Grade II Fleur de Lis on June 27 at Churchill Downs.

So he cut his filly back to 7 furlongs in the Grade I, $300,000 Ballerina, and it was just the thing. Despite starting a step slowly, Serengeti Empress caught back up, took the lead and hung on for a one-length win that gave her an automatic entry to the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint on Nov. 7.

Serengeti Empress started fifth out of seven, but she caught up quickly, which Amoss and jockey Luis Saez said was the key.

“The configuration of the track going seven-eighths of a mile where you’re actually in a chute and you have to meet the main track, gives you a chance, inside, to regain your position,” Amoss said. “We were able to do that by the time we got to the main track, and that was important.”

“Tom said the first jump she’s not that quick, but you just have to help her, and he was right,” Saez said. “I found my spot. I got lucky I found some room, she put me in the lead and she was great.”