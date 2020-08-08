Serengeti Empress finds her comfort zone

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Sometimes dodging wins you races.
Trainer Tom Amoss admitted he was trying to avoid Midnight Bisou, the star horse of the filly and mare route division, after she soundly beat his 4-year-old filly Serengeti Empress by 10 ¼ lengths in the Grade II Fleur de Lis on June 27 at Churchill Downs.
So he cut his filly back to 7 furlongs in the Grade I, $300,000 Ballerina, and it was just the thing. Despite starting a step slowly, Serengeti Empress caught back up, took the lead and hung on for a one-length win that gave her an automatic entry to the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint on Nov. 7.
Serengeti Empress started fifth out of seven, but she caught up quickly, which Amoss and jockey Luis Saez said was the key.
“The configuration of the track going seven-eighths of a mile where you’re actually in a chute and you have to meet the main track, gives you a chance, inside, to regain your position,” Amoss said. “We were able to do that by the time we got to the main track, and that was important.”
“Tom said the first jump she’s not that quick, but you just have to help her, and he was right,” Saez said. “I found my spot. I got lucky I found some room, she put me in the lead and she was great.”
Serengeti Empress is known for her 2019 win in the 1 1/8-mile Kentucky Oaks. That turned out to be a mixed blessing. In her seven route races since, she’s only won once: the Grade II Azeri on a sloppy track on March 14 at Oaklawn Park. She also ran the 7-furlong Test last year, where she ran an impressive second.
“When you win the Kentucky Oaks, which is a two-turn race, you’re almost married to run those two-turn races,” Amoss said. “And today we got an opportunity to turn back to that middle distance, and I think we found a home here.”
Amoss also said that because Serengeti Empress has been running route races, even though she normally leaves the starting gate well, she might not see the urgency.
“When I saw the half-mile time and keeping in mind she had to catch up, and ran those kinds of fractions, I got very nervous. Thought we’d done too much early and we had another horse beside us. But I think today she showed how much grit she has,” Amoss said.
Bellafina finished second, a length back. Long shot Victim of Love was third. Come Dancing, the 2019 Ballerina champion, never threatened and finished fourth.
The $165,000 first-place earnings give Serengeti Empress a career bankroll of $1,907,653.
Still unbeaten
Gamine never had a care in a 7-length victory in the Grade I, $300,000 Test for 3-year-old fillies. A daughter of Into Mischief and bought for $1.8 million, she has won all four of her races — ranging from 6 ½ furlongs to 1 1/16 miles — by a little more than 22 lengths.
Carrying 3 pounds more than she ever had, Gamine wasn’t slowed down in the slightest, covering the 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1 minute, 20.83 seconds, just 43/100 of a second off the track record.
“Once she got into the turn, she got really comfortable and she got really smooth,” said jockey John Velazquez, who has won the Test four times.
Win by DQ
American Sailor avoided the traffic and earned his first graded stakes win.
Apparent winner Imprimis, making his first start since the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint in November, veered inside and bumped third-place finisher Shekky Shebaz. The stewards disqualified Imprimis down to third.
American Sailor, an 8-year-old gelding making his first start at Saratoga in 45 career races, also gave trainer Wayne Potts his first graded win.
“I’m speechless,” he said. “My clients have stood behind me through the years with claimers and this is where we’re at.”
Intercontinental winner
My Sister Nat, already a Group III winner in France, became a Grade III winner in the United States with a neck victory in the Waya.
In her sixth race since coming to the States, including her second at the Spa, the 5-year-old mare had enough kick late to overcome front-running stablemate and 2019 Waya winner Fools Gold, who placed third behind Mrs. Sippy.
It was the second race off a seven-month layoff for My Sister Nat, who showed a mild kick in placing second in the Grade II New York on June 27 at Belmont Park. It also was trainer Chad Brown’s fourth Waya victory in the last six years.
