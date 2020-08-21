Saturday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 1:10 p.m.
1ST RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $72,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Foliage;Junior Alvarado;Albert Stall;7-2
2 Explain;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;10-1
3 After Five;Irad Ortiz;Wesley Ward;2-1
4 Ampersand (MTO);Jose Lezcano;Philip Serpe;4-1
5 Takeaway;Tyler Gaffalione;Wesley Ward;4-1
6 Congrats for Glory;Luis Saez;Thomas Bush;8-1
7 My Sea Cottage (IRE);Joel Rosario;Mark Casse;6-1
8 Honorable;Javier Castellano;Todd Pletcher;9-2
2ND RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $43,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Oh My Papa;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;10-1
2 Macho Jack;Joel Rosario;A.C. Avila;7-2
3 Kilmarknock;David Cohen;Robert Falcone;12-1
4 Airtouch;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;2-5
5 Beach Front;Manuel Franco;Rob Atras;6-1
6 Our American Star;Junior Alvarado;Lolita Shivmangal;30-1
3RD RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $74,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Fast Getaway;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;5-2
2 Montauk Daddy;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;15-1
3 Tikhvin Flew (MTO);TBA;Rob Atras;6-1
4 Blindwillie McTell (MTO);Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;8-5
5 French Reef (IRE);Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;4-5
6 Cryogenic;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;4-1
7 American Mandate;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;8-1
8 Jake Rocks;Manuel Franco;David Donk;15-1
4TH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $40,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Thebigfundamental;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;5-2
2 Chief Know It All;Ricard Santana;Luis Miranda;15-1
3 Super Dude;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;9-5
4 Hammerin Aamer;Luis Saez;David Cannizzo;6-1
5 Majid;David Cohen;Mertkan Kantarmaci;8-1
6 Heavy Roller;Manuel Franco;Rob Atras;2-1
5TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $72,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Thorn;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;15-1
1A Repo Rocks (MTO);TBA;Bill Mott;15-1
2 Lease;Jose Lezcano;Bill Mott;10-1
3 Sifting Sands (GB);Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-2
4 Whatmakessammyrun;Irad Ortiz;George Weaver;6-1
5 Take Profit;Luis Saez;Jeremiah O'Dwyer;20-1
6 Nautilus;Javier Castellano;Brad Cox;9-2
7 Snow's Island;Joel Rosario;H. Graham Motion;8-1
8 Winfromwithin;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;4-1
9 Excursion;Manuel Franco;H. Graham Motion;10-1
10 American Diamond;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;12-1
11 Likeable (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4-1
12 Mo Mischief (MTO);TBA;Todd Pletcher;2-1
6TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $40,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Flattering Eyes;Reylu Gutierrez;Nicholas Zito;12-1
2 Smoking Hot Kiss;Benjamin Hernandez;Marialice Coffey;20-1
3 Vinita;Kendrick Carmouche;Thomas Albertrani;10-1
4 Central Exit;Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;3-1
5 Love Me Tomorrow;Dylan Davis;A.C. Avila;9-5
6 Oak Creek Canyon;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;4-1
7 Shenandoah River;Eric Cancel;Kelly Breen;5-1
8 Happy Hill Lil;Luis Cardenas;Gary Gullo;10-1
7TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner turf, 3YO, Allowance. Purse: $74,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Turn of Events;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;4-1
1A Doubly Blessed;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;4-1
2 Plot the Dots;Joel Rosario;Michael Trombetta;8-1
3 Cucina (MTO);TBA;Bill Mott;5-2
4 Assiduously (GB);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;4-1
5 Arithmetic;Ricardo Santana;Luis Miranda;20-1
6 Chase Tracker (MTO);Tyler Gaffalione;Nicholas Zito;7-2
7 Lonesome Fugitive (IRE);Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;8-5
8 Kingmeister;Jose Lezcano;Claude McGaughey;3-1
9 Alley Oop Johnny;Dylan Davis;Bruce Brown;10-1
8TH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $76,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Blewitt;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;7-5
1A Legit;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;7-5
2 Growth Engine;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;5-2
3 Sea Foam;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-1
4 Noble Thought;David Cohen;David Cannizzo;15-1
5 Winston's Chance;Kendrick Carmouche;David Donk;6-1
6 Its All Relevant;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;4-1
9TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner turf, 3YO and up, Fourstardave Handicap (Grade I). Purse: $400,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Raging Bull (FR);Joel Rosario;Chad Brown;5-2
2 Casa Creed;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;20-1
3 Emmaus (IRE);Jose Lezcano;Conor Murphy;15-1
4 Got Stormy;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;8-1
5 Halladay;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;4-1
6 Uni (GB);Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;3-1
7 Valid Point;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;12-1
8 Without Parole (GB);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;4-1
9 Chewing Gum;John Velazquez;Bill Mott;20-1
10TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $49,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Letterman;Tyler Gaffalione;H. James Bond;9-2
2 Kid Chocolate;Manuel Franco;Gary Sciacca;15-1
3 Catorat;Eric Cancel;David Donk;6-1
4 Kilronan;Dylan Davis;Archibald Kingsley;15-1
5 Battalion;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;3-1
6 Scotty Brown;Jose Lezcano;John Terranova;15-1
7 Revenio;Joel Rosario;Nicholas Zito;15-1
8 Hold My Call;David Cohen;Robert Falcone;30-1
9 Rakeez;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;8-5
10 Starship Bubba;Luis Saez;Orlando Noda;20-1
MTO — Main track only.
