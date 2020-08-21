 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's Saratoga Race Course Entries
0 comments
agate

Saturday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

First post: 1:10 p.m.

1ST RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $72,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Foliage;Junior Alvarado;Albert Stall;7-2

2 Explain;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;10-1

3 After Five;Irad Ortiz;Wesley Ward;2-1

4 Ampersand (MTO);Jose Lezcano;Philip Serpe;4-1

5 Takeaway;Tyler Gaffalione;Wesley Ward;4-1

6 Congrats for Glory;Luis Saez;Thomas Bush;8-1

7 My Sea Cottage (IRE);Joel Rosario;Mark Casse;6-1

8 Honorable;Javier Castellano;Todd Pletcher;9-2

2ND RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $43,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Oh My Papa;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;10-1

2 Macho Jack;Joel Rosario;A.C. Avila;7-2

3 Kilmarknock;David Cohen;Robert Falcone;12-1

4 Airtouch;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;2-5

5 Beach Front;Manuel Franco;Rob Atras;6-1

6 Our American Star;Junior Alvarado;Lolita Shivmangal;30-1

3RD RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $74,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Fast Getaway;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;5-2

2 Montauk Daddy;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;15-1

3 Tikhvin Flew (MTO);TBA;Rob Atras;6-1

4 Blindwillie McTell (MTO);Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;8-5

5 French Reef (IRE);Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;4-5

6 Cryogenic;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;4-1

7 American Mandate;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;8-1

8 Jake Rocks;Manuel Franco;David Donk;15-1

4TH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $40,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Thebigfundamental;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;5-2

2 Chief Know It All;Ricard Santana;Luis Miranda;15-1

3 Super Dude;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;9-5

4 Hammerin Aamer;Luis Saez;David Cannizzo;6-1

5 Majid;David Cohen;Mertkan Kantarmaci;8-1

6 Heavy Roller;Manuel Franco;Rob Atras;2-1

5TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $72,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Thorn;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;15-1

1A Repo Rocks (MTO);TBA;Bill Mott;15-1

2 Lease;Jose Lezcano;Bill Mott;10-1

3 Sifting Sands (GB);Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-2

4 Whatmakessammyrun;Irad Ortiz;George Weaver;6-1

5 Take Profit;Luis Saez;Jeremiah O'Dwyer;20-1

6 Nautilus;Javier Castellano;Brad Cox;9-2

7 Snow's Island;Joel Rosario;H. Graham Motion;8-1

8 Winfromwithin;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;4-1

9 Excursion;Manuel Franco;H. Graham Motion;10-1

10 American Diamond;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;12-1

11 Likeable (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4-1

12 Mo Mischief (MTO);TBA;Todd Pletcher;2-1

6TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $40,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Flattering Eyes;Reylu Gutierrez;Nicholas Zito;12-1

2 Smoking Hot Kiss;Benjamin Hernandez;Marialice Coffey;20-1

3 Vinita;Kendrick Carmouche;Thomas Albertrani;10-1

4 Central Exit;Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;3-1

5 Love Me Tomorrow;Dylan Davis;A.C. Avila;9-5

6 Oak Creek Canyon;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;4-1

7 Shenandoah River;Eric Cancel;Kelly Breen;5-1

8 Happy Hill Lil;Luis Cardenas;Gary Gullo;10-1

7TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner turf, 3YO, Allowance. Purse: $74,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Turn of Events;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;4-1

1A Doubly Blessed;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;4-1

2 Plot the Dots;Joel Rosario;Michael Trombetta;8-1

3 Cucina (MTO);TBA;Bill Mott;5-2

4 Assiduously (GB);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;4-1

5 Arithmetic;Ricardo Santana;Luis Miranda;20-1

6 Chase Tracker (MTO);Tyler Gaffalione;Nicholas Zito;7-2

7 Lonesome Fugitive (IRE);Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;8-5

8 Kingmeister;Jose Lezcano;Claude McGaughey;3-1

9 Alley Oop Johnny;Dylan Davis;Bruce Brown;10-1

8TH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $76,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Blewitt;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;7-5

1A Legit;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;7-5

2 Growth Engine;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;5-2

3 Sea Foam;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-1

4 Noble Thought;David Cohen;David Cannizzo;15-1

5 Winston's Chance;Kendrick Carmouche;David Donk;6-1

6 Its All Relevant;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;4-1

9TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner turf, 3YO and up, Fourstardave Handicap (Grade I). Purse: $400,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Raging Bull (FR);Joel Rosario;Chad Brown;5-2

2 Casa Creed;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;20-1

3 Emmaus (IRE);Jose Lezcano;Conor Murphy;15-1

4 Got Stormy;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;8-1

5 Halladay;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;4-1

6 Uni (GB);Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;3-1

7 Valid Point;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;12-1

8 Without Parole (GB);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;4-1

9 Chewing Gum;John Velazquez;Bill Mott;20-1

10TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $49,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Letterman;Tyler Gaffalione;H. James Bond;9-2

2 Kid Chocolate;Manuel Franco;Gary Sciacca;15-1

3 Catorat;Eric Cancel;David Donk;6-1

4 Kilronan;Dylan Davis;Archibald Kingsley;15-1

5 Battalion;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;3-1

6 Scotty Brown;Jose Lezcano;John Terranova;15-1

7 Revenio;Joel Rosario;Nicholas Zito;15-1

8 Hold My Call;David Cohen;Robert Falcone;30-1

9 Rakeez;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;8-5

10 Starship Bubba;Luis Saez;Orlando Noda;20-1

MTO — Main track only.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News