Saturday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 11:35 a.m.
1ST RACE — 2YO, Maiden Special Weight, 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf. Purse: $100,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Royal Spirit;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;3-1
1A So Determined (MTO);TBA;Todd Pletcher;3-1
2 Chileno (MTO);Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;5-1
3 Electability;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;7-2
4 Spin Wheel;Jose Lezcano;George Arnold;10-1
5 Martini'nmoonshine;Tyler Gaffalione;Thomas Amoss;15-1
6 Gruden (MTO);Flavien Prat;Ron Moquett;8-1
7 Doctor Davis;Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;5-1
8 Speaking Scout;Luis Saez;H. Graham Motion;8-1
9 Daunt;Manuel Franco;Robert Ribaudo;20-1
10 Sweeping Giant;Joel Rosario;Todd Pletcher;2-1
11 Pioneer of Medina (MTO);TBA;Todd Pletcher;5-2
2ND RACE — 2YO, Maiden Special Weight, 6 furlongs. Purse: $100,000.
1 Back to Normal;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;6-1
2 Dr. Perry;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;7-2
3 Be Better;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;3-1
4 Hoist the Gold;Manuel Franco;Dallas Stewart;8-1
5 Jack Christopher;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;9-5
6 Illustrious;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;10-1
7 Steinbeck;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;8-1
3RD RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance, 1 1/16 miles, Turf. Purse: $103,000.
1 Princess Fawzia;John Velazquez;Linda Rice;10-1
1A Sparkling Sky;Ricardo Santana;Horacio DePaz;10-1
2 Vividly (GB);Joel Rosario;Brendan Walsh;8-1
3 Golden Plume;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;5-2
4 Windfall Profit;Luis Saez;Claude McGaughey;12-1
5 Trinni Luck (MTO);Manuel Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;8-5
6 Secret Time (GER);Tyler Gaffalione;Danny Gargan;9-2
7 Kitten by the Sea;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;8-1
8 Love And Thunder (IRE);Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-5
4TH RACE — Ballston Spa Stakes (Grade II), Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf. Purse: $400,000.
1 High Opinion;Luis Saez;Anthony Dutrow;8-1
2 Tamahere (FR);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2
3 Viadera (GB);Joel Rosario;Chad Brown;8-5
4 New York Girl (IRE);John Velazquez;Bill Mott;6-1
5 Platinum Paynter;Jose Lezcano;Juan Vazquez;10-1
6 Kalifornia Queen (GER);Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;2-1
5TH RACE — 2YO, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight, 6 1/2 furlongs. Purse: $85,000.
1 Koosman;Luis Saez;Josiah F. Hampshire;8-1
2 Something Majestic;Jose Lezcano;Robert Klesaris;20-1
3 Miracle Nicky;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1
4 Whittington Park;Manuel Franco;Brad Cox;2-1
5 Raw Courage;Ricardo Santana;Jorge Abreu;12-1
6 Brady's Legacy;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;3-1
7 Eridromos;Benjamin Hernandez;Richard Lugovich;20-1
8 Wicked Bobby;Junior Alvarado;Kenneth McPeek;5-1
9 Bointheback;Eric Cancel;Anthony Dutrow;6-1
6TH RACE — 3YO and up, Allowance, 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf. Purse: $103,000.
1 After Five;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;5-1
2 Ampersand (MTO);Jose Lezcano;Philip Serpe;8-1
3 Gins and Tins;Jose Ortiz;Michael Gorham;15-1
4 Baby Yoda (MTO);Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;7-5
5 Stage Left (MTO);John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;5-1
6 Charmed (GB);Ricardo Santana;Philip Antonacci;8-1
7 Colton's Command;Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;5-1
8 Mamba On Three;Junior Alvarado;Carlos David;10-1
9 Shiraz;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;3-1
10 Christopher;Tyler Gaffalione;John Stephens;8-1
11 Big Package;Irad Ortiz;David Donk;5-2
12 Lomu;Jacqueline Davis;Lloyd MacKinnon;30-1
7TH RACE — Ballerina Handicap (Grade I), Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, 7 furlongs. Purse: $500,000.
1 Gamine;John Velazquez;Bob Baffert;3-5
2 Lake Avenue;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;12-1
3 Casual;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;15-1
4 Truth Hurts;Joel Rosario;Chad Summers;50-1
5 Sconsin;Irad Ortiz;Gregory Foley;9-2
6 Estilo Talentoso;Jose Ortiz;Juan Arriagada;8-1
7 Ce Ce;Victor Espinoza;Michael McCarthy;4-1
8TH RACE — Forego Stakes (Grade I), 4YO and up, 7 furlongs. Purse: $600,000.
1 Mischevious Alex;Irad Ortiz;Saffie Joseph;6-1
2 Whitmore;Joel Rosario;Ron Moquett;4-1
3 Lexitonian;Jose Lezcano;Jack Sisterson;9-2
4 Mind Control;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;7-2
5 Doubly Blessed;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;15-1
6 Chance It;Tyler Gaffalione;Saffie Joseph;20-1
7 Yaupon;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;5-2
8 Firenze;Jose Ortiz;Kelly Breen;6-1
9TH RACE — H. Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes (Grade I), 3YO, 7 furlongs. Purse: $500,000.
1 Drain the Clock;Irad Ortiz;Saffie Joseph;6-1
2 Jackie's Warrior;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;1-1
3 Newbomb;Jose Ortiz;Kelly Breen;30-1
4 Following Sea;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;5-1
5 Judge N Jury;Luis Saez;Danny Gargan;15-1
6 Life is Good;Mike Smith;Todd Pletcher;8-5
10TH RACE — Personal Ensign Stakes (Grade I), Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, 1 1/8 miles. Purse: $600,000.
1 Dunbar Road;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;20-1
2 As Time Goes By;Mike Smith;Bob Baffert;6-1
3 Bonny South;Manuel Franco;Brad Cox;10-1
4 Swiss Skydiver;Jose Ortiz;Kenneth McPeek;7-2
5 Royal Flag;Joel Rosario;Chad Brown;10-1
6 Letruska;Irad Ortiz;Fausto Gutierrez;6-5
7 Miss Marissa;Daniel Centeno;James Ryerson;20-1
8 Harvey's Lil Goil;Luis Saez;Bill Mott;8-1
9 Graceful Princess;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;15-1
11TH RACE — Sword Dancer Stakes (Grade I), 4YO and up, 1 1/2 miles, Inner turf. Purse: $750,000.
1 Tribhuvan (FR);Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;2-1
2 Gufo;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;3-1
3 Rockemperor (IRE);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;6-1
4 Channel Maker;Manuel Franco;Bill Mott;8-1
5 Moretti;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;15-1
6 Japan (GB);Ryan Moore;Aidan O'Brien;9-2
7 Cross Border;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;4-1
12TH RACE — Travers Stakes (Grade I), 3YO, 1 1/4 miles. Purse: $1,250,000.
1 Midnight Bourbon;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;9-2
2 Essential Quality;Luis Saez;Brad Cox;4-5
3 Keepmeinmind;Joel Rosario;Robertino Diodoro;6-1
4 Dynamic One;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;6-1
5 Miles D;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;12-1
6 Masqueparade;Miguel Mena;Albert Stall;8-1
7 King Fury;Jose Ortiz;Kenneth McPeek;15-1
13TH RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming, 1 1/16 miles, Turf. Purse: $50,000.
1 Dancing Firefly;Luis Saez;Danny Gargan;9-5
2 Grace in Motion;Jacqueline Davis;Edmund Davis;20-1
3 Decreed;Jalon Samuel;Randi Persaud;50-1
4 Spanish Dreamer;Eric Cancel;Michelle Nevin;15-1
5 Tales of Makenna;Manuel Franco;George Weaver;8-1
6 Constitutionalrage;Luis A. R. Castro;Bruce Brown;8-1
7 Tessier;Jose Lezcano;H. James Bond;10-1
8 Spun for Lu Lu;Jose Ortiz;John Kimmel;20-1
9 Elegant Laoban;Heman Harkie;Keith O'Brien;50-1
10 Home for Christmas;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;6-1
11 She's On Point;Benjamin Hernandez;Thomas Bush;50-1
12 Sister Luck;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;3-1
13 Love's Misery (AE);David Cohen;Matthew B. O'Connor;15-1
14 Bella Principessa (AE);Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;4-1
15 Killoean Rose (AE);Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;15-1
16 Reeley Psyched (MTO);Luis A. R. Castro;Bruce Brown;8-1
MTO — Main track only. AE — Also eligible