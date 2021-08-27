 Skip to main content
Saturday's Saratoga Race Course Entries
Saturday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 11:35 a.m.

1ST RACE — 2YO, Maiden Special Weight, 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf. Purse: $100,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Royal Spirit;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;3-1

1A So Determined (MTO);TBA;Todd Pletcher;3-1

2 Chileno (MTO);Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;5-1

3 Electability;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;7-2

4 Spin Wheel;Jose Lezcano;George Arnold;10-1

5 Martini'nmoonshine;Tyler Gaffalione;Thomas Amoss;15-1

6 Gruden (MTO);Flavien Prat;Ron Moquett;8-1

7 Doctor Davis;Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;5-1

8 Speaking Scout;Luis Saez;H. Graham Motion;8-1

9 Daunt;Manuel Franco;Robert Ribaudo;20-1

10 Sweeping Giant;Joel Rosario;Todd Pletcher;2-1

11 Pioneer of Medina (MTO);TBA;Todd Pletcher;5-2

2ND RACE — 2YO, Maiden Special Weight, 6 furlongs. Purse: $100,000.

1 Back to Normal;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;6-1

2 Dr. Perry;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;7-2

3 Be Better;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;3-1

4 Hoist the Gold;Manuel Franco;Dallas Stewart;8-1

5 Jack Christopher;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;9-5

6 Illustrious;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;10-1

7 Steinbeck;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;8-1

3RD RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance, 1 1/16 miles, Turf. Purse: $103,000.

1 Princess Fawzia;John Velazquez;Linda Rice;10-1

1A Sparkling Sky;Ricardo Santana;Horacio DePaz;10-1

2 Vividly (GB);Joel Rosario;Brendan Walsh;8-1

3 Golden Plume;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;5-2

4 Windfall Profit;Luis Saez;Claude McGaughey;12-1

5 Trinni Luck (MTO);Manuel Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;8-5

6 Secret Time (GER);Tyler Gaffalione;Danny Gargan;9-2

7 Kitten by the Sea;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;8-1

8 Love And Thunder (IRE);Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-5

4TH RACE — Ballston Spa Stakes (Grade II), Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf. Purse: $400,000.

1 High Opinion;Luis Saez;Anthony Dutrow;8-1

2 Tamahere (FR);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2

3 Viadera (GB);Joel Rosario;Chad Brown;8-5

4 New York Girl (IRE);John Velazquez;Bill Mott;6-1

5 Platinum Paynter;Jose Lezcano;Juan Vazquez;10-1

6 Kalifornia Queen (GER);Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;2-1

5TH RACE — 2YO, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight, 6 1/2 furlongs. Purse: $85,000.

1 Koosman;Luis Saez;Josiah F. Hampshire;8-1

2 Something Majestic;Jose Lezcano;Robert Klesaris;20-1

3 Miracle Nicky;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1

4 Whittington Park;Manuel Franco;Brad Cox;2-1

5 Raw Courage;Ricardo Santana;Jorge Abreu;12-1

6 Brady's Legacy;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;3-1

7 Eridromos;Benjamin Hernandez;Richard Lugovich;20-1

8 Wicked Bobby;Junior Alvarado;Kenneth McPeek;5-1

9 Bointheback;Eric Cancel;Anthony Dutrow;6-1

6TH RACE — 3YO and up, Allowance, 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf. Purse: $103,000.

1 After Five;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;5-1

2 Ampersand (MTO);Jose Lezcano;Philip Serpe;8-1

3 Gins and Tins;Jose Ortiz;Michael Gorham;15-1

4 Baby Yoda (MTO);Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;7-5

5 Stage Left (MTO);John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;5-1

6 Charmed (GB);Ricardo Santana;Philip Antonacci;8-1

7 Colton's Command;Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;5-1

8 Mamba On Three;Junior Alvarado;Carlos David;10-1

9 Shiraz;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;3-1

10 Christopher;Tyler Gaffalione;John Stephens;8-1

11 Big Package;Irad Ortiz;David Donk;5-2

12 Lomu;Jacqueline Davis;Lloyd MacKinnon;30-1

7TH RACE — Ballerina Handicap (Grade I), Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, 7 furlongs. Purse: $500,000.

1 Gamine;John Velazquez;Bob Baffert;3-5

2 Lake Avenue;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;12-1

3 Casual;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;15-1

4 Truth Hurts;Joel Rosario;Chad Summers;50-1

5 Sconsin;Irad Ortiz;Gregory Foley;9-2

6 Estilo Talentoso;Jose Ortiz;Juan Arriagada;8-1

7 Ce Ce;Victor Espinoza;Michael McCarthy;4-1

8TH RACE — Forego Stakes (Grade I), 4YO and up, 7 furlongs. Purse: $600,000.

1 Mischevious Alex;Irad Ortiz;Saffie Joseph;6-1

2 Whitmore;Joel Rosario;Ron Moquett;4-1

3 Lexitonian;Jose Lezcano;Jack Sisterson;9-2

4 Mind Control;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;7-2

5 Doubly Blessed;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;15-1

6 Chance It;Tyler Gaffalione;Saffie Joseph;20-1

7 Yaupon;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;5-2

8 Firenze;Jose Ortiz;Kelly Breen;6-1

9TH RACE — H. Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes (Grade I), 3YO, 7 furlongs. Purse: $500,000.

1 Drain the Clock;Irad Ortiz;Saffie Joseph;6-1

2 Jackie's Warrior;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;1-1

3 Newbomb;Jose Ortiz;Kelly Breen;30-1

4 Following Sea;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;5-1

5 Judge N Jury;Luis Saez;Danny Gargan;15-1

6 Life is Good;Mike Smith;Todd Pletcher;8-5

10TH RACE — Personal Ensign Stakes (Grade I), Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, 1 1/8 miles. Purse: $600,000.

1 Dunbar Road;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;20-1

2 As Time Goes By;Mike Smith;Bob Baffert;6-1

3 Bonny South;Manuel Franco;Brad Cox;10-1

4 Swiss Skydiver;Jose Ortiz;Kenneth McPeek;7-2

5 Royal Flag;Joel Rosario;Chad Brown;10-1

6 Letruska;Irad Ortiz;Fausto Gutierrez;6-5

7 Miss Marissa;Daniel Centeno;James Ryerson;20-1

8 Harvey's Lil Goil;Luis Saez;Bill Mott;8-1

9 Graceful Princess;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;15-1

11TH RACE — Sword Dancer Stakes (Grade I), 4YO and up, 1 1/2 miles, Inner turf. Purse: $750,000.

1 Tribhuvan (FR);Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;2-1

2 Gufo;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;3-1

3 Rockemperor (IRE);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;6-1

4 Channel Maker;Manuel Franco;Bill Mott;8-1

5 Moretti;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;15-1

6 Japan (GB);Ryan Moore;Aidan O'Brien;9-2

7 Cross Border;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;4-1

12TH RACE — Travers Stakes (Grade I), 3YO, 1 1/4 miles. Purse: $1,250,000.

1 Midnight Bourbon;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;9-2

2 Essential Quality;Luis Saez;Brad Cox;4-5

3 Keepmeinmind;Joel Rosario;Robertino Diodoro;6-1

4 Dynamic One;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;6-1

5 Miles D;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;12-1

6 Masqueparade;Miguel Mena;Albert Stall;8-1

7 King Fury;Jose Ortiz;Kenneth McPeek;15-1

13TH RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming, 1 1/16 miles, Turf. Purse: $50,000.

1 Dancing Firefly;Luis Saez;Danny Gargan;9-5

2 Grace in Motion;Jacqueline Davis;Edmund Davis;20-1

3 Decreed;Jalon Samuel;Randi Persaud;50-1

4 Spanish Dreamer;Eric Cancel;Michelle Nevin;15-1

5 Tales of Makenna;Manuel Franco;George Weaver;8-1

6 Constitutionalrage;Luis A. R. Castro;Bruce Brown;8-1

7 Tessier;Jose Lezcano;H. James Bond;10-1

8 Spun for Lu Lu;Jose Ortiz;John Kimmel;20-1

9 Elegant Laoban;Heman Harkie;Keith O'Brien;50-1

10 Home for Christmas;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;6-1

11 She's On Point;Benjamin Hernandez;Thomas Bush;50-1

12 Sister Luck;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;3-1

13 Love's Misery (AE);David Cohen;Matthew B. O'Connor;15-1

14 Bella Principessa (AE);Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;4-1

15 Killoean Rose (AE);Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;15-1

16 Reeley Psyched (MTO);Luis A. R. Castro;Bruce Brown;8-1

MTO — Main track only. AE — Also eligible

