Saturday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 12:30 p.m.
1ST RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $52,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Fazaro;Jose Antonio Gomez;Andrew Williams;12-1
2 Sebaray;Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;7-2
3 Bill Price;Manuel Franco;George Weaver;6-1
4 Floki's Flight;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;2-1
5 Myplayalinda;Kendrick Carmouche;Bruce Levine;20-1
6 Street Vendor;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;5-2
7 Pistol Or Shotgun;Ricardo Santana;Robertino Diodoro;5-1
2ND RACE — 1 mile, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $35,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Holiday Jazz;Kendrick Carmouche;Brittany Russell;5-2
2 Ice Kreem Sundae;Trevor McCarthy;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1
3 Gagliano;Jacqueline Davis;Oscar Barrera;8-1
4 Spooky Road;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;3-1
5 Starship Precious;Kelber Coa;M. Anthony Ferraro;5-1
6 U Cant Handle This;Jose Antonio Gomez;Rudy Rodriguez;3-1
7 Simple Sugar;Jalon Samuel;Gina Giglio;12-1
3RD RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $115,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Risk Profile;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;6-1
2 Ryan's Cat;Manuel Franco;Gustavo Rodriguez;6-1
3 Peaceful Waters;Luis Saez;Albert Stall;9-5
4 Favorite Outlaw;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;7-5
5 Striking Speed;Heman Harkie;Eduardo Jones;20-1
6 Malibu S S;Julien Leparoux;Thomas Amoss;8-1
7 Steinbeck;Jose Ortiz;Norman Cash;15-1
4TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $88,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Road to Remember;Jose Antonio Gomez;Natalia Lynch;5-1
2 Rent Control;Eric Cancel;Amira Chichakly;8-1
3 My Cara Mia Mine;Javier Castellano;Mitchell Friedman;3-1
4 Royal Currency;Joel Rosario;Charlton Baker;9-2
5 Shinfull;Irad Ortiz;Richard Schosberg;7-2
6 Ard Macha;Flavien Prat;Jorge Abreu;9-2
7 Bunty Windemere;Jose Ortiz;James Ryerson;8-1
8 Pomme Sauvage;Trevor McCarthy;Mark Gory;20-1
5TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Coach Petro;Manuel Franco;Brad Cox;3-1
2 Conversing;Joel Rosario;Claude McGaughey;7-2
3 Philharmonic;Jalon Samuel; Nick Zito;30-1
4 Taking Candy;Luis Saez;Cherie Devaux;8-1
5 Rarified Flair;Julien Leparoux;Kenneth McPeek;4-1
6 Activist Investing (GB);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-2
7 Wideright;Janior Alvarado;Bill Mott;10-1
8 J'adoro;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;12-1
9 Desert Wolf (MTO);TBA;Todd Pletcher;3-1
10 Funtastic Again (MTO);John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;6-1
6TH RACE — 1 mile, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $95,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Win for Gold;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;1-1
1A Best Idea;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;1-1
2 Blitz to Win;Javier Castellano;Barclay Tagg;6-1
3 Forever Wicked;Amin Castillo;Randi Persaud;20-1
4 Whittington Park;Irad Ortiz;Brad Cox;8-1
5 Dr. Blute;Jose Ortiz;Saffie Joseph;8-1
6 Dangerous Edge;Manuel Franco;Rob Atras;9-2
7 Forty Comets;Jose Lezcano;James Ryerson;30-1
8 Rhymes Like Dimes;Junior Alvarado;Saffie Joseph;6-1
7TH RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Expected Value;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;7-2
2 Good News Rocket;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;8-1
3 Summonyourcourage;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;9-2
4 Bat Flip;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;6-1
5 Echo Again;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;9-5
6 Spinzar;Javier Castellano;Claude McGaughey;8-1
7 Game Change;John Velazquez;Claude McGaughey;15-1
8 Classic Legacy;Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;10-1
8TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 3YO fillies, Lake Placid Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $200,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 With The Moonlight (IRE);Luis Saez;Charles Appleby;9-5
2 Sail By;Jose Lezcano;Leah Gyarmati;20-1
3 Eminent Victor;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;5-1
4 Consumer Spending;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;7-2
5 Dolce Zel (FR);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;6-1
6 Haughty;Joel Rosario;Chad Brown;9-2
7 Canisy;Javier Castellano;Christophe Clement;12-1
8 Koala Princess;Trevor McCarthy;Arnaud Delacour;12-1
9TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Smart N Fancy Stakes. Purse: $150,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Change of Control;Colby Hernandez;Michelle Lovell;7-2
2 Fouette;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;20-1
3 Robin Sparkles;Javier Castellano;Bruce Brown;6-1
4 Sarah Harper;Flavien Prat;Ron Moquett;12-1
5 Too Sexy;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-1
6 Miss J McKay;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;4-1
7 Illegal Smile (IRE);Jose Ortiz;Wesley Ward;8-1
8 Lady Edith;Trevor McCarthy;Christophe Clement;8-1
9 Caravel;Luis Saez;Brad Cox;4-1
10 Spicy Marg (MTO);John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;4-1
10TH RACE — 1 1/4 miles, 3YO fillies, Alabama Stakes (Grade I). Purse: $600,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Skratch Kat;Julien Leparoux;Philip Bauer;30-1
2 Goddess of Fire;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;20-1
3 Gerrymander;Joel Rosario;Chad Brown;7-2
4 Nest;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;1-2
5 Nostalgic;Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;12-1
6 She's Keen;Jose Lezcano;George Arnold;30-1
7 Secret Oath;Luis Saez;D. Wayne Lukas;4-1
11TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 American Pure;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;12-1
2 The Big Grey;Amin Castlillo;Randi Persaud;50-1
3 K P All Systems Go;Ricardo Santana;Jeffrey Englehart;20-1
4 Wicked Fast;Jose Lezcano;Jorge Abreu;7-2
5 El Mayor;Julien Leparoux;John Toscano;20-1
6 Saratoga Flash;Javier Castellano;Barclay Tagg;6-1
7 Aviano;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;3-1
8 Barnegat Light;Junior Alvarado;Timothy Hamm;12-1
9 Cause to Cruise;Kendrick Carmouche;Brad Cox;10-1
10 Sonic Speed;Flavien Prat;Brittany Russell;15-1
11 Gussy Mac (IRE);Trevor McCarthy;Niall Saville;12-1
12 Box N Score;Manuel Franco;Jonathan Thomas;5-1
13 Bryce Canyon (AE);Kendrick Carmouche;James Toner;12-1
14 Chess's Dream (AE);Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;6-1
15 Air Show (MTO);TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;4-1
16 Corkman (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Orlando Noda;7-2