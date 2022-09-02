Saturday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 12:05 p.m.
1ST RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Read On;Kendrick Carmouche;Dale Romans;12-1
2 Fly Right;Javier Castellano;Leah Gyarmati;12-1
3 Ari Gold;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;2-1
4 Please Baby;Jose Antonio Gomez;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1
5 Good News Rocket;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;10-1
6 Uncle Dan;Eric Cancel;Carlos Martin;20-1
7 Running Late;Trevor McCarthy;Thomas Amoss;12-1
8 General Jim;Luis Saez;Claude McGaughey;3-1
9 Impeccability;Joel Rosario;Kenneth McPeek;10-1
10 Scramble;Dylan Davis;Barclay Tagg;10-1
11 Sustenance (AE);Manuel Franco;H. Graham Motion;10-1
12 Classic Creation (AE);Eric Cancel;John Terranova;8-1
13 Certified Loverboy (AE);Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;5-1
14 Torigo (AE);Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;6-1
15 Philharmonic (AE);Jose Antonio Gomez;Nick Zito;30-1
16 Big Wicks (MTO);TBA;Christophe Clement;7-2
2ND RACE — 7 furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Full Moon Madness;Trevor McCarthy;Michelle Nevin;7-2
2 Tapit's Conquest;Manuel Franco;Brad Cox;8-1
3 Fightertown;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;10-1
4 Marty's Magic;Jose Antonio Gomez;Horacio DePaz;20-1
5 Code of Kings;Irad Ortiz;Michael Trombetta;10-1
6 Parkway;Javier Castellano;Bill Mott;8-1
7 Powerful;Jose Ortiz;Steven Asmussen;2-1
8 Upgrade;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;4-1
9 Surprise Payoff;Eric Cancel;George Weaver;15-1
3RD RACE — 1 mile, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $115,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Aussie Pride;Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;6-1
2 Capone;Manuel Franco;James Jerkens;15-1
3 Seal Beach;Javier Castellano;Michael Maker;12-1
4 Tiwanaku;Kendrick Carmouche;Thomas Amoss;4-1
5 Strong Quality;Luis Saez;Mark Casse;6-1
6 Up to the Mark;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;2-1
7 Perceived;Jose Antonio Gomez;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1
8 No Burn;Dylan Davis;Oscar Berrera;4-1
4TH RACE — 1 1/6 miles, Inner turf, 3YO, SARANAC STAKES (Grade III). Purse: $200,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Celestial City;Javier Castellano;Claude McGaughey;3-1
2 Piqua;Junior Alvarado;H. Graham Motion;12-1
3 Annapolis;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;2-5
4 Ethereal Road;Luis Saez;D. Wayne Lukas;10-1
5 Fuerteventura;Manuel Franco;Jonathan Thomas;6-1
5TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $70,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Drink the Wind;Trevor McCarthy;Thomas Morley;6-1
2 Starrystarryknight;Jose Ortiz;John Kimmel;10-1
3 N Y Anthem;Andre Shivnarine Worrie;Chris Englehart;30-1
4 Blinding Light;Luis Saez;Jeffrey Englehart;4-1
5 King Moonracer;Javier Castellano;George Weaver;8-1
6 Leddy;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;15-1
7 Custom Bobby's;Irad Ortiz;Jose Camejo;6-1
8 Montatham;Dylan Davis;Joseph Lee;8-1
9 Moon Hunter;Kendrick Carmouche;Gary Sciacca;20-1
10 Sugar Gray Leonard;Manuel Franco;Leah Gyarmati;20-1
11 Mister Chairman;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;7-2
12 Hatch;Eric Cancel;Carlos Martin;15-1
13 Fast N Fearious (MTO);Jose Antonio Gomez;Bruce Brown;5-2
14 Cousin Andrew (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;5-1
6TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Heart N Soul;Javier Castellano;George Weaver;8-1
2 Mindtap;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;7-2
3 Jungfrau;Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;10-1
4 Mo's Treasure;Jose Antonio Gomez;D. Wayne Lukas;15-1
5 Kaon;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;5-1
6 Prairie Dunes;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;15-1
7 Desert Wolf;Joel Rosario;Todd Pletcher;10-1
8 American Halite;Jose Lezcano;Jeremiah Englehart;15-1
9 Chapions Dream;Luis Saez;Danny Gargan;5-2
10 Cagliostro;Kendrick Carmouche;Cherie Devaux;8-1
7TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $120,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Greeley and Ben;Junior Alvarado;David Jacobson;3-1
1A Amundson;Jose Ortiz;Robertino Diodoro;3-1
2 Higher Standard;Dylan Davis;Thomas Amoss;5-1
3 Foolish Ghost;Kendrick Carmouche;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1
4 Cost Basis;Eric Cancel;George Weaver;10-1
5 Elite Power;Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;5-2
6 Payne;Trevor McCarthy;Caio Caramori;15-1
7 Hoist the Gold;Jose Antonio Gomez;Dallas Stewart;15-1
8 Shadow Matter;Irad Ortiz;Robertino Diodoro;8-1
9 Meraas (GB);Antonio Fresu;Chad Summers;6-1
8TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Instant Coffee;Dylan Davis;Brad Cox;10-1
2 Briterdayzahead;Kendrick Carmouche;Joe Sharp;15-1
3 Arthur's Ride;Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;7-2
4 Dubyuhnell;Jose Ortiz;Danny Gargan;8-1
5 Enzo's World;Eric Cancel;Carlos Martin;50-1
6 Rocket Can;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;9-2
7 Tsuris;Jose Antonio Gomez;Dallas Stewart;30-1
8 Juan Valdez;Luis Saez;Claude McGaughey;5-1
9 Fantasist;Manuel Franco;Todd Pletcher;8-1
10 Crupi;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;5-2
9TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $120,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Clear Vision;Jose Antonio Gomez;Matthew Brice O'Connor;30-1
2 Analyze It;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-2
3 Lorenz (BRZ);Junior Alvarado;Saffie Joseph;12-1
4 Sanctuary City;Trevor McCarthy;James Ferraro;6-1
5 Graded On a Curve;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;8-1
6 Monition;Jose Lezcano;Cherie Devaux;8-1
7 Soulmate;Michael Luzzi;John Pregman;20-1
8 Mad Munnys;Kendrick Carmouche;Gustavo Rodriguez;30-1
9 Ocean Atlantique;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;6-1
10 Eyes on Target;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;7-2
11 Never Explain;Javier Castellano;Claude McGaughey;12-1
10TH RACE — 1 3/8 miles, Inner turf, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, FLOWER BOWL STAKES (Gade II). Purse: $600,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Capital Structure (GB);Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;15-1
2 Flanigan's Cove;Javier Castellano;Claude McGaughey;12-1
3 Virginia Joy (GER);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2
4 War Like Goddess;Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;2-5
5 Coastana;Jose Lezcano;Cherie Devaux;30-1
6 Temple City Terror;Luis Saez;Brendan Walsh;8-1
7 Marvelous Maude;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;20-1
11TH RACE — 1 1/4 miles, 3YO and up, JOCKEY CLUB GOLD CUP STAKES (Grade I). Purse: $1,000,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Tax;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;10-1
2 Olympiad;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;2-1
3 Untreated;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;12-1
4 Chess Chief;Manuel Franco;Dallas Stewart;30-1
5 Americanrevolution;Joel Rosario;Todd Pletcher;3-1
6 First Captain;Luis Saez;Claude McGaughey;4-1
7 Keepmeinmind;Javier Castellano;Todd Pletcher;12-1
8 Dynamic One;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;7-2
12TH RACE — 1 mile, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $45,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Seanan;Dylan David;Christophe Clement;15-1
2. Iron Lion in Zion;Trevor McCarthy;Thomas Morley;20-1
3 Mr Breadwinner;Irad Ortiz;Horacio DePaz;9-2
4 Notable Exception;Junior Alvarado;Matt Shirer;9-2
5 Ria's Angel;Joel Rosario;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1
6 Patient Capital;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;5-1
7 Milano;Jose Ortiz;David Jacobson;10-1
8 One More Baby;Luis Saez;Jose D'Angelo;6-1
9 Kong Loves a Fight;Jose Antonio Gomez;Orlando Noda;20-1
10 Midnight Worker;Javier Castellano;Todd Pletcher;7-2
11 Jay'stalker (AE);Javier Castellano;Bruce Levine;10-1
12 Commander Compton (AE):Luis Saez;Philip Bauer;10-1
13 Nineties Country (AE);Jose Lezcano;Fausto Gutierrez;12-1
13TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Chiara;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;12-1
1A Fuligni;Heman Harkie;H. James Bond;12-1
2 Bunty Windermere;Dylan Davis;James Ryerson;12-1
3 Lollygag;Jose Antonio Gomez;Michael Lauer;20-1
4 Mo Damorninggrouch;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;12-1
5 My Cara Mia Mine;Javier Castellano;Mitchell Friedman;8-1
6 Lemme Get It;Kendrick Carmouche;Bruce Levine;20-1
7 Rent Control;Eric Cancel;Amira Chichakly;8-1
8 Izeamalibumoon;Irad Ortiz;Gary Sciacca;7-2
9 Eli Dancer;Jose Ortiz;Jose Camejo;5-1
10 Galley Head;Junior Alvarado;Roy Lerman;15-1
11 Quick Power Nap;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-2
MTO — Main track only
AE — Also entered