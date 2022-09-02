 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

  • 0

First post: 12:05 p.m.

1ST RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Read On;Kendrick Carmouche;Dale Romans;12-1

2 Fly Right;Javier Castellano;Leah Gyarmati;12-1

3 Ari Gold;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;2-1

4 Please Baby;Jose Antonio Gomez;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1

5 Good News Rocket;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;10-1

6 Uncle Dan;Eric Cancel;Carlos Martin;20-1

7 Running Late;Trevor McCarthy;Thomas Amoss;12-1

8 General Jim;Luis Saez;Claude McGaughey;3-1

9 Impeccability;Joel Rosario;Kenneth McPeek;10-1

10 Scramble;Dylan Davis;Barclay Tagg;10-1

11 Sustenance (AE);Manuel Franco;H. Graham Motion;10-1

12 Classic Creation (AE);Eric Cancel;John Terranova;8-1

13 Certified Loverboy (AE);Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;5-1

14 Torigo (AE);Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;6-1

15 Philharmonic (AE);Jose Antonio Gomez;Nick Zito;30-1

16 Big Wicks (MTO);TBA;Christophe Clement;7-2

2ND RACE — 7 furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Full Moon Madness;Trevor McCarthy;Michelle Nevin;7-2

2 Tapit's Conquest;Manuel Franco;Brad Cox;8-1

3 Fightertown;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;10-1

4 Marty's Magic;Jose Antonio Gomez;Horacio DePaz;20-1

5 Code of Kings;Irad Ortiz;Michael Trombetta;10-1

6 Parkway;Javier Castellano;Bill Mott;8-1

7 Powerful;Jose Ortiz;Steven Asmussen;2-1

8 Upgrade;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;4-1

9 Surprise Payoff;Eric Cancel;George Weaver;15-1

3RD RACE — 1 mile, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $115,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Aussie Pride;Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;6-1

2 Capone;Manuel Franco;James Jerkens;15-1

3 Seal Beach;Javier Castellano;Michael Maker;12-1

4 Tiwanaku;Kendrick Carmouche;Thomas Amoss;4-1

5 Strong Quality;Luis Saez;Mark Casse;6-1

6 Up to the Mark;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;2-1

7 Perceived;Jose Antonio Gomez;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1

8 No Burn;Dylan Davis;Oscar Berrera;4-1

4TH RACE — 1 1/6 miles, Inner turf, 3YO, SARANAC STAKES (Grade III). Purse: $200,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Celestial City;Javier Castellano;Claude McGaughey;3-1

2 Piqua;Junior Alvarado;H. Graham Motion;12-1

3 Annapolis;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;2-5

4 Ethereal Road;Luis Saez;D. Wayne Lukas;10-1

5 Fuerteventura;Manuel Franco;Jonathan Thomas;6-1

5TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $70,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Drink the Wind;Trevor McCarthy;Thomas Morley;6-1

2 Starrystarryknight;Jose Ortiz;John Kimmel;10-1

3 N Y Anthem;Andre Shivnarine Worrie;Chris Englehart;30-1

4 Blinding Light;Luis Saez;Jeffrey Englehart;4-1

5 King Moonracer;Javier Castellano;George Weaver;8-1

6 Leddy;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;15-1

7 Custom Bobby's;Irad Ortiz;Jose Camejo;6-1

8 Montatham;Dylan Davis;Joseph Lee;8-1

9 Moon Hunter;Kendrick Carmouche;Gary Sciacca;20-1

10 Sugar Gray Leonard;Manuel Franco;Leah Gyarmati;20-1

11 Mister Chairman;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;7-2

12 Hatch;Eric Cancel;Carlos Martin;15-1

13 Fast N Fearious (MTO);Jose Antonio Gomez;Bruce Brown;5-2

14 Cousin Andrew (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;5-1

6TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Heart N Soul;Javier Castellano;George Weaver;8-1

2 Mindtap;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;7-2

3 Jungfrau;Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;10-1

4 Mo's Treasure;Jose Antonio Gomez;D. Wayne Lukas;15-1

5 Kaon;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;5-1

6 Prairie Dunes;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;15-1

7 Desert Wolf;Joel Rosario;Todd Pletcher;10-1

8 American Halite;Jose Lezcano;Jeremiah Englehart;15-1

9 Chapions Dream;Luis Saez;Danny Gargan;5-2

10 Cagliostro;Kendrick Carmouche;Cherie Devaux;8-1

7TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $120,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Greeley and Ben;Junior Alvarado;David Jacobson;3-1

1A Amundson;Jose Ortiz;Robertino Diodoro;3-1

2 Higher Standard;Dylan Davis;Thomas Amoss;5-1

3 Foolish Ghost;Kendrick Carmouche;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1

4 Cost Basis;Eric Cancel;George Weaver;10-1

5 Elite Power;Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;5-2

6 Payne;Trevor McCarthy;Caio Caramori;15-1

7 Hoist the Gold;Jose Antonio Gomez;Dallas Stewart;15-1

8 Shadow Matter;Irad Ortiz;Robertino Diodoro;8-1

9 Meraas (GB);Antonio Fresu;Chad Summers;6-1

8TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Instant Coffee;Dylan Davis;Brad Cox;10-1

2 Briterdayzahead;Kendrick Carmouche;Joe Sharp;15-1

3 Arthur's Ride;Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;7-2

4 Dubyuhnell;Jose Ortiz;Danny Gargan;8-1

5 Enzo's World;Eric Cancel;Carlos Martin;50-1

6 Rocket Can;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;9-2

7 Tsuris;Jose Antonio Gomez;Dallas Stewart;30-1

8 Juan Valdez;Luis Saez;Claude McGaughey;5-1

9 Fantasist;Manuel Franco;Todd Pletcher;8-1

10 Crupi;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;5-2

9TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $120,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Clear Vision;Jose Antonio Gomez;Matthew Brice O'Connor;30-1

2 Analyze It;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-2

3 Lorenz (BRZ);Junior Alvarado;Saffie Joseph;12-1

4 Sanctuary City;Trevor McCarthy;James Ferraro;6-1

5 Graded On a Curve;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;8-1

6 Monition;Jose Lezcano;Cherie Devaux;8-1

7 Soulmate;Michael Luzzi;John Pregman;20-1

8 Mad Munnys;Kendrick Carmouche;Gustavo Rodriguez;30-1

9 Ocean Atlantique;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;6-1

10 Eyes on Target;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;7-2

11 Never Explain;Javier Castellano;Claude McGaughey;12-1

10TH RACE — 1 3/8 miles, Inner turf, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, FLOWER BOWL STAKES (Gade II). Purse: $600,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Capital Structure (GB);Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;15-1

2 Flanigan's Cove;Javier Castellano;Claude McGaughey;12-1

3 Virginia Joy (GER);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2

4 War Like Goddess;Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;2-5

5 Coastana;Jose Lezcano;Cherie Devaux;30-1

6 Temple City Terror;Luis Saez;Brendan Walsh;8-1

7 Marvelous Maude;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;20-1

11TH RACE — 1 1/4 miles, 3YO and up, JOCKEY CLUB GOLD CUP STAKES (Grade I). Purse: $1,000,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Tax;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;10-1

2 Olympiad;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;2-1

3 Untreated;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;12-1

4 Chess Chief;Manuel Franco;Dallas Stewart;30-1

5 Americanrevolution;Joel Rosario;Todd Pletcher;3-1

6 First Captain;Luis Saez;Claude McGaughey;4-1

7 Keepmeinmind;Javier Castellano;Todd Pletcher;12-1

8 Dynamic One;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;7-2

12TH RACE — 1 mile, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $45,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Seanan;Dylan David;Christophe Clement;15-1

2. Iron Lion in Zion;Trevor McCarthy;Thomas Morley;20-1

3 Mr Breadwinner;Irad Ortiz;Horacio DePaz;9-2

4 Notable Exception;Junior Alvarado;Matt Shirer;9-2

5 Ria's Angel;Joel Rosario;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1

6 Patient Capital;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;5-1

7 Milano;Jose Ortiz;David Jacobson;10-1

8 One More Baby;Luis Saez;Jose D'Angelo;6-1

9 Kong Loves a Fight;Jose Antonio Gomez;Orlando Noda;20-1

10 Midnight Worker;Javier Castellano;Todd Pletcher;7-2

11 Jay'stalker (AE);Javier Castellano;Bruce Levine;10-1

12 Commander Compton (AE):Luis Saez;Philip Bauer;10-1

13 Nineties Country (AE);Jose Lezcano;Fausto Gutierrez;12-1

13TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $50,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Chiara;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;12-1

1A Fuligni;Heman Harkie;H. James Bond;12-1

2 Bunty Windermere;Dylan Davis;James Ryerson;12-1

3 Lollygag;Jose Antonio Gomez;Michael Lauer;20-1

4 Mo Damorninggrouch;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;12-1

5 My Cara Mia Mine;Javier Castellano;Mitchell Friedman;8-1

6 Lemme Get It;Kendrick Carmouche;Bruce Levine;20-1

7 Rent Control;Eric Cancel;Amira Chichakly;8-1

8 Izeamalibumoon;Irad Ortiz;Gary Sciacca;7-2

9 Eli Dancer;Jose Ortiz;Jose Camejo;5-1

10 Galley Head;Junior Alvarado;Roy Lerman;15-1

11 Quick Power Nap;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-2

MTO — Main track only

AE — Also entered

