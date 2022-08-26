Saturday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 11:35 a.m.
1ST RACE — 6 furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Game Warden;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;8-1
2 Track Mate;Luis Saez;D. Wayne Lukas;8-1
3 Verifying;Joel Rosario;Brad Cox;5-2
4 Didinger;Jose Lezcano;Robert Reid;6-1
5 Narciso Deli;Benjamin Hernandez;Amira Chichakly;20-1
6 King's Glory;Tyler Gaffalione;Steven Asmussen;9-5
7 Standard of Proof;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2
2ND RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Fire Baron;Kendrick Carmouche;Michael Maker;8-1
1A Decanted;Kendrick Carmouche;Michael Maker;8-1
2 Scat Tu Tap;Julien Leparoux;Rudy Rodriguez;20-1
3 Highland Lord;Dylan Davis;Barclay Tagg;10-1
4 Alexis Zorba (GB);John Velazquez;Joseph Patrick O'Brien;7-2
5 Triple Start;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;5-1
6 Read On;Junior Alvarado;Dale Romans;10-1
7 America's Guest;Irad Ortiz;Danny Gargan;4-1
8 Take Me to Jimmy;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;3-1
9 The Count;Flavien Prat;Todd Pletcher;10-1
10 Funtastic Again (MTO);John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;7-2
3RD RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $95,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 On the Hill;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;3-1
2 Bold Journey;Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;9-2
3 Colormepazzi;Eric Cancel;Chris Englehart;8-1
4 G Munning;Manuel Franco;Saffie Joseph;9-2
5 Tommy the Torch;Jeremias Flores;John Tebbutt;15-1
6 Majority Partner;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;4-1
7 Colloquy;Dylan Davis;Christophe Clement;10-1
8 Mr. Kringle;Julien Leparoux;John Terranova;15-1
9 Great Workout;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;6-1
4TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, BALLSTON SPA STAKES (Grade II). Purse: $400,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 High Opinion;John Velazquez;Anthony Dutrow;8-1
2 Lemista (IRE);Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;3-1
3 Our Flash Drive;Dylan Davis;Mark Casse;4-1
4 Fluffy Socks;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2
5 Technical Analysis (IRE);Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;1-1
5TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 4YO and up, FOREGO STAKES (Grade I), Purse: $600,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Baby Yoda;Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;8-1
2 Drafted;Luis Rodriguez Castro;David Duggan;30-1
3 Jackie's Warrior;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;1-2
4 Three Two Zone;Dylan Davis;Raymond Handal;12-1
5 Cody's Wish;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;7-2
6 Pipeline;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;8-1
7 Kneedeepinsnow;Ricardo Santana;Matt Shirer;15-1
6TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $70,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Must Be Love;Jose Lezcano;Gustavo Rodriguez;15-1
2 Life Changer;Joel Rosario;John Terranova;7-2
3 Leddy;Kendrick Carmouche;Linda Rice;10-1
4 Jet Speed;Luis Saez;Michelle Hemingway;8-1
5 Baltasar;Manuel Franco;Horacio DePaz;4-1
6 Smokey White;Flavien Prat;Guadalupe Preciado;8-1
7 Swift Tap;Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;6-1
8 Luni Sima;Irad Ortiz;Peter Walder;6-1
9 Doctor Love;Jacqueline Davis;Dylan Clarke;20-1
10 Misbehaved;Tyler Gaffalione;Todd Pletcher;6-1
7TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $120,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Comedy Town;Trevor McCarthy;Michael Trombetta;9-2
1A Old Chestnut;Dylan Davis;Mark Casse;9-2
2 Maxwell Esquire;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;5-1
3 Discreet Tune;Irad Ortiz;Carlos David;4-1
4 Noble Emotion;Jose Ortiz;Horacio DePaz;9-2
5 Ranger Fox;Joel Rosario;John Terranova;7-2
6 Charmed (GB);Ricardo Santana;Philip Antonacci;8-1
7 Cazadero;Tyler Gaffalione;Brendan Walsh;8-1
8 Battle Station;Kendrick Carmouche;Linda Rice;10-1
9 Higher Standard (MTO);TBA;Thomas Amoss;3-1
10 Foolish Ghost (MTO);Kendrick Carmouche;Rudy Rodriguez;2-1
11 Amundson (MTO);Ricardo Santana;Robertino Diodoro;5-2
8TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO, H. ALLEN JERKENS MEMORIAL STAKES (Grade I). Purse: $500,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Conagher;Joseph Rocco;Michael Tomlinson;7-2
2 Runninsonofagun;Kendrick Carmouche;John Toscano;30-1
3 Howling Time;Joseph Talamo;Dale Romans;10-1
4 Actuator;John Velazquez;Michael McCarthy;12-1
5 Happy Jack;Flavien Prat;Doug O'Neill;15-1
6 Jack Christopher;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;6-5
7 Totalizer;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;50-1
8 Gunite;Tyler Gaffalione;Steven Asmussen;6-1
9 Accretive;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;9-2
9TH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, PERSONAL ENSIGN STAKES (Grade I). Purse: $600,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Letruska;Jose Ortiz;Fausto Gutierrez;3-1
2 Search Results;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;7-2
3 Clairiere;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;6-5
4 Crazy Beautiful;Julien Leparoux;Kenneth McPeek;15-1
5 Malathaat;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;5-2
10TH RACE — 1 1/2 miles, Inner turf, 4YO and up, SWORD DANCER STAKES (Grade I). Purse: $750,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Adhamo (IRE);Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;7-2
2 Cross Border;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;15-1
3 Broome (IRE);Ryan Moore;Aidan O'Brien;3-1
4 Cold Hard Cash;John Velazquez;Linda Rice;30-1
5 Rockemperor (IRE);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;8-1
6 Gufo;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;9-2
7 Tribhuvan (FR);Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;5-1
8 Soldier Rising (GB);Jose Ortiz;Christophe Clement;15-1
9 Channel Maker;Luis Saez;Bill Mott;8-1
10 Mira Mission;Julien Leparoux;Ian Wilkes;12-1
11TH RACE — 1 1/4 miles, 3YO, TRAVERS STAKES (Grade I). Purse: $1,250,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Cyberknife;Florent Geroux;Brad Cox;7-2
2 Rich Strike;Sonny Leon;Eric Reed;10-1
3 Ain't Life Grand;Tyler Gaffalione;Kelly Von Hemel;20-1
4 Gilded Age;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;30-1
5 Artorius;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;9-2
6 Epicenter;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;7-5
7 Early Voting;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;8-1
8 Zandon;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;5-1
12TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $88,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Kreesa;John Velazquez;David Donk;5-1
2 Feathers Road;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;7-2
3 Chief Engineer;Jorge Panaijo;Russell Cash;30-1
4 Empire Sky;Kendrick Carmouche;Kathleen Demasi;4-1
5 Ripe for Mischief;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;8-1
6 Fuoco;Trevor McCarthy;Philip Serpe;12-1
7 Heymackit'sjack;Irad Ortiz;Keri Brion;3-1
8 Sir John;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;12-1
9 Steerage;Joel Rosario;Bruce Brown;6-1
13TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $115,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Parnac (FR);Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;3-1
2 Invincible Gal (GB);Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;5-2
3 Runaway Rockette;Trevor McCarthy;Thomas Morley;15-1
4 Wicked Groove;Manuel Franco;Rob Atras;8-1
5 Join the Dots;John Velazquez;Claude McGaughey III;15-1
6 Salimah (IRE);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2
7 Rhombique;Jalon Samuel;Robert Ribaudo;30-1
8 A Little Faith;Luis Saez;Bruce Levine;10-1
9 Miss Tapirado;Jose Lezcano;Bill Mott;5-1
10 Wasp (MTO);Flavien Prat;Todd Pletcher;2-1
11 Minute Waltz (MTO);Julien Leparoux;Philip Bauer;6-1
12 Jane Grey (MTO);TBA;Bill Mott;9-5
MTO — Will run only if race to moved to main track.