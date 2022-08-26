 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Saturday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

  • 0

First post: 11:35 a.m.

1ST RACE — 6 furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Game Warden;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;8-1

2 Track Mate;Luis Saez;D. Wayne Lukas;8-1

3 Verifying;Joel Rosario;Brad Cox;5-2

4 Didinger;Jose Lezcano;Robert Reid;6-1

5 Narciso Deli;Benjamin Hernandez;Amira Chichakly;20-1

6 King's Glory;Tyler Gaffalione;Steven Asmussen;9-5

7 Standard of Proof;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2

2ND RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.

People are also reading…

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Fire Baron;Kendrick Carmouche;Michael Maker;8-1

1A Decanted;Kendrick Carmouche;Michael Maker;8-1

2 Scat Tu Tap;Julien Leparoux;Rudy Rodriguez;20-1

3 Highland Lord;Dylan Davis;Barclay Tagg;10-1

4 Alexis Zorba (GB);John Velazquez;Joseph Patrick O'Brien;7-2

5 Triple Start;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;5-1

6 Read On;Junior Alvarado;Dale Romans;10-1

7 America's Guest;Irad Ortiz;Danny Gargan;4-1

8 Take Me to Jimmy;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;3-1

9 The Count;Flavien Prat;Todd Pletcher;10-1

10 Funtastic Again (MTO);John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;7-2

3RD RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $95,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 On the Hill;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;3-1

2 Bold Journey;Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;9-2

3 Colormepazzi;Eric Cancel;Chris Englehart;8-1

4 G Munning;Manuel Franco;Saffie Joseph;9-2

5 Tommy the Torch;Jeremias Flores;John Tebbutt;15-1

6 Majority Partner;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;4-1

7 Colloquy;Dylan Davis;Christophe Clement;10-1

8 Mr. Kringle;Julien Leparoux;John Terranova;15-1

9 Great Workout;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;6-1

4TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, BALLSTON SPA STAKES (Grade II). Purse: $400,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 High Opinion;John Velazquez;Anthony Dutrow;8-1

2 Lemista (IRE);Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;3-1

3 Our Flash Drive;Dylan Davis;Mark Casse;4-1

4 Fluffy Socks;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2

5 Technical Analysis (IRE);Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;1-1

5TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 4YO and up, FOREGO STAKES (Grade I), Purse: $600,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Baby Yoda;Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;8-1

2 Drafted;Luis Rodriguez Castro;David Duggan;30-1

3 Jackie's Warrior;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;1-2

4 Three Two Zone;Dylan Davis;Raymond Handal;12-1

5 Cody's Wish;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;7-2

6 Pipeline;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;8-1

7 Kneedeepinsnow;Ricardo Santana;Matt Shirer;15-1

6TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $70,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Must Be Love;Jose Lezcano;Gustavo Rodriguez;15-1

2 Life Changer;Joel Rosario;John Terranova;7-2

3 Leddy;Kendrick Carmouche;Linda Rice;10-1

4 Jet Speed;Luis Saez;Michelle Hemingway;8-1

5 Baltasar;Manuel Franco;Horacio DePaz;4-1

6 Smokey White;Flavien Prat;Guadalupe Preciado;8-1

7 Swift Tap;Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;6-1

8 Luni Sima;Irad Ortiz;Peter Walder;6-1

9 Doctor Love;Jacqueline Davis;Dylan Clarke;20-1

10 Misbehaved;Tyler Gaffalione;Todd Pletcher;6-1

7TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $120,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Comedy Town;Trevor McCarthy;Michael Trombetta;9-2

1A Old Chestnut;Dylan Davis;Mark Casse;9-2

2 Maxwell Esquire;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;5-1

3 Discreet Tune;Irad Ortiz;Carlos David;4-1

4 Noble Emotion;Jose Ortiz;Horacio DePaz;9-2

5 Ranger Fox;Joel Rosario;John Terranova;7-2

6 Charmed (GB);Ricardo Santana;Philip Antonacci;8-1

7 Cazadero;Tyler Gaffalione;Brendan Walsh;8-1

8 Battle Station;Kendrick Carmouche;Linda Rice;10-1

9 Higher Standard (MTO);TBA;Thomas Amoss;3-1

10 Foolish Ghost (MTO);Kendrick Carmouche;Rudy Rodriguez;2-1

11 Amundson (MTO);Ricardo Santana;Robertino Diodoro;5-2

8TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO, H. ALLEN JERKENS MEMORIAL STAKES (Grade I). Purse: $500,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Conagher;Joseph Rocco;Michael Tomlinson;7-2

2 Runninsonofagun;Kendrick Carmouche;John Toscano;30-1

3 Howling Time;Joseph Talamo;Dale Romans;10-1

4 Actuator;John Velazquez;Michael McCarthy;12-1

5 Happy Jack;Flavien Prat;Doug O'Neill;15-1

6 Jack Christopher;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;6-5

7 Totalizer;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;50-1

8 Gunite;Tyler Gaffalione;Steven Asmussen;6-1

9 Accretive;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;9-2

9TH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, PERSONAL ENSIGN STAKES (Grade I). Purse: $600,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Letruska;Jose Ortiz;Fausto Gutierrez;3-1

2 Search Results;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;7-2

3 Clairiere;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;6-5

4 Crazy Beautiful;Julien Leparoux;Kenneth McPeek;15-1

5 Malathaat;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;5-2

10TH RACE — 1 1/2 miles, Inner turf, 4YO and up, SWORD DANCER STAKES (Grade I). Purse: $750,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Adhamo (IRE);Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;7-2

2 Cross Border;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;15-1

3 Broome (IRE);Ryan Moore;Aidan O'Brien;3-1

4 Cold Hard Cash;John Velazquez;Linda Rice;30-1

5 Rockemperor (IRE);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;8-1

6 Gufo;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;9-2

7 Tribhuvan (FR);Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;5-1

8 Soldier Rising (GB);Jose Ortiz;Christophe Clement;15-1

9 Channel Maker;Luis Saez;Bill Mott;8-1

10 Mira Mission;Julien Leparoux;Ian Wilkes;12-1

11TH RACE — 1 1/4 miles, 3YO, TRAVERS STAKES (Grade I). Purse: $1,250,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Cyberknife;Florent Geroux;Brad Cox;7-2

2 Rich Strike;Sonny Leon;Eric Reed;10-1

3 Ain't Life Grand;Tyler Gaffalione;Kelly Von Hemel;20-1

4 Gilded Age;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;30-1

5 Artorius;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;9-2

6 Epicenter;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;7-5

7 Early Voting;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;8-1

8 Zandon;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;5-1

12TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $88,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Kreesa;John Velazquez;David Donk;5-1

2 Feathers Road;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;7-2

3 Chief Engineer;Jorge Panaijo;Russell Cash;30-1

4 Empire Sky;Kendrick Carmouche;Kathleen Demasi;4-1

5 Ripe for Mischief;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;8-1

6 Fuoco;Trevor McCarthy;Philip Serpe;12-1

7 Heymackit'sjack;Irad Ortiz;Keri Brion;3-1

8 Sir John;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;12-1

9 Steerage;Joel Rosario;Bruce Brown;6-1

13TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $115,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Parnac (FR);Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;3-1

2 Invincible Gal (GB);Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;5-2

3 Runaway Rockette;Trevor McCarthy;Thomas Morley;15-1

4 Wicked Groove;Manuel Franco;Rob Atras;8-1

5 Join the Dots;John Velazquez;Claude McGaughey III;15-1

6 Salimah (IRE);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2

7 Rhombique;Jalon Samuel;Robert Ribaudo;30-1

8 A Little Faith;Luis Saez;Bruce Levine;10-1

9 Miss Tapirado;Jose Lezcano;Bill Mott;5-1

10 Wasp (MTO);Flavien Prat;Todd Pletcher;2-1

11 Minute Waltz (MTO);Julien Leparoux;Philip Bauer;6-1

12 Jane Grey (MTO);TBA;Bill Mott;9-5

MTO — Will run only if race to moved to main track.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Epicenter the early favorite in Travers Stakes

Epicenter the early favorite in Travers Stakes

Despite runner-up finishes in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, Epicenter was installed as the opening-line favorite for Saturday's Grade 1, $1.25 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News