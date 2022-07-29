Saturday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 1:05 p.m.
1ST RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Space Junior Alvarado Bill Mott 10-1
2 Swiss Guard Richardo Santana Steven Asmussen 5-2
3 Tatum Abner Adorno Daniel Velazquez 5-1
4 Team Leader Tyler Gaffalione Brendan Walsh 4-1
5 Capture the Flag Luis Saez Claude McGaughey 4-1
6 Bourbon Resolve Dylan Davis Ian Wilkes 2-1
2ND RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 American’s Guest Kendrick Carmouche Danny Gargan 6-1
2 Rarified Flair Jose Ortiz Kenneth McPeek 10-1
3 Determinedly Joel Rosario Mark Casse 8-1
4 American Hustle Dylan Davis Christophe Clement 6-1
5 Our Dream Rye’d Julien Leparoux Ian Wilkes 12-1
6 C’Est Magnifique Flavien Prat Chad Brown 3-1
7 Montepulciano Irad Ortiz Todd Pletcher 9-2
8 Deccan Prince (IRE) Luis Saez Michael Maker 6-1
9 Good Rapport Jose Gomez Rudy Rodriguez 20-1
10 Son of a Birch Javier Castellano Thomas Morley 10-1
3RD RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3Yo and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $70,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Kissalot Jose Ortiz Saffie Joseph 15-1
2 Cryo Trevor McCarthy Orlando Noda 10-1
3 Royal Tryst Javier Castellano Marcelo Arenas 8-1
4 Full Moon Fever Dylan Davis Mark Hennig 6-1
5 Misbehaved Ricardo Santana Todd Pletcher 8-1
6 Southern Passage Luis Saez Dale Romans 9-2
7 Bold Victory Kendrick Carmouche Linda Rice 6-1
8 Endowed Irad Ortiz Christophe Clement 3-1
9 Wolfe County Julien Leparoux Kenneth McPeek 9-2
4TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $52,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Creemore Junior Alvarado James Bentley Begg 10-1
2 Lady Firefoot Javier Castellano Patrick Reynolds 12-1
3 Jabberwock Jose Lezcano Jorge Abreu 10-1
4 Trevise Ricardo Santana Philip Antonacci 6-1
5 Diamant Damhsa (IRE) Manuel Franco Brad Cox 6-1
6 Queen de La Creme Jalon Samuel Raymond Handal 12-1
7 Our Souper Love Dylan Davis Mark Casse 12-1
8 Devilly Luis Saez Michael Maker 2-1
9 Union Dolly Joel Rosario Raymond Handal 10-1
10 Hope Over Fear Jose Antonio Gomez Jorge Abreau 8-1
11 Sparkling Water Tyler Gaffalione Michael Maker 20-1
12 Doozy Batz (MTO) Joel Rosario Wesley Ward 6-5
5TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $100,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Bank On Shea Kedrick Carmouche John Tyler Servis 9-2
2 Flying Emperor Emanuel De Diego James Wright 10-1
3 Hot Rod Rumble Tyler Gaffalione Steven Asmussen 6-1
4 Amundson Manuel Franco Horacio DePaz 7-2
5 Bronx Bomber Irad Ortiz Linda Rice 6-1
6 Quickflash Dylan Davis Natalia Lynch 15-1
7 Big Bobby Junior Alvarado Bill Mott 10-1
8 Masked Marauder Joel Rosario Rudy Rodriguez 8-1
9 Big Engine Jose Antonio Gomez Rudy Rodriguez 9-2
10 Lady’s Golden Guy Nazario Alvarado Debra Breed 15-1
6TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $155,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Marvelous Maude Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 5-2
1A Baby Man (MTO) Jose Antonio Gomez Rudy Rodriguez 5-2
2 Missy Greer Kendrick Carmouche Danny Gargan 12-1
3 Finest Work Joel Rosario George Weaver 6-1
4 Linny Kate Trevor McCarthy Orlando Noda 30-1
5 Blissful Luis Saez Cherie Devaux 9-2
6 Wicked Groove Flavien Prat Rob Atras 6-1
7 Lady Emily Junior Alvarado J. Kent Sweezey 20-1
8 Malibu Curl Dylan Davis Thomas Albertrani 30-1
9 Ensemble (IRE) Tyler Gaffalione Brendan Walsh 7-2
10 Cream of Change (IRE) Manuel Franco Chad Brown 8-1
11 Big City Momma (MTO) TBA Claude McGaughey 8-1
12 Minute Waltz (MTO) Julien Leparoux Philip Bauer 4-1
7TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $88,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Built to Last Javier Castellano Thomas Morley 7-2
2 Heymackit’sjack Irad Ortiz Keri Brion 7-2
3 Heroneandonly Michael Luzzi Gabriel Goodwin 30-1
4 Feathers Road Jose Lezcano Linda Rice 3-1
5 Mister Chairman Joel Rosario Christophe Clement 4-1
6 Central Pride Manuel Franco John Terranova 15-1
7 Kimbo Dancer Shaun Bridgmohan James Ferraro 30-1
8 Fuoco Jose Ortiz Philip Serpe 12-1
9 Ripe for Mischief Luis Saez H. James Bond 12-1
10 Buckortwo Kendrick Carmouche Michelle Nevin 8-1
11 Impazible Prince (MTO) Javier Castellano Chad Summers 12-1
12 Gimmebackmybullets (MTO) TBA Rob Atras 8-1
13 Tommy Gun (MTO) Irad Ortiz George Weaver 2-1
8TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap (Grade I). Purse: $350,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Kneedeepinshow Ricardo Santana Matt Shirer 12-1
2 Willy Boi Chantal Sutherland Jorge Delgado 8-1
3 Ny Traffic Irad Ortiz Saffie Joseph 6-1
4 Jackie’s Warrior Joel Rosario Steven Asmussen 1-5
5 Long Range Toddy Luis Saez Dallas Stewart 15-1
6 Doc Amster Javier Castellano Jorge Delgado 20-1
9TH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3YO, Jim Dandy Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $ 600,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Western River Richardo Santana Rodolphe Brisset 20-1
2 Epicenter Joel Rosario Steven Asmussen 3-2
3 Tawny Port Irad Ortiz Brad Cox 8-1
4 Early Warning Jose Ortiz Chad Brown 8-5
5 Zandon Flavien Prat Chad Brown 2-1
10TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $115,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Bay Street Money Kendrick Carmouche Rob Atras 8-1
1A Hometown (MTO) Irad Ortiz Rob Atras 8-1
2 C Falls Manuel Franco Norm Casse 20-1
3 Orchestration Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 9-2
4 Capone Dylan Davis James Jerkens 20-1
5 Shawdyshawdyshawdy Javier Castellano Jorge Abreu 12-1
6 Airman Trevor McCarthy Thomas Morley 20-1
7 Exult Tyler Gaffalione Michael Maker 20-1
8 Ricochet Luis Saez Michael Maker 12-1
9 Irwin (IRE) Ricardo Santana Philip Antonacci 10-1
10 Colosseo Joel Rosario Wayne Catalano 6-1
11 Hidden Enemy (IRE) Jose Lezcano Steven Asmussen 12-1
12 Capensis Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher 2-1
13 Three Jokers (MTO) TBA John Terranova 5-2
14 Warrior Johny (MTO) Junior Alvarado Philip Bauer 4-1
15 Therisastormbrewin (MTO) Luis Saez Rudy Rodriguez 6-1
11TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $60,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 The Last Zip Trevor McCarthy Joe Sharp 5-1
2 Bad Guy Dylan Davis Robert Klesaris 20-1
3 Big Agenda Jose Ortiz Jeremiah Englehart 7-2
4 Mo Ready Irad Ortiz Rudy Rodriguez 8-1
5 Barleewon Javier Castellano Jose Camejo 8-1
6 Troubling Moon Eric Cancel Chris Englehart 30-1
7 Jack the Cat Joel Rosario Robert Falcone 4-1
8 Mad Munnys Jose Lezcano Gustavo Rodriguez 15-1
9 Healing Tyler Gaffalione Michael Maker 5-2
10 American Lincoln Jose Antonio Gomez Jesus Romero 20-1
11 Artemus Bridge (AE) Manuel Franco Rob Atras 8-1
12 Hieroglyphics (AE) Junior Alvarado Naipaul Chatterpaul 30-1
13 Ballagh Rocks (AE0 Dylan Davis Jeffrey Englehart 8-1
14 Quiet Out East (AE) Javier Castellano Bruce Brown 10-1
15 Outrageous Bet (AE) Luis Saez John Kirby 8-1
16 Monarchs Glen (AE) Luis Saez Michael Maker 3-1
MTO — Main track only
AE — Also entered.