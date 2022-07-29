 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 1:05 p.m.

1ST RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Space Junior Alvarado Bill Mott 10-1

2 Swiss Guard Richardo Santana Steven Asmussen 5-2

3 Tatum Abner Adorno Daniel Velazquez 5-1

4 Team Leader Tyler Gaffalione Brendan Walsh 4-1

5 Capture the Flag Luis Saez Claude McGaughey 4-1

6 Bourbon Resolve Dylan Davis Ian Wilkes 2-1

2ND RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 American’s Guest Kendrick Carmouche Danny Gargan 6-1

2 Rarified Flair Jose Ortiz Kenneth McPeek 10-1

3 Determinedly Joel Rosario Mark Casse 8-1

4 American Hustle Dylan Davis Christophe Clement 6-1

5 Our Dream Rye’d Julien Leparoux Ian Wilkes 12-1

6 C’Est Magnifique Flavien Prat Chad Brown 3-1

7 Montepulciano Irad Ortiz Todd Pletcher 9-2

8 Deccan Prince (IRE) Luis Saez Michael Maker 6-1

9 Good Rapport Jose Gomez Rudy Rodriguez 20-1

10 Son of a Birch Javier Castellano Thomas Morley 10-1

3RD RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3Yo and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $70,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Kissalot Jose Ortiz Saffie Joseph 15-1

2 Cryo Trevor McCarthy Orlando Noda 10-1

3 Royal Tryst Javier Castellano Marcelo Arenas 8-1

4 Full Moon Fever Dylan Davis Mark Hennig 6-1

5 Misbehaved Ricardo Santana Todd Pletcher 8-1

6 Southern Passage Luis Saez Dale Romans 9-2

7 Bold Victory Kendrick Carmouche Linda Rice 6-1

8 Endowed Irad Ortiz Christophe Clement 3-1

9 Wolfe County Julien Leparoux Kenneth McPeek 9-2

4TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $52,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Creemore Junior Alvarado James Bentley Begg 10-1

2 Lady Firefoot Javier Castellano Patrick Reynolds 12-1

3 Jabberwock Jose Lezcano Jorge Abreu 10-1

4 Trevise Ricardo Santana Philip Antonacci 6-1

5 Diamant Damhsa (IRE) Manuel Franco Brad Cox 6-1

6 Queen de La Creme Jalon Samuel Raymond Handal 12-1

7 Our Souper Love Dylan Davis Mark Casse 12-1

8 Devilly Luis Saez Michael Maker 2-1

9 Union Dolly Joel Rosario Raymond Handal 10-1

10 Hope Over Fear Jose Antonio Gomez Jorge Abreau 8-1

11 Sparkling Water Tyler Gaffalione Michael Maker 20-1

12 Doozy Batz (MTO) Joel Rosario Wesley Ward 6-5

5TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $100,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Bank On Shea Kedrick Carmouche John Tyler Servis 9-2

2 Flying Emperor Emanuel De Diego James Wright 10-1

3 Hot Rod Rumble Tyler Gaffalione Steven Asmussen 6-1

4 Amundson Manuel Franco Horacio DePaz 7-2

5 Bronx Bomber Irad Ortiz Linda Rice 6-1

6 Quickflash Dylan Davis Natalia Lynch 15-1

7 Big Bobby Junior Alvarado Bill Mott 10-1

8 Masked Marauder Joel Rosario Rudy Rodriguez 8-1

9 Big Engine Jose Antonio Gomez Rudy Rodriguez 9-2

10 Lady’s Golden Guy Nazario Alvarado Debra Breed 15-1

6TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $155,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Marvelous Maude Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 5-2

1A Baby Man (MTO) Jose Antonio Gomez Rudy Rodriguez 5-2

2 Missy Greer Kendrick Carmouche Danny Gargan 12-1

3 Finest Work Joel Rosario George Weaver 6-1

4 Linny Kate Trevor McCarthy Orlando Noda 30-1

5 Blissful Luis Saez Cherie Devaux 9-2

6 Wicked Groove Flavien Prat Rob Atras 6-1

7 Lady Emily Junior Alvarado J. Kent Sweezey 20-1

8 Malibu Curl Dylan Davis Thomas Albertrani 30-1

9 Ensemble (IRE) Tyler Gaffalione Brendan Walsh 7-2

10 Cream of Change (IRE) Manuel Franco Chad Brown 8-1

11 Big City Momma (MTO) TBA Claude McGaughey 8-1

12 Minute Waltz (MTO) Julien Leparoux Philip Bauer 4-1

7TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $88,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Built to Last Javier Castellano Thomas Morley 7-2

2 Heymackit’sjack Irad Ortiz Keri Brion 7-2

3 Heroneandonly Michael Luzzi Gabriel Goodwin 30-1

4 Feathers Road Jose Lezcano Linda Rice 3-1

5 Mister Chairman Joel Rosario Christophe Clement 4-1

6 Central Pride Manuel Franco John Terranova 15-1

7 Kimbo Dancer Shaun Bridgmohan James Ferraro 30-1

8 Fuoco Jose Ortiz Philip Serpe 12-1

9 Ripe for Mischief Luis Saez H. James Bond 12-1

10 Buckortwo Kendrick Carmouche Michelle Nevin 8-1

11 Impazible Prince (MTO) Javier Castellano Chad Summers 12-1

12 Gimmebackmybullets (MTO) TBA Rob Atras 8-1

13 Tommy Gun (MTO) Irad Ortiz George Weaver 2-1

8TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap (Grade I). Purse: $350,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Kneedeepinshow Ricardo Santana Matt Shirer 12-1

2 Willy Boi Chantal Sutherland Jorge Delgado 8-1

3 Ny Traffic Irad Ortiz Saffie Joseph 6-1

4 Jackie’s Warrior Joel Rosario Steven Asmussen 1-5

5 Long Range Toddy Luis Saez Dallas Stewart 15-1

6 Doc Amster Javier Castellano Jorge Delgado 20-1

9TH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3YO, Jim Dandy Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $ 600,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Western River Richardo Santana Rodolphe Brisset 20-1

2 Epicenter Joel Rosario Steven Asmussen 3-2

3 Tawny Port Irad Ortiz Brad Cox 8-1

4 Early Warning Jose Ortiz Chad Brown 8-5

5 Zandon Flavien Prat Chad Brown 2-1

10TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $115,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Bay Street Money Kendrick Carmouche Rob Atras 8-1

1A Hometown (MTO) Irad Ortiz Rob Atras 8-1

2 C Falls Manuel Franco Norm Casse 20-1

3 Orchestration Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 9-2

4 Capone Dylan Davis James Jerkens 20-1

5 Shawdyshawdyshawdy Javier Castellano Jorge Abreu 12-1

6 Airman Trevor McCarthy Thomas Morley 20-1

7 Exult Tyler Gaffalione Michael Maker 20-1

8 Ricochet Luis Saez Michael Maker 12-1

9 Irwin (IRE) Ricardo Santana Philip Antonacci 10-1

10 Colosseo Joel Rosario Wayne Catalano 6-1

11 Hidden Enemy (IRE) Jose Lezcano Steven Asmussen 12-1

12 Capensis Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher 2-1

13 Three Jokers (MTO) TBA John Terranova 5-2

14 Warrior Johny (MTO) Junior Alvarado Philip Bauer 4-1

15 Therisastormbrewin (MTO) Luis Saez Rudy Rodriguez 6-1

11TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $60,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 The Last Zip Trevor McCarthy Joe Sharp 5-1

2 Bad Guy Dylan Davis Robert Klesaris 20-1

3 Big Agenda Jose Ortiz Jeremiah Englehart 7-2

4 Mo Ready Irad Ortiz Rudy Rodriguez 8-1

5 Barleewon Javier Castellano Jose Camejo 8-1

6 Troubling Moon Eric Cancel Chris Englehart 30-1

7 Jack the Cat Joel Rosario Robert Falcone 4-1

8 Mad Munnys Jose Lezcano Gustavo Rodriguez 15-1

9 Healing Tyler Gaffalione Michael Maker 5-2

10 American Lincoln Jose Antonio Gomez Jesus Romero 20-1

11 Artemus Bridge (AE) Manuel Franco Rob Atras 8-1

12 Hieroglyphics (AE) Junior Alvarado Naipaul Chatterpaul 30-1

13 Ballagh Rocks (AE0 Dylan Davis Jeffrey Englehart 8-1

14 Quiet Out East (AE) Javier Castellano Bruce Brown 10-1

15 Outrageous Bet (AE) Luis Saez John Kirby 8-1

16 Monarchs Glen (AE) Luis Saez Michael Maker 3-1

MTO — Main track only

AE — Also entered.

