Saturday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

1ST RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horses;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Full Coverage;Joel Rosario;Claude McGaughey;7-2
2 Reckoning Force;Jose Ortiz;Joseph Patrick O'Brien;6-1
3 I'm Very Busy;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;3-1
4 Baie Longue;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;12-1
5 Calycanthus;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;5-2
6 Lord of the Navy;Ricardo Santana;Michael Maker;12-1
7 Torigo;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;6-1
8 Fire Baron;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;12-1
9 Funtastic Again (MTO);TBA;Wesley Ward;5-1
2ND RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: 50,000.
No. Horses;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Leddy;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;7-2
1A Charger;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;7-2
2 Motion to Strike;Javier Castellano;Patrick Reynolds;8-1
3 Mount Athos;Ricardo Santana;Rodolphe Brisset;8-5
4 Fast N Fearious;Jose Antonio Gomez;Bruce Brown;12-1
5 Jake Rocks;Kendrick Carmouche;Penny Pearce;8-1
6 Pico d'Oro;Trevor McCarthy;Caio Caramori;12-1
7 Cold as Hell;Luis Saez;D. Wayne Lukas;6-1
8 Gaslight;Luis Cardenas;Patrick Quick;15-1
9 Resist the Devil;Jose Ortiz;Kevin Rice;10-1
3RD RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $50,000.
No. Horses;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 No Payne;Dylan Davis;Raymond Handal;8-1
2 Cadencia;Jose Ortiz;Bill Morey;5-2
3 Blazing Star (GB);Luis Saez;Michael Maker;4-1
4 Train to Artemus;Flavien Prat;Saffie Joseph;8-1
5 Take the Backroads;Trevor McCarthy;Thomas Amoss;6-1
6 Rigby;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;3-1
7 Constitutionalrage;Jose Antonio Gomez;Bruce Brown;15-1
8 Idaka;Michael Luzzi;Edward Barker;30-1
9 Ulikeappies;Ricardo Santana;Larry Rivelli;10-1
10 Mommasgottarun (MTO);Luis Saez;Brad Cox;2-1
4TH RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, 2YO, Saratoga Special Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $200,000.
No. Horses;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Super Chow;Luis Saez;Jorge Delgado;8-1
2 Damon's Mound;Gabriel Saez;Michelle Lovell;7-5
3 Valenzan Day;Trevor McCarthy;Rudy Rodriguez;12-1
4 Gulfport;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;4-5
5 Owen's Leap;Irad Ortiz;Thomas Amoss;8-1
5TH RACE — 7 furlongs, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $95,000.
No. Horses;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Tosconova Beauty;Nazario Alvarado;Linda Dixon;7-2
2 Sweet Mystery;Jose Lezcano;Patrick Quick;3-1
3 Know It All Audrey;Irad Ortiz;Rob Atras;4-1
4 Sweet Maeve;Benjamin Hernandez;Nirka Huertas;20-1
5 Early Edition;Silvestre Gonzalez;Stacy Machiz;5-1
6 Sunset Louise;Jose Ortiz;Bruce Levine;8-1
7 Vallelujah;Jacqueline Davis;Robbie Davis;15-1
8 Captainsdaughter;Jose Antonio Gomez;Russell Cash;7-2
6TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $95,000.
No. Horses;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Street Culture;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;12-1
2 Two Down;Luis Saez;Jeffrey Englehart;8-1
3 Neuro;Javier Castellano;Robert Ribaudo;5-2
4 Giramonte;Eric Cancel;Leah Gyarmati;12-1
5 Golden Hornet;Ricardo Santana;Larry Rivelli;4-1
6 Tommy the Torch;Jeremias Flores;John Tebbutt;20-1
7 Sheriff Bianco;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;2-1
8 Me 'n Sap;Luis Cardenas;David Donk;12-1
9 Courageoous On La;Nazario Alvarado;Linda Dixon;15-1
10 Majority Parner (MTO);Javier Castellano;Linda Rice;2-1
7TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horses;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Bourbon Bash;Flavien Prat;D. Wayne Lukas;4-1
2 Read On;Kendrick Carmouche;Dale Romans;8-1
3 Surprise Payoff;Trevor McCarthy;George Weaver;15-1
4 Marty's Magic;Jose Ortiz;Horacio DePaz;15-1
5 Skellig;Joel Rosario;John Terranova;4-1
6 What a Blast;Ricardo Santana;Michael Maker;12-1
7 General Jim;Luis Saez;Claude McGaughey;6-1
8 Scootscoot;Dylan Davis;Raymond Handal;20-1
9 Black Rain;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;3-1
10 Mr McGregor;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;8-1
11 Ohana Honor (AE);Javier Castellano;Claude McGaughey;10-1
8TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner turf, 3YO, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $115,000.
No. Horses;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Portfolio Company;Joel Rosario;Chad Brown;2-1
2 Midnight Worker;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;12-1
3 Overbore;Flavien Prat;Wesley Ward;15-1
4 Capone;Jose Antonio Gomez;James Jerkens;20-1
5 Pique;Junior Alvarado;H. Graham Motion;15-1
6 Martin'nmoonshine;Kendrick Carmouche;Thomas Amoss;12-1
7 Al's Rocket;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;8-1
8 Ohtwoohthreefive;Eric Cancel;George Weaver;12-1
9 Carpe's Dream;Trevor McCarthy;Gregory DiPrima;15-1
10 Constitutionlawyer;Dylan Davis;Raymond Handal;6-1
11 Daunt;Jose Ortiz;Robert Ribaudo;6-1
12 Seal Beach;Ricardo Santana;Michael Maker;10-1
13 Mackillop (AE);Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;8-1
14 Emboite (AE);Javier Castellano;Michael Maker;20-1
15 Unbridled Bomber (MTO);TBA;James Ryerson;6-1
16 Icarus (MTO);TBA;Brad Cox;5-1
9TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horses;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Unlimitedpotential;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;3-1
1A Expressman;Javier Castellano;Todd Pletcher;3-1
2 Leading Contender;Joel Rosario;Chad Brown;8-1
3 Citizen Mack;Kendrick Carmouche;Claude McGaughey;8-1
4 For Good;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2
5 Away From Home;Junior Alvarado;Dale Romans;20-1
6 Gimmie Love;Jose Antonio Gomez;Nick Zito;30-1
7 Happy Bob;Flavien Prat;Dominick Schettino;9-2
8 Final Approach;Dylan Davis;D. Wayne Lukas;6-1
9 Lupo's Legacy;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;15-1
10 Southern Flag;Jose Lezcano;Bill Mott;8-1
10TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner turf, 3YO and up, Fourstardave Handicap (Grade I). Purse: $500,000.
No. Horses;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Casa Creed;Luis Saez;Bill Mott;5-2
2 Front Run the Fed;Irad Ortiz;Caio Caramori;10-1
3 Regal Glory;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;6-5
4 Masen (GB);Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;2-1
5 Get Smokin;Javier Castellano;Mark Casse;8-1
11TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $52,000.
No. Horses;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Growth Mindset;Flavien Prat;Jorge Abreu;12-1
2 Smart Joker;Jose Ortiz;John Kimmel;6-1
3 Good Soldier;Javier Castellano;Saffie Joseph;5-2
4 Theregoesmymiracle;Luis Cardenas;Douglas Seyler;30-1
5 Left On Boylston;Kendrick Carmouche;Michelle Nevin;6-1
6 Union of Thoughts;Jose Antonio Gomez;Jena Antonucci;30-1
7 Greg's Honor;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;3-1
8 Strike Price;Trevor McCarthy;William Morey;8-1
9 Calloway Peak;Eric Cancel;Carlos Martin;8-1
10 Empire Ridge;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;10-1
MTO — Main track only
AE — Also entered