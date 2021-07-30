Saturday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 1:05 p.m.
1ST RACE — 2YO, Maiden Special Weight, 5 1/2 furlongs. Purse: $100,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Life Is Great;Jose Lezcano;Robert Lezcano;Robert Klesaris;6-1
2 Master Game;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;5-2
3 Kevin's Folly;Tyler Gaffalione;Thomas Amoss;4-1
4 Moving Pictures;Jose Ortiz;Kelly Breen;8-1
5 Hoist the Gold;Luis Saez;Dallas Stewart;8-1
6 Woodline;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;9-2
7 H P Moon;Manuel Franco;Lacey Gaudet;5-1
8 Jurkovec;Joel Rosario;Thomas Albertrani;12-1
2ND RACE — 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming, 1 1/16 miles, Turf. Purse: $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Fast Gordon;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;3-1
2 Addicted to You;Luis A. R. Castro;Gary Sciacca;30-1
3 Eight Weeks Long;Dylan Davis;Mark Hennig;9-2
4 Gateway Guardian;Javier Castellano;David Donk;12-1
5 Ticket to Antigua;David Cohen;Patrick Reynolds;30-1
6 Sweet Flattery;Manuel Franco;Christophe Clement;6-1
7 Taco Bean;Jalon Samuel;Patrick Kelly;50-1
8 Bielefeld;Irad Ortiz;Jorge Abreu;8-1
9 Oliver's Fortune;Benjamin Hernandez;James Ferraro;10-1
10 D'vinicris;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;10-1
11 Out of the Breech;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;10-1
12 Majestic Sky;Junior Alvarado;John Kimmel;5-1
3RD RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming, 7 furlongs. Purse: $48,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Miss Liana;Manuel Franco;Orlando Noda;7-5
1A Flat Awesome Jenny;Irad Ortiz;Orlando Noda;7-5
2 Cartwheel;Jose Lezcano;Mark Hennig;5-2
3 Cathy Naz;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;8-1
4 Saratoga Beauty;Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;4-1
5 Annika Gold;Heman Harkie;Michael Simmonds;30-1
6 Seeds of Time;Tyler Gaffalione;Oscar Barrera;10-1
7 Lady by Choice;Eric Cancel;Lolita Shivmangal;6-1
4TH RACE — 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming, 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf. Purse: $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Enroule;Luis A. R. Castro;Matthew Brice O'Connor;20-1
2 Pivotal Run;Eric Cancel;George Weaver;3-1
3 Wicket Karma;Jalon Samuel;Joseph Lee;20-1
4 Tough Workout;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;5-1
5 Nightspot;Benjamin Hernandez;Richard Lugovich;15-1
6 Noble Conquest;Manuel Franco;Jorge Abreu;6-1
7 High Tone;Ricardo Santana;Ron Moquett;5-2
8 Brennan's War;Dylan Davis;John Kimmel;6-1
9 Bay Defense;Heman Harkie;Gabriel Goodwin;30-1
10 Tamburro's Sox;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;8-1
11 Reunion Tour (MTO);Dylan Davis;James Ferraro;6-1
5TH RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO, State-bred, Allowance, 6 furlongs. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Caramocha;Luis A. R. Castro;Mitchel Friedman;12-1
1A Chasing Cara;Dylan Davis;Mitchell Friedman;12-1
2 Khali Magic;Eric Cancel;Chris Englehart;12-1
3 Beautiful Karen;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;4-1
4 Behind the Couch;Javier Castellano;John Salzman;7-2
5 Honey Money;Jose Ortiz;Wayne Potts;9-2
6 Ok Honey;Tyler Gaffalione;Gregory DiPrima;6-1
7 Shanes Pretty Lady;Junior Alvarado;Thomas Morley;4-1
8 Out First;Jose Lezcano;James Ryerson;9-2
6TH RACE — 2YO, Maiden Special Weight, 1 1/16 miles, Turf. Purse: $100,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Sweeping Giant;Joel Rosario;Todd Pletcher;6-1
2 Nyquest Nix;Luis Saez;Mark Casse;10-1
3 Wick Loves a Fight;Dylan Davis;Orlando Noda;30-1
4 Royal Spirit;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;5-2
5 Stellar Tap (MTO);Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;3-1
6 Dowagiac Chief;Tyler Gaffalione;Thomas Amoss;12-1
7 Ohtwoohthreefive;Eric Cancel;George Weaver;2-1
8 Limited Liability;Jose Ortiz;Claude McGaughey;5-1
9 R Doc;Jalon Samuel;Rachael Keithan;30-1
10 Doctor Davis;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;8-1
11 Spettro (MTO);TBA;Dermot Magner;8-1
12 Accretive (MTO);TBA;Chad Brown;7-2
13 Causin' Mayhem (MTO);TBA;Todd Pletcher;9-2
14 K Club (MTO);TBA;Todd Pletcher;6-1
7TH RACE — Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance, 1 mile, Inner turf. Purse: $103,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Rivendell;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;12-1
2 Invincible Gal (GB);John Velazquez;H. Graham Motion;3-1
3 Trumpet Lilly (MTO);TBA;Thomas Amoss;8-5
4 Say Moi;Manuel Franco;Bill Mott;30-1
5 Halo City (MTO);Jorge Vargas;Natalia Lynch;6-1
6 Secret Time (GER);Tyler Gaffalione;Danny Gargan;5-1
7 High Opinion;Irad Ortiz;Anthony Dutrow;4-1
8 Love And Thunder (IRE);Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;2-1
9 Pecatonica;Javier Castellano;Thomas Bush;12-1
10 Drawn to Race (GER);Joel Rosario;Albert Stall;6-1
11 Easy to Bless (MTO);TBA;James Ferraro;5-2
8TH RACE — Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap (Grade I), 3YO and up, 6 furlongs. Purse: $350,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Lexitonian;Jose Lezcano;Jack Sisterson;20-1
2 Mischevious Alex;Irad Ortiz;Saffie Joseph;2-1
3 Firenze Fire;Jose Ortiz;Kelly Breen;3-1
4 Strike Power;Tyler Gaffalione;Steven Asmussen;15-1
5 Three Technique;Manuel Franco;Jeremiah Englehart;15-1
6 Whitmore;Ricardo Santana;Ron Moquett;4-1
7 Miles Ahead;Luis Saez;George Arnold;12-1
8 Montauk Traffic;Eric Cancel;Linda Rice;15-1
9 Special Reserve;Joel Rosario;Michael Maker;9-2
9TH RACE — Jim Dandy Stakes (Grade II), 3YO, 1 1/8 miles. Purse: $600,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Dr Jack;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;15-1
2 Masqueparade;Miguel Mena;Albert Stall;4-1
3 Weyburn;Irad Ortiz;James Jerkens;6-1
4 Keepmeinmind;Joel Rosario;Robertino Diodoro;6-1
5 Essential Quality;Luis Saez;Brad Cox;1-2
6 Risk Taking;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;15-1
10TH RACE — Bowling Green Stakes (Grade II), 4YO and up, 1 3/8 miles, Inner turf. Purse: $250,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Channel Cat;John Velazquez;Jack Sisterson;5-1
2 Cross Border;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;9-2
3 Breakpoint (CHI);Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;10-1
4 Rockemperor (IRE);Joel Rosario;Chad Brown;6-1
5 Channel Maker;Manuel Franco;Bill Mott;5-2
6 Red Knight;Tyler Gaffalione;Bill Mott;12-1
7 Moon Over Miami;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;7-2
8 Shamrocket;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;8-1
11TH RACE — 3YO and up, Claiming, 1 1/16 miles, Turf. Purse: $55,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Vettori Kin (BRZ);Jose Ortiz;Wayne Potts;6-1
2 Clear Vision;Eric Cancel;Anthony Dutrow;15-1
3 Morocco;Javier Castellano;Saffie Joseph;9-2
4 Acker;David Cohen;Gregory DiPrima;30-1
5 The Last Zip;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;10-1
6 Bird's Eye View;Jose Lezcano;Michael Dini;12-1
7 Tizzarunner;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;5-1
8 Hieroglyphics;Ricardo Santana;Dominick Schettino;6-1
9 Counter Offer;Manuel Franco;Rob Atras;15-1
10 Sharp Prospect;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;4-1
11 Mandate;Dylan Davis;Wayne Potts;12-1
12 Patriot Drive;Junior Alvarado;Marcus Vitali;20-1
13 Villainous (MTO);Joel Rosario;Oscar Barrera;3-1
MTO — Main track only