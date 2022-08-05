Saturday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 12:35 p.m.
1ST RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Track Mate;Jose Antonio Gomez;D. Wayne Lukas;8-1
2 Alexis Zorba (GB);John Velazquez;Joseph Patrick O'Brien;5-2
3 Cara's Prince;Heman Harkie;Matchell Friedman;20-1
4 Mullingar;Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;6-1
5 Red Route One;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;5-2
6 Moonflyer;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;12-1
7 Battle of Normandy;Kendrick Carmouche;Claude McGaughey;2-1
2ND RACE — 7 furlongs, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $45,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 School of Thought;Irad Ortiz;Bonnie Lucas;6-1
2 Lordhearmyprayer;Amin Castillo;Oscar Barrera;30-1
3 Madame Rose;Jalon Samuel;Eduardo Jones;12-1
4 She Caught My Eye;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;4-1
5 Mostly Harmless;Jose Antonio Gomez;Carlos Martin;3-1
6 Afilada;Luis Saez;Bruce Brown;5-2
7 Toosweettobesour;Dylan Davis;James Bentley Begg;12-1
8 Tekila;John Velazquez;Mark Hennig;7-2
3RD RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $100,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Happy Sophia;Amin Castillo;Randi Persaud;20-1
2 Khali Magic;Manuel Franco;Chris Englehart;9-5
3 Quality Stones;Omar Hernandez Moreno;Patrick Quick;12-1
4 Miss Alacrity;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;4-1
5 Pretty Clever;Kendrick Carmouche;James Bentley Begg;10-1
6 Impazible Donna;Jose Antonio Gomez;Bruce Levine;6-1
7 Mosienko;Luis Saez;Dennis Lalman;4-1
8 Beautiful Karen;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;5-1
4TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $120,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Eyes on Target;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;2-1
1A Dream Works (FR);Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;2-1
2 Good Governance (GB);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;6-5
3 Ocean Atlantique;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;15-1
4 Founder;Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;8-1
5 Famished;Kendrick Carmouche;Patrick Quick;15-1
6 Wicked Fast;Javier Castellano;Jorge Abreau;20-1
7 Casanova Kitten;Manuel Franco;Saffie Joseph;15-1
8 Turn of Events;Jose Ortiz;George Waver;6-1
9 Kinetic Sky (MTO);Manuel Franco;Brad Cox;5-1
10 Two Thirty Five (MTO);TBA;Steve Klesaris;2-1
11 Swiftsure (MTO);Flavien Prat;Rodophe Brisset;4-1
5TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, 4YO and up, Fasig-Tipton Lure Stakes. Purse: $135,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Public Sector (GB);Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;2-1
2 Safe Conduct;Tyler Gaffalione;Philip Serpe;6-1
3 South Bend;Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;10-1
4 Duke of Hazzard (FR);Jose Ortiz;Wesley Ward;6-1
5 Dynadrive;Eric Cancel;Thomas Morley;20-1
6 T D Dance;Luis Saez;Jason Barkley;15-1
7 Sifting Sands (GB);Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;5-1
8 Somelikeithotbrown;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;5-2
6TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Crupi;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;2-1
1A Point Proven;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;2-1
2 Disarm;Tyler Gaffalione;Steven Asmussen;5-2
3 Perform;Kendrick Carmouche;Claude McGaughey;7-2
4 Arthur's Ride;Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;10-1
5 Wadsworth;Manuel Frano;Brad Cox;10-1
6 Rocket Can;Junio Alvarado;Bill Mott;6-1
7 Western Ghent;Jose Ortiz;D. Wayne Lukas;20-1
8 Olazabal;Javier Castellano;Gustavo Delgado;15-1
7TH RACE — 1 1/2 miles, Inner turf, Fillies and mares 4YO and up, Glens Falls Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $250,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Temple City Terror;Tyler Gaffalione;Brendan Walsh;12-1
2 Virginia Joy (GER);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-2
3 Petricor (GB);Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;6-1
4 Flanigan's Cove;Luis Saez;Claude McGaughey;20-1
5 Key Biscayne;Junior Alvarado;Juan Alvarado;30-1
6 War Like Goddess;Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;1-2
7 Treasure Tails;Madeline Rowland;Cara Holtzinger;50-1
8TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $115,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Perfect Munnings;Dylan Davis;Todd Pletcher;15-1
2 Anejo;John Velazquez;Doug O'Neill;15-1
3 Scilly Cay;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;10-1
4 Prince of Pharoahs;Kendrick Carmouche;Linda Rice;10-1
5 Fluid Situation;Javier Castellano;John Terranova;8-1
6 Hometown;Manuel Franco;Rob Atras;8-1
7 Money Supply;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;9-2
8 Saint Tapit;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;8-5
9 Osbourne;Irad Ortiz;Ron Moquett;6-1
10 American Gentleman;Joel Rosario;Gustavo Rodriguez;20-1
9TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO fillies, Test Stakes (Grade I). Purse: $500,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Matareya;Flavien Prat;Brad Cox;2-5
2 Sterling Silver;Trevor McCarthy;Thomas Albertrani;15-1
3 Elm Drive;Manuel Franco;Michelle Nevin;8-1
4 Wish You Well;Tyler Gaffalione;George Weaver;12-1
5 November Rein;Irad Ortiz;Kelly Breen;10-1
6 Hot Peppers;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;5-1
7 Chi Town Lady;Joel Rosario;Wesley Ward;15-1
10TH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 4YO and up, Whitney Stakes (Grade I). Purse: $1,000,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Americanrevolution;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;5-1
2 Hot Rod Charlie;Flavien Prat;Doug O;Neil;9-2
3 Zoomer;Joel Rosario;Mark Casse;30-1
4 Olympiad;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;2-1
5 Happy Saver;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;8-1
6 Life is Good;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;6-5
11TH RACE — 1 3/16 miles, Turf, 3YO, Saratoga Derby Invitational Stakes (Grade I). Purse: $1,000,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Main Event;Jose Ortiz;George Weaver;20-1
2 Grand Sonata;Tyler Gaffalione;Todd Pletcher;15-1
3 Emmanuel;Flavien Prat;Todd Pletcher;8-1
4 Nations Pride (IRE);William Buick;Charles Appleby;7-2
5 Stolen Base;Dylan Davis;Michael Maker;30-1
6 Annapolis;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;5-2
7 Royal Patronage (FR);Joel Rosario;H. Graham Motion;10-1
8 Sy Dog;Manuel Franco;H. Graham Motion;12-1
9 Classic Causeway;Julien Leparoux;Kenneth McPeek;8-1
10 Stone Age (IRE);John Velazquez;Aidan O'Brien;9-2
11 Ethereal Road;Luis Saez;D. Wayne Lukas;15-1
12TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $88,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Bert Bert Bert;Dylan Davis;Charlton Baker;10-1
1A Uragno (AE);Jose Antonio;Gomez;Kelly Breen;10-1
2 Your Mission;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;5-2
3 Curlin's Wisdom;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;8-1
4 Action Jackson;Flavien Prat;Jorge Abreu;8-1
5 Sir John;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;12-1
6 Excursionniste;Javier Castellano;Mark Hennig;15-1
7 Walk Em Down;Tyler Gaffalione;Chad Brown;6-1
8 Dreampoint;Joel Rosario;Gary Sciacca;8-1
9 Blondi;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;7-2
10 Conquist;Trevor McCarthy;John Kimmel;15-1
11 Olympic Dreams (MTO);TBA;Christophe Clement;8-1
MTO — Main track only
AE — Also eligible