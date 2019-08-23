First post: 11:35 a.m.
1ST RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $95,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Frontier Market Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 4/5
1A Unleveraged Jose Lezcano Chad Brown 4/5
1X Identity Politics (MTO) Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 4/5
2 Own Agenda (MTO) Ricardo Santana Cherie Devauz 3/1
3 Frammento (MTO) Jose Martinez Nick Zito 15/1
4 Memories Of Peter Kendrick Carmouche Robert Falcone 12/1
5 Keep Quiet (FR) Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 9/2
6 Gemonteer Emisael Jaramilio Jena Antonucci 20/1
7 Aveenu Malcainu Jose Ortiz Jeremiah Englehart 15/1
8 Lemonist Javier Castellano Todd Pletcher 4/1
9 Majestic Affair (MTO) TBA Rudy Rodriguez 5/1
10 Penalty Junior Alvarado Williams Mott 6/1
11 Achilles Warrior (MTO) TBA Mark Hennig 9/2
2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Tap It To Win Tyler Gaffalione Mark Casse 5/2
2 Moonshine Now Joel Rosario Christophe Clement 10/1
3 Complexifier Irad Ortiz Brian Lynch 9/2
4 Atoka Luis Saez D. Wayne Lukas 7/2
5 African Heritage Rajiv Maragh Jaime Mejia 30/1
6 O’trouble John Velazquez Anthony Dutrow 5/1
7 Onward Jose Ortiz Christophe Clement 7/2
8 Icecap Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 12/1
3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Funny Flowers (MTO) Junior Alvarado Braclay Tagg 10/1
2 Charreada Joel Rosario Claude McGaughey 9/2
3 First Wave Tyler Gaffalione George Arnold 3/1
4 Sara Sea Rajiv Maragh D. Wayne Lukas 30/1
5 New York Charmer Javier Castellano Todd Pletcher 15/1
6 Ocean Fire Junior Alvarado Bill Mott 10/1
7 Balon Rose Jose Ortiz Chad Brown 4/1
8 Madame Orbe Luis Saez Kiaran McLaughlin 15/1
9 Dabinett Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 6/1
10 Bossy Bride Manuel Franco Michael Trombetta 20/1
11 Lady Rosalie (IRE) Florent Geroux Rodophe Brisset 15/1
12 Confessing Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 6/1
13 Magical Time (MTO) Jorge Vargas Jeremiah Englehart 12/1
4TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $92,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Shamrocked Manuel Franco Raymond Handal 12/1
2 Dark N Cloudy Tyler Gaffalione Dominick Schettino 20/1
3 Tight Ten Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 15/1
4 Bernin’ Thru Gold Emisael Jaramillo Mark Hennig 12/1
5 Off The Record Florent Geroux Rodolphe Brisset 8/1
6 Puttheglassdown Jorge Vargas Jeremiah Englehart 12/1
7 Payne Jose Ortiz Chad Brown 7/2
8 T Loves A Fight Irad Ortiz Orlando Noda 4/1
9 Sicilia Mike Dylan Davis Gary Sciacca 15/1
10 American Rule Joey Martinez Carlos Martin 50/1
11 Performer Joel Rosario Claude McGaughey 5/2
12 Proschema Junior Alvarado Bill Mott 20/1
5TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Forego Stakes (Grade I). Purse: $600,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Promises Fulfilled Luis Saez Dale Romans 5/2
2 Air Strike Joel Rosario Philip D’Amato 15/1
3 Mitole Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 4/5
4 Killybegs Captain Eric Cancel John Terranova 15/1
5 Bon Raison Jose Ortiz Carlos Martin 12/1
6 Firenze Fire Irad Ortiz Jason Servis 7/2
6TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Ballerina Stakes (Grade I). Purse: $500,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Special Relativity David Cohen Robertino Diodoro 12/1
2 Come Dancing Javier Castellano Carlos Martin 6/5
3 Pacific Gale Irad Ortiz John Kimmel 20/1
4 Separationofpowers Jose Ortiz Chad Brown 9/5
5 Mia Mischief Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 5/1
6 Minit To Stardom Alex Cintron Jose Camejo 8/1
7 Dawn The Destroyer John Velazquez Kiaran McLaughlin 15/1
7TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO, H. Allen Jerkens Stakes (Grade I). Purse: $500,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Shancelot Emisael Jaramillo Jorge Navarro 1/2
2 Call Paul Irad Ortiz Jason Servis 15/1
3 Twelfth Labour Tyler Gaffalione Dallas Stewart 50/1
4 Borracho Chris Landeros George Arnold 8/1
5 Nitrous Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 10/1
6 Mind Control John Velazquez Gergory Sacco 15/1
7 The Big S Manuel Franco Raymond Handal 50/1
8 Rowayton Joel Rosario Don Chatlos 6/1
9 Hog Creek Hustle Corey Lanerie Vickie Foley 8/1
8TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Ballston Spa Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $400,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Hogans Holiday Ricardo Santana Robert Falcone 20/1
2 Fifty Five Javier Castellano Chad Brown 5/1
3 Secret Message Jose Ortiz H. Graham Motion 3/1
4 Significant Form John Velazquez Chad Brown 6/1
5 Indian Blessing (GB) Florent Geroux Ed Walker 8/1
6 Conquest Hardcandy Tyler Gaffalione James Ryerson 15/1
7 Scottish Jig Joel Rosario Bill Mott 10/1
8 Starship Jubilee Jose Lezcano Kevin Attard 7/2
9 Mascha (FR) Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 9/2
9TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Personal Ensign Stakes (Grade I). Purse: $700,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Midnight Bisou Mike Smith Steven Asmussen 6/5
2 Coach Rocks Luis Saez Dale Romans 20/1
3 She’s A Julie Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 12/1
4 Elate Jose Ortiz Bill Mott 7/5
5 Wow Cat (CHI) John Velazquez Chad Brown 5/1
6 Golden Award Tyler Gaffalione Bill Mott 8/1
10TH RACE: 1 1/2 Miles, Turf, 4YO, Sword Dancer Stakes (Grade I). Purse: $850,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Proven Reserves Manuel Franco Chad Brown 30/1
2 Tiz Morning Dylan Davis Edmund Davis 50/1
3 Noble Thought Irad Ortiz Michael Maker 30/1
4 Channel Cat Luis Saez Todd Pletcher 5/1
5 Pillar Mountain (IRE) John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 10/1
6 Ya Primo (CHI) Jose Ortiz Chad Brown 7/2
7 Annals Of Time Javier Castellano Chad Brown 5/2
8 Channel Maker Joel Rosario Bill Mott 3/1
9 Sadler’s Joy Jose Lezcano Thomas Albertrani 9/2
11TH RACE: 1 1/4 Miles, 3YO, Travers Stakes (Grade I). Purse: $1,250,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Owendale Florent Geroux Brad Cox 6/1
2 Code Of Honor John Velazquez Claude McGaughey 4/1
3 Highest Honors Luis Saez Chad Brown 10/1
4 Laughing Fox Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 30/1
5 Everfast Martin Chuan Dale Romans 30/1
6 Tacitus Jose Ortiz Bill Mott 5/2
7 Mucho Gusto Joseph Talamo Bob Baffert 6/1
8 Chess Chief Mike Smith Dallas Stewart 30/1
9 Looking At Bikinis Javier Castellano Chad Brown 10/1
10 Scars Are Cool Tyler Gaffalione Stanley Hough 30/1
11 Endorsed Joel Rosario Kiaran McLaughlin 15/1
12 Tax Irad Ortiz Danny Gargan 6/1
12TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $83,000
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Shiraz Luis Saez Michael Maker 10/1
2 Fled Jose Lezcano Miguel Vera 9/2
3 Alien Season John Velazquez Wesley Ward 8/1
4 Five Star Bunt Jose Ortiz Linda Rice 12/1
5 Outrageous Bet Chris Landeros Gary Contessa 15/1
6 Durkin’s Call Irad Ortiz Bill Mott 15/1
7 Ethan Hunt Dylan Davis John Toscano 20/1
8 Show Prince Eric Cancel Gary Sciacca 20/1
9 Ghost Giant Joel Rosario Jorge Abreu 5/1
10 Royal Asset Tyler Gaffalione Oscar Barrera 10/1
11 Discretionary Marq Kendrick Carmouche Robert Falcone 4/1
12 Light The Posse Junior Alvarado Charlton Baker 15/1
13 Dowse’s Beach (AE) Irad Ortiz Jason Servis 5/2
14 Banana Thief (AE) Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 5/1
15 Colonel Tom (AE) Javier Castellano George Weaver 8/1
16 Sudden Surprise (MTO) TBA David Cannizzo 7/2
13TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $90,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Aymara Javier Castellano Bill Mott 12/1
2 Pat Pat Pat Rajiv Maragh D. Wayne Lukas 5/1
3 Hidden Facts John Velazquez Brian Lynch 10/1
4 To A Friend Kendrick Carmouche Thomas Morley 20/1
5 Magic Star Jose Ortiz Chad Brown 3/1
6 Razeena Florent Geroux Kiaran McLaughlin 6/1
7 So Gracious Manuel Franco Brittany Russell 15/1
8 Kelleycanrun Junior Alvarado Barclay Tagg 20/1
9 Five Alarm Robin Luis Saez Jeremiah Englehart 8/1
10 Keepme In Thegame Joel Rosario Claude McGaughey 6/1
11 Tiltingatwindmills Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 12/1
12 Macabre Tyler Gaffalione George Arnold 15/1
13 Cairo Cutie (MTO) TBA Todd Pletcher 6/1
14 Quasar (MTO) TBA Robert Ribaudo 12/1
MTO — Main Track Only
AE — Also Eligible
