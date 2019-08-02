First post: 1 p.m.
1ST RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Chimney Rock;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;8/1
2 Policy Option;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;6/1
3 Silver Prospector;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;10/1
4 Forza Di Oro;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;5/1
5 Brewmeister;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;4/1
6 Eternal Summer;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;9/2
7 U S Army Corps;Joel Rosario;Charles McGaughey;8/1
8 Our Country;Manuel Franco;George Weaver;6/1
9 Lido Legacy;Chris Landeros;D. Wayne Lukas;20/1
10 Shamrocket;Flavien Prat;Christophe Clement;12/1
11 Ox Bridge (MTO);TBA;Todd Pletcher;2/1
2ND RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $92,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Tapit Wise;Irad Ortiz;Thomas Amoss;8/1
2 Tikhvin Flew;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;12/1
3 Grumps Little Tots;Jose Lezcano;Jason Servis;7/2
4 Proschema;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;8/1
5 Verve’s Humor;Tyler Gaffalione;Dallas Stewart;15/1
6 Felix In Fabula;Joel Rosario;Mertkan Kantarmaci;9/2
7 Uncle Sigh;Manuel Franco;Chris Englehart;6/1
8 The Rock Says;Luis Saez;Stanley Hough;3/1
9 Hersh;John Velazquez;Dermot Magner;8/1
3RD RACE: 7 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Height;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;10/1
1A Sprawl (AE);Manuel Franco;Bill Mott;10/1
2 Dubai Bobby;Javier Castellano;Jonathan Thomas;8/1
3 Extreme Force;Jose Lezcano;Mark Hennig;3/1
4 Indian Cross;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;12/1
5 Wayne O;Jose Ortiz;Steven Asmussen;5/2
6 Fishman;Kendrick Carmouche;James Lawrence;15/1
7 This Ill Defend;Luis Reyes;Thomas Albertrani;12/1
8 Atoka;Luis Saez;D. Wayne Lukas;20/1
9 Glory Road;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;4/1
10 Amends;Joel Rosario;Claude McGaughey;12/1
4TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $67,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Derby Champagne;Chris Landeros;George Arnold;15/1
2 Battle Of Blenheim;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;12/1
3 Patriot Drive;Ricardo Santana;Rudy Rodriguez;8/1
4 Applicator;Junior Alvarado;Linda Rice;9/2
5 Hieroglyphics;Kendrick Carmouche;Kiaran McLaughlin;12/1
6 Our Way;Jose Ortiz;H. James Bond;8/1
7 Hay Dakota;Javier Castellano;Eddie Kenneally;4/1
8 Siding Spring;Jose Lezcano;Mark Casse;8/1
9 Coltandmississippi;Irad Ortiz;Jason Servis;6/1
10 Local Hero;Eric Cancel;David Donk;15/1
11 Krewe Chief;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;10/1
12 Mad Munnys;Manuel Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;20/1
13 Yes I See (MTO);Luis Saez;Robertino Diodoro;6/1
14 Take Your Place (MTO);Joel Rosario;Bruce Levine;3/1
5TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Troy Stakes (Grade III). Purse: $200,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 World Of Trouble;Manuel Franco;Jason Servis;3/5
2 Disco Partner;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;4/1
3 Pure Sensation;Kendrick Carmouche;Christophe Clement;7/2
4 Rocket Heat;Chris Landeros;Michael Tannuzzo;15/1
5 Wet Your Whistle;Alex Cintron;Michael Trombetta;8/1
6 Leinster;Tyler Gaffalione;George Arnold;15/1
6TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Muchacho;Manuel Franco;Katherine Ritvo;10/1
2 Going For Gold;Kendrick Carmouche;Anthony Quartarolo;30/1
3 Up And Onward;Luis Saez;Mark Hennig;15/1
4 Westport;Irad Ortiz;Jason Servis;12/1
5 Ekati’s Verve;Tyler Gaffalione;Dallas Stewart;15/1
6 Picasso;Richard Santana;Steven Asmussen;9/2
7 En Wye Cee;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;6/1 O
8 Free Enterprise;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;3/1
9 Take Pride;Mike Smith;Kiaran McLaughlin;12/1
10 Dinar;Jose Lezcano;Cherie Devaux;6/1
11 Mubarmaj;Joel Rosario;Chad Brown;12/1
12 Somes Sound;Junior Alvarado;James Jerkens;10/1
7TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 4YO and up, Fasig-Tipton Lure Stakes. Purse: $100,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Noble Indy;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;12/1
2 Lucullan;Luis Saez;Kiaran McLaughlin;3/1
3 Projected (GB);Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;8/1
4 Control Group (MTO);TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;8/5
5 Sacred Life (FR);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5/2
6 Say The Word;Junior Alvarado;H. Graham Motion;12/1
7 Voodoo Song;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;5/1
8 Ticonderoga;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;4/1
9 Gidu (IRE);Manuel Franco;Todd Pletcher;8/1
8TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Test Stakes (Grade I). Purse: $500,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Serengeti Empress;Jose Ortiz;Thomas Amoss;7/2
2 Bellafina;Flavien Prat;Simon Callaghan;2/1
3 Covfefe;Joel Rosario;Brad Cox;5/2
4 Trenchtown Cat;Irad Ortiz;Rohan Crichton;12/1
5 Royal Charlotte;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;3/1
6 Please Flatter Me;John Velazquez;Mark Reid;15/1
7 Jeltrin;Luis Saez;Alexis Delgado;20/1
9TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Whitney Stakes (Grade I). Purse: $1,000,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Imperative;Jose Branco;Anthony Quartarolo;30/1
2 Forewarned;Dylan Davis;Uriah St. Lewis;30/1
3 Monongahela;Jose Lezcano;Jason Servis;12/1
4 Thunder Snow (IRE);Christophe Soumillon;Saeed bin Suroor;3/1
5 Vino Rosso;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;6/1
6 Mckinzie;Mike Smith;Bob Baffert;7/5
7 Yoshida (JPN);Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;10/1
8 Preservationist;Junior Alvarado;James Jerkens;3/1
10TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Fasig-Tipton De La Rose Stakes. Purse: $100,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Desert Isle;Junior Alvarado;H. Graham Motion;20/1
2 Dawn The Destroyer (MTO);John Velazquez;Kiaran McLaughlin;4/1
3 Miss Munnings;Chris Landeros;John Kimmel;15/1
4 Conquest Hardcandy;Dylan Davis;James Ryerson;15/1
5 Rock My Love (GER);John Velazquez;Jonathan Thomas;9/2
6 Zonza (FR);Joel Rosario;Chad Brown;12/1
7 Capla Temptress (IRE);Jose Ortiz;William Mott;8/1
8 Got Stormy;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;3/1
9 Stella Di Camelot (IRE);Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;4/1
10 Divine Miss Grey;Manuel Franco;Danny Gargan;6/1
11 Pacific Wind;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;8/1
12 Dynatail;Luis Saez;Michael Dini;30/1
13 Alberobello (MTO);TBA;Todd Pletcher;8/1
14 Free Kitty (MTO);TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;12/1
11TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Allowance. Purse: $80,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Elenzee;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;8/1
2 Remstin;Chris Landeros;Gary Contessa;20/1
3 Bronx Bomber (MTO);TBA;John Kimmel;9/2
4 Red Zinger;Junior Alvarado;Gary Contessa;5/1
5 Bourbon Mission;Irad Ortiz;Joe Sharp;4/1
6 Brockmoninoff;Eric Cancel;George Weaver;8/1
7 Foolish Ghost (MTO);Junior Alvarado;Thomas Morley;10/1
8 Fled;Jose Lezcano;Miguel Vera;6/1
9 Jack The Cat;Kendrick Carmouche;Thomas Albertrani;12/1
10 Ziller;Dylan Davis;Patricia Meadow;30/1
11 Three Outlaws;Luis Saez;Brian Lynch;8/1
12 Veterans Beach;Manuel Franco;David Donk;5/2
MTO — Main Track only
AE — Also entered
