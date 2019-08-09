First post: 1 p.m.
1ST RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Claiming. Purse: $52,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Peter’s Project (MTO);TBA;Jeffrey Englehart;8/5
1A Broadway Bay (MTO);TBA;Jeffrey Englehart;8/5
2 Startup Nation;Joel Rosario;Chad Brown;9/5
3 The Crocheron Kid;Eric Cancel;David Donk;15/1
4 Tiz A Chance;Luis Saez;John Toscano;8/1
5 Wicked Freud;Jose Lezcano;Jason Servis;3/1
6 Blame The Thief;Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;7/2
7 Cloontia;Tyler Gaffalione;Steve Klesaris;9/2
8 Big Thicket;Manuel Franco;Rob Atras;10/1
2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $78,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Apex Predator;Rajiv Maragh;Mitchell Friedman;30/1
2 Luna’s In Charge;Kendrick Carmouche;Philip Bauer;8/1
3 Bank On This;Andre Worrie;Ralph D’Alessandro;20/1
4 Yankee Division;Herman Harkie;John Hertler;30/1
5 Seven Is Heaven;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;8/1
6 Bassman Dave;Dylan Davis;Gary Sciacca;5/1
7 The Joke’s On You;Jose Lezcano;Charlton Baker;7/2
8 Later Cat;Luis Saez;Bruce Levine;6/1
9 Quiet Out East;Manuel Franco;Christophe Clement;2/1
10 Clear The Ramp;Junior Alvarado;Gary Sciacca;12/1
3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Summer To Remember;Manuel Franco;Todd Pletcher;9/2
2 Eagles Palace (MTO);Junior Alvarado;William Mott;7/2
3 City Guy;Dylan Davis;Philip Gleaves;20/1
4 My Sacred Place;Jose Lezcano;Jason Servis;6/1
5 Yukon Eric;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;5/1
6 Lucky Curlin (MTO);Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;8/5
7 Decorated Invader;Junior Alvarado;Christophe Clement;2/1
8 Fame To Famous;Luis Saez;Edmund Davis;7/2
9 Glynn County;Kendrick Carmouche;James Toner;8/1
10 No Bad Days;Tyler Gaffalione;Nicholas Zito;15/1
4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $35,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Elios Milos;Manuel Franco;Jorge Abreu;7/2
2 Bustin Mach Four;Ricardo Santana;A.C. Avila;12/1
3 Talent Scout;Joey Martinez;Edmund Pringle;8/1
4 Straphanger;Michael Luzzi;Edward Barker;20/1
5 Running Violence;Junior Alvarado;Charlton Baker;9/2
6 Mandatory Payout;Jose Ortiz;Rob Atras;5/1
7 Call The Cat;Dylan Davis;Gary Sciacca;12/1
8 Wicked Trick;Eric Cancel;Michelle Nevin;4/1
9 Hot Mesa;Herman Harkie;Edward Barker;10/1
10 Belleville Spring;Tyler Gaffalione;George Weaver;8/1
5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Irish Front;Manuel Franco;Todd Pletcher;4/1
2 Kittansett;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;5/2
3 Ajaaweed;Luis Saez;Kiaran McLaughlin;6/1
4 Social Afleet;Corey Lanerie;Dallas Stewart;15/1
5 Famished;Joel Rosario;John Kimmel;8/1
6 Good Scout;Rajiv Maragh;D. Wayne Lukas;20/1
7 Tumbling Sky;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;3/1
8 Bellavia;Tyler Gaffalione;Jena Antonucci;8/1
9 Ghost Of The Mambo;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;12/1
6TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $92,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Noble Freud;Manuel Franco;Jeremiah Englehart;8/1
2 Lady Worthington;Tyler Gaffalione;Wesley Ward;9/2
3 Getmotherarose;Julien Leparoux;Thomas Bush;12/1
4 Turf War;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;7/2
5 Catch A Thrill;Joel Rosario;Mark Casse;3/1
6 Gracetown;Ricardo Santana;Michelle Nevin;15/1
7 Saint Moon;Luis Saez;Jorge Navarro;5/2
8 Cadeau De Paix (MTO);Junior Alvarado;H. James Bond;8/1
9 Paper Clip;Dylan Davis;Wesley Ward;10/1
7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Gear Jockey;Junior Alvarado;George Arnold;7/2
1A Ox Bridge;Manuel Franco;Todd Pletcher;7/2
2 Option Value;Luis Saez;Chad Brown;3/1
3 Sprawl;Jose Ortiz;William Mott;15/1
4 Stick Figure;Corey Lanerie;Dale Romans;10/1
5 Prince Of Caps;Eric Cancel;Michelle Nevin;12/1
6 Moonshine Now;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;8/1
7 Gozilla;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;5/2
8 Cardiac Kid;Julien Leparoux;Kenneth McPeek;8/1
9 Hostile Witness;Jose Lezcano;Rudy Rodriguez;12/1
8TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 2YO, Saratoga Special Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $200,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Noose;Corey Lanerie;Eddie Kenneally;4/1
2 Zyramid;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;5/1
3 Green Light Go;Junior Alvarado;James Jerkens;2/1
4 Tuggle;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;9/2
5 Long Weekend;Joel Rosario;Thomas Amoss;6/1
6 King Snake;Jose Ortiz;Jack Sisterson;8/1
7 Peruvian Boy;Julien Leparoux;Ignacio Correas;10/1
8 Iberico;Tyler Gaffalione;Antonio Sano;15/1
9TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, Fourstardave Handicap (Grade I). Purse: $500,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 March To The Arch;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;10/1
2 Dr. Edgar;Julien Leparoux;Barclay Tagg;8/1
3 Uni (GB);Joel Rosario;Chad Brown;5/2
4 Raging Bull (FR);Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;3/1
5 Ostilio (GB);Andrea Atzeni;Simon Crisford;10/1
6 Got Stormy;Ricardo Santana;Mark Casse;6/1
7 Krampus;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;20/1
8 Hembree;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;8/1
9 Made You Look;Jose Lezcano;Chad Brown;10/1
10 Gidu (IRE);Manuel Franco;Todd Pletcher;15/1
10TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $92,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Tapping Pearl;Ricardo Santana;Kiaran McLaughlin;15/1
2 Graceful Princess;Joel Rosario;Ralph Nicks;7/2
3 Alisio;Dylan Davis;Kiaran McLaughlin;7/2
4 La Chancla;Jose Ortiz;Rodolphe Brisset;5/2
5 Diamond Crazy;Tyler Gaffalione;Dallas Stewart;12/1
6 Puffery;Manuel Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;8/1
7 Slimey;Jose Lezcano;David Cannizzo;9/2
8 Stonesintheroad;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;8/1
11TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, NY-bred, CMaiden Claiming. Purse: $48,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Yousaidhello;Benjamin Hernandez;Gary Sciacca;20/1
2 Blue Parrot;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;12/1
3 Magnesite;Junior Alvarado;David Donk;4/1
4 I’m Elmer J Fudd;Manuel Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;8/1
5 Alphalfa;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;2/1
6 Game Break;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;12/1
7 Hudson Overpass;Luis Saez;Snyder;8/1
8 Masterprize;Talbert Howell;Michael Simmonds;30/1
9 Valmont;Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;5/1
10 Dove Shoot;Michael Luzzi;Derek Ryan;10/1
11 Burkey’s Bro (AE);Eric Cancel;John Terranova;15/1 19
12 Capt. Courageous (AE);Dylan Davis;Jorge Abreu;8/1
13 Danzante (AE);Ricardo Santana;H. James Bond;8/1
14 Wicked Grin (AE);Kendrick Carmouche;Christophe Clement;8/5
15 Big Wonder (AE);Joey Martinez;Naipaul Chatterpaul;20/1
16 Triton’s Song (MTO);TBA;Arthur Magnuson;8/1
