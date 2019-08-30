First post: 12:30 p.m.
1ST RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 King’s Honor (IRE) Javier Castellano Jonathan Thomas 5/1
2 Myamanoi Kendrick Carmouche Danny Gargan 6/1
3 Scanno Luis Saez Thomas Albertrani 12/1
4 Structor Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 2/1
5 Eternal Summer John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 12/1
6 Sul Moon Junior Alvarado Bill Mott 5/2
7 Hard Sting Jose Ortiz James Jerkens 8/1
8 Pow Wow Prince Ricardo Santana Norm Casse 10/1
2ND RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $52,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Yes And Yes Dylan Davis Philip Gleaves 6/1
2 No Regrets Jose Lezcano Dermot Magner 7/2
3 Valmont Irad Ortiz Raymond Handal 10/1
4 Quintarelli Ricardo Santana James Ferraro 20/1
5 Bears Mafia (MTO) TBA Thomas Amoss 9/5
6 Honey Won’t Joel Rosario Bill Mott 1/1
7 Brockmoninoff Eric Cancel George Weaver 6/1
8 Running Violence Manuel Franco Edmund Davis 15/1
9 Quest For Fire Luis Saez Chad Summers 12/1
3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Prioress Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $250,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 South Of France John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 20/1
2 Risky Mandate Jose Ortiz Thomas Amoss 3/1
3 Break Even Shaun Bridgmohan Brad Cox 1/2
4 Break Curfew Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 20/1
5 Royal Charlotte Javier Castellano Chad Brown 4/1
6 Kept True Irad Ortiz Leah Gyarmati 15/1
4TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $95,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Fully Vested Jose Lezcano Thomas Albertrani 3/1
2 Axtell Junior Alvarado Kevin Boniface 12/1
3 Fuel The Bern (MTO) Kendrick Carmouche Danny Gargan 5/2
4 Fig Jelly Irad Ortiz Jason Servis 5/2
5 Pagliacci Jose Ortiz Linda Rice 3/1
6 Runaway Lute (MTO) Javier Castellano Gary Contessa 7/2
7 Smooth B Dylan Davis Robert Reid 15/1
8 Mustaaqeem (AUS) Luis Saez Kiaran McLaughlin 6/1
9 Stolen Pistol Joel Rosario Joe Sharp 4/1
5TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Famished Joel Rosario John Kimmel 5/2
2 Sonneman Jose Lezcano Mark Hennig 15/1
3 Height Junior Alvarado Bill Mott 6/1
4 Risk Profile Javier Castellano Chad Brown 7/2
5 Made Sense Jose Ortiz Kenneth McPeek 8/1
6 Noble Empire Manuel Franco D. Wayne Lukas 12/1
7 Hometown Pride Chris Landeros Ian Wilkes 12/1
8 Mud Pie Kendrick Carmouche Richard Valentine 10/1
9 Stick Figure Luis Saez Dale Romans 15/1
10 This Ill Defend Luis Reyes Thomas Albertrani 6/1
6TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO, Saranac Stakes (Grade III). Purse: $200,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Power Player Luis Saez Jason Servis 10/1
2 Good Governance (GB) Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 2/1
3 Rinaldi Jose Ortiz H. James Bond 5/1
4 Global Access John Velazquez Michael Trombetta 9/2
5 Tracksmith Javier Castellano Joe Sharp 7/2
6 Seismic Wave Joel Rosario Bill Mott 5/2
7TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Necker Island Luis Saez Stanley Hough 12/1
2 Breithorn Javier Castellano Bill Mott 12/1
3 Three Technique Jose Ortiz Jeremiah Englehart 2/1
4 Extreme Force Jose Lezcano Mark Hennig 8/1
5 Wayne O Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 10/1
6 Mischief Afoot Joel Rosario James Toner 15/1
7 Soviet John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 6/1
8 Always Misbehaving Irad Ortiz Danny Gargan 8/1
9 Kowalski Manuel Franco D. Wayne Lukas 5/1
10 Tapage Junior Alvarado Kiaran McLaughlin 8/1
8TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Get Set Javier Castellano Steve Klesaris 5/1
2 Policy Option Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 3/1
3 Mr Jaggers Junior Alvarado Bill Mott 2/1
4 No Word Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher 9/2
5 Gear Jockey Joel Rosario George Arnold 15/1
6 Tapaloof Manuel Franco Ralph Nicks 12/1
7 Shamrocket Dylan Davis Christophe Clement 12/1
8 Lord Byron Jose Lezcano Danny Gargan 8/1
9 City Guy Chris Landeros Philip Gleaves 30/1
9TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $92,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Hallawallah Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 4/1
2 Proximity Bias Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 5/2
3 Arrifana Julian Pimentel Kelly Rubley 7/2
4 Goodbye Brockley Eric Cancel Philip Serpe 30/1
5 Dating Game Jose Lezcano Mark Hennig 20/1
6 Cadeau De Paix Jose Ortiz H. James Bond 20/1
7 My Roxy Girl Luis Saez Linda Rice 8/1
8 Our Circle Of Love John Velazquez Michelle Nevin 10/1
9 Untaken Dylan Davis Corby Caiazzo 15/1
10 Brucia La Terra Junior Alvarado Barcley Tagg 12/1
11 Take Charge Aubrey Manuel Franco Bruce Levine 8/1
10TH RACE: 1 3/8 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO, Glens Falls Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $250,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Empressof The Nile Irad Ortiz H. Graham Motion 8/1
2 Fools Gold Javier Castellano Chad Brown 5/2
3 Violet Blue Manuel Franco James Toner 20/1
4 Santa Monica (GB) Jose Ortiz Chad Brown 2/1
5 Mrs. Sippy Joel Rosario H. Graham Motion 4/1
6 Indy Union (MTO) Junior Alvarado Jeremiah Englehart 3/5 8
7 Lady Montdore Kendrick Carmouche Thomas Albertrani 12/1
8 Night Of England (GB) Luis Saez Chad Brown 12/1
9 Get Explicit Ricardo Santana Barbara Minshall 5/1
11TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Woodward Stakes (Grade I). Purse: $750,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Mr. Buff Jose Lezcano John Kimmel 8/1
2 Bal Harbour Javier Castellano Todd Pletcher 15/1
3 Vino Rosso John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 7/2
4 Mongolian Groom Luis Saez Enebish Ganbat 15/1
5 Preservationist Junior Alvarado James Jerkens 7/2
6 Forewarned Anthony Salgado Uriah St. Lewis 30/1
7 Yoshida (JPN) Joel Rosario Bill Mott 5/2
8 Wooderson Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher 12/1
9 Tom’s D’etat Irad Ortiz Albert Stall 4/1
12TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Somes Sound Junior Alvarado James Jerkens 12/1
2 New Frontier Irad Ortiz Michael Maker 12/1
3 Going For Gold Ricardo Santana Anthony Quartarolo 15/1
4 Tolerant Luis Saez Kiaran McLaughlin 4/1
5 Airtouch John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 3/1
6 Up And Onward Jose Lezcano Mark Hennig 15/1
7 Fantastry (BRZ) Jose Ortiz Kenneth McPeek 12/1
8 Free Enterprise Javier Castellano Chad Brown 7/5
9 Jake Rocks Manuel Franco William Bartlett 20/1
MTO — Main Track Only
