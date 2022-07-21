Practice Squad tops favorite in Rick Violette Stakes

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Practice Squad overtook his rivals in the stretch Thursday to capture the $125,000 Rick Violette Stakes over heavy favorite Dakota Gold at Saratoga Race Course.

Ridden by Flavien Prat, Practice Squad rallied on the outside from fourth to edge out 4-5 morning-line favorite Dakota Gold and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. by a head at the wire. Early pace-setter Stop the Spread faded to fifth in the stretch.

Practice Squad, trained by Joe Sharp, had finished in the money in four previous starts, but finally earned a win in the 1 1/16-mile inner turf test for New York-bred 3-year-olds. Track conditions were good despite a downpour before the first post.

Practice Squad returned $12.60 on a $2 win bet.

Live racing continues Friday with a 10-race card that includes the Grade 3, $175,000 Lake George, a 1-mile race for 3-year-old fillies on the inner turf course. Coinage was third, three lengths behind Dakota Gold.

Trainer Chad Brown is saddling two stakes winners in the Lake George, Dolce Zel and Eminent Victor, as he chases his sixth win in the race. Brown has won the last three in a row.