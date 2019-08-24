SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Martin family name carries a lot of weight in horse racing, especially in New York. It will continue to after Come Dancing’s spunky victory in the Grade I Ballerina on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.
Trained by Carlos Martin, who’s been training since 1991 and is the grandson of Hall of Famer Frank Martin and son of trainer Jose Martin, Come Dancing overcame a last-place start to win the 7-furlong race under Javier Castellano on a fast main track in a field of five.
It was a “Win and You’re In” qualifier for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint.
“She broke OK, I think they just came over a little on her,” Martin said. “Javier pulled her right out of there.”
Castellano, riding the 5-year-old mare for the first time after replacing Manny Franco, made a bid inside the five-eighths pole, and by the time they were in the upper stretch, Come Dancing had the lead. She stretched it out to a 3 ½-length score.
As she drew away, Martin said he thought, “We won a Grade I at Saratoga and I kept the Martin family and the (owners) Blue Devil family and everybody in a good frame of mind going to the Breeders’ Cup, hopefully.”
It was the first Grade I victory for Martin since 1991. He said he is inclined to not race Come Dancing before the Breeders’ Cup.
“There’s nothing really to fix at this point; just get her there safe and sound, and she’ll put on a good show.
Mitole sets record
That 3 on the line of Mitole’s Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap sticks out like a sore thumb amid all those 1’s. It will even more now after Mitole accelerated in the final 2 ½ furlongs to win the Grade I, $600,000 Forego in a stakes-record time of 1:20.80 for the 7 furlongs.
The 4-year-old colt had won seven consecutive races before finishing third in the Vanderbilt here on July 27. But after staying just behind two-time Spa winner Promises Fulfilled for the first 4 ½ furlongs, jockey Ricardo Santana guided Mitole three-wide near the end of the far turn and went by without much trouble. Mitole won by 3 lengths over Firenze Fire. The 3-2 Promises Fulfilled faded to last.
“I think the circumstances for the Vanderbilt just didn’t suit him, coming off the huge run in the Met Mile and cutting back to three-quarters,” winning trainer Steve Asmussen said. “He came out of the race in good shape and trained beautifully (for this). It’s great to see him back on top of his game.”
Patience rewarded
It hasn’t been easy waiting to see the true Annals of Time again, but the patience of owners Klaravich Stables and William Lawrence, along with trainer Chad Brown, was rewarded with his neck victory in the Grade I, $850,000 Sword Dancer.
The now 6-year-old horse has had two lengthy layoffs since his win in the Hollywood Derby in 2016. He raced for the first time in 21 months in June, followed that with an allowance score on July 24 here and put in two bullet workouts since.
The win qualified him for the Breeders’ Cup Turf.
“We’ve finally had an uninterrupted training campaign with him (and) he’s back to his old form when he won the Hollywood Derby when he was a 3-year-old,” Brown said. “He’s probably better now. I’m so grateful to have him back healthy.”
The Sword Dancer was Brown’s fourth win on the card.
Mind Control wins
To no one’s surprise, Shancelot went to the lead of the H. Allen Jerkens. The final 30 yards more than made up for surprises.
A suddenly charging Mind Control held off an even faster-charging Hog Creek Hustle to win a three-way photo finish.
Winner of the 2018 Hopeful, Mind Control improved to 2 for 2 at the Spa. He had bad racing luck in his prior two races, but three impressive August workouts at Monmouth Park told trainer Gregory Sacco all he needed to know.
In the Grade I Personal Ensign, it lived up to the two-horse race it seemed to be on paper, with Midnight Bisou earning a nose victory over Elate, as they were 8 ¾ lengths ahead of She’s a Julie. The pair hooked up just inside the one-sixteenth pole and dueled the rest of the way.
The race was a “Win and You’re In” qualifier for the Breeders’ Cup Distaff, however both top two horses had already qualified for it. It was Midnight Bisou’s third win over Elate this year.
In the Grade II Ballston Spa, John Velazquez picked up the mount on Significant Form, and delivered a neck victory over Indian Blessing. The 4-year-old filly broke her maiden here at first asking, but had two fifth-place finishes in Saratoga stakes since then.
