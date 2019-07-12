{{featured_button_text}}

First Post 1 p.m.

1ST RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YOs & up, claiming $16,000. Purse $35,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Magical Justice;Tyler Gaffalione;Shane Meyers;10-1

2 Incredible Miss;Lusi Saez;Todd Pletcher;8-1

3 Peggy Sue;Dylan Davis;Edward Barker;6-1

4 Ramblin’ Ma’am;Manny Franco;Raymond Handal;15-1

5 Win The Shake;John Velazquez;Dermot Magner;4-1

6 She’s A Lumberjane;Rajiv Maragh;John Morrison;15-1

7 Sister Emily;Benjamin Hernandez;Dominick Schettino;30-1

8 Nosey Josy;Trevor McCarthy;Horacio DePaz;20-1

9 Warm;Javier Castellano;J.Kent Sweezey;3-1

10 She’s Not Bluffing;Irad Ortiz;Robert Falcone;5-2

SECOND RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $48,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Winifred J;Manny Franco;Edward Barker;12-1

2 Prisoner’s Dilemma;Luis Saez;Christophe Clement;4-1

3 Mike’s Girl;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;7-2

4 Zip It Jess;Benjamin Hernandez;John Tebutt;15-1

5 Linda’s Ballet;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;5-2

6 Minit Maus;Chris Landeros;Gary Sciacca;30-1

7 Honorable Profit;Eric Cancel;Gary Contessa;15-1

8 Vitanza;Dylan Davis;H. James Bond;10-1

9 Mz Seb Pat;Irad Ortiz;David Donk;6-1

10 Magical Romance;Jose Rojas;Kirsten LeBlanc;20-1

11 Crater Rim;Trevor McCarthy;John Pregman;15-1

THIRD RACE — 6 furlongs, 2YOs, Sanford Stakes. Purse $150,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Memorable;John Velazquez;6-1

2 Raging Whiskey;Javier Castellano;Doug O'Neill;5-2

3 Cucina;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;8-5

4 Tomato Bill;Kendrick Carmouche;Christophe Clement;902

5 By Your Side;Irad Ortiz;Eddie Kenneally;5-2

FOURTH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, 2YOs, maiden. Purse $90,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 High Tide;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;3-1

2 Hometown Pride;Chris Landeros;Ian Wilkes;8-1

3 Irked;Jose Lezcano;Bill Mott;6-1

4 Kickin’ Kirby;Tyler Gaffalione;Nick Zito;12-1

5 Vaya Con Dios;Dylan Davis;Eric Guilot;12-1

6 Zyramid;Manny Franco;Steve Asmussen;8-5

7 Pharoah Cat;Rajiv Maragh;D.Wayne Lukas;10-1

8 Peddlers Pride;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;6-1

FIFTH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance. Purse $92,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Originator;Chris Landeros;Ian Wilkes;8-5

1A Noble Freud;Manny Franco;Jeremiah Englehat;8-5

2 Paper Clip;Julio Garcia;Wesley Ward;3-1

3 Cache;John Velazquez;Mark Hennig;12-1

4 Stonesintheroad;Rider TBA;Jeremiah Englehart;10-1

5 I’llhandalthecash;Irad Ortiz;Raymond Handal;8-1

6 Sinwaan;Luis Saez;Kiaran McLaughlin;2-1

7 Turf War;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;4-1

8 Catch A Thrill;Dylan Davis;Mark Casse;9-2

9 Our Circle Of Love;Manny Franco;Michelle Nevin;5-2

10 Helen’s Tiger;Luis Saez;Dermot Magner;12-1

SIXTH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, turf, 2YOs, maiden. Purse $90,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Kokokomo;Javier Castellano;Todd Pletcher;8-1

1A Ox Bridge;Rider TBA;Todd Pletcher;8-1

2 Decorated Invader;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;4-1

3 Field Pass;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;3-1

4 Enforceable;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;5-1

5 Our Country;Manny Franco;George Weaver;6-1

6 Mr Everything;Julio Garcia;Wesley Ward;8-1

7 Ghost Of The Mambo;Rider TBA;Bill Mott;4-1

8 Mr Jaggers;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;10-1

9 Cloudbased;Dylan Davis;Shug McGaughey;10-1

10 Cardiac Kid;Jose Lezcano;Ken McPeek;8-1

SEVENTH RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $80,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Bozzini;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;5-1

2 Special Story;Jose Lezcano;Stacy Torelli;10-1

3 Kazmania;Luis Reyes;Peter Kazamias;10-1

4 Kerry Boy;Benjamin Hernandez;Gabriel Goodwin;15-1

5 Foolish Ghost;Kendrick Carmouche;Bruce Brown;10-1

6 New York Hero;Manny Franco;Gary Contessa;6-1

7 Lutsky;Irad Ortiz;Jorge Navarro;9-2

8 Red Zinge;Junior Alvarado;Gary Contessa;3-1

9 Amundson;Trevor McCarthy;Horacio DePaz;4-1

EIGHTH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $90,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Blahnik;Eric Cancel;Edward DeLauro;15-1

2 Tan And Tight;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2

3 Prosperity;Trevor McCarthy;Graham Motion;8-1

4 So Gracious;Manny Franco;Brittany Russell;10-1

5 Miss You Blues;Jose Lezcano;Charlton Baker;9-2

6 Peaceful;Javier Castellano;Jonathan Thomas;2-1

7 First Wave;Tyler Gaffalione;Rusty Arnold;4-1

8 Quasar;Kendrick Carmouche;Robert Ribaudo;12-1

NINTH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, Diana Stakes. Purse $500,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Thais;Manny Franco;Chad Brown;15-1

2 Rushing Fall;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;9-5

3 Mitchell Road;Jose Lezcano;Bill Mott;8-1

4 Sistercharlie;John Velazquez;Chad Brown;8-5

5 Secret Message;Trevor McCarthy;Graham Motion;12-1

6 Homerique;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-2

TENTH RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $92,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Market King;Luis Reyes;D.Wayne Lukas;15-1

2 Where Paradise Lay;Tyler Gaffalione;Stanley Hough;6-1

3 El Asesino;Irad Ortiz;Robertino Diodoro;10-1

4 Uber Kirk;Jose Lezcano;Ken McPeek;5-1

5 Payne;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;6-5

6 Tiz Morning;Junior Alvarado;Edmund Davis;15-1

7 Ruler Of The Nile;Manny Franco;Michael Lauer;15-1

8 Hersh;John Velazquez;Dermot Magner;4-1

9 Quick Entry;Chris Landeros;Ian Wilkes;20-1

