First Post 1 p.m.
1ST RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YOs & up, claiming $16,000. Purse $35,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Magical Justice;Tyler Gaffalione;Shane Meyers;10-1
2 Incredible Miss;Lusi Saez;Todd Pletcher;8-1
3 Peggy Sue;Dylan Davis;Edward Barker;6-1
4 Ramblin’ Ma’am;Manny Franco;Raymond Handal;15-1
5 Win The Shake;John Velazquez;Dermot Magner;4-1
6 She’s A Lumberjane;Rajiv Maragh;John Morrison;15-1
7 Sister Emily;Benjamin Hernandez;Dominick Schettino;30-1
8 Nosey Josy;Trevor McCarthy;Horacio DePaz;20-1
9 Warm;Javier Castellano;J.Kent Sweezey;3-1
10 She’s Not Bluffing;Irad Ortiz;Robert Falcone;5-2
SECOND RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $48,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Winifred J;Manny Franco;Edward Barker;12-1
2 Prisoner’s Dilemma;Luis Saez;Christophe Clement;4-1
3 Mike’s Girl;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;7-2
4 Zip It Jess;Benjamin Hernandez;John Tebutt;15-1
5 Linda’s Ballet;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;5-2
6 Minit Maus;Chris Landeros;Gary Sciacca;30-1
7 Honorable Profit;Eric Cancel;Gary Contessa;15-1
8 Vitanza;Dylan Davis;H. James Bond;10-1
9 Mz Seb Pat;Irad Ortiz;David Donk;6-1
10 Magical Romance;Jose Rojas;Kirsten LeBlanc;20-1
11 Crater Rim;Trevor McCarthy;John Pregman;15-1
THIRD RACE — 6 furlongs, 2YOs, Sanford Stakes. Purse $150,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Memorable;John Velazquez;6-1
2 Raging Whiskey;Javier Castellano;Doug O'Neill;5-2
3 Cucina;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;8-5
4 Tomato Bill;Kendrick Carmouche;Christophe Clement;902
5 By Your Side;Irad Ortiz;Eddie Kenneally;5-2
FOURTH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, 2YOs, maiden. Purse $90,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 High Tide;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;3-1
2 Hometown Pride;Chris Landeros;Ian Wilkes;8-1
3 Irked;Jose Lezcano;Bill Mott;6-1
4 Kickin’ Kirby;Tyler Gaffalione;Nick Zito;12-1
5 Vaya Con Dios;Dylan Davis;Eric Guilot;12-1
6 Zyramid;Manny Franco;Steve Asmussen;8-5
7 Pharoah Cat;Rajiv Maragh;D.Wayne Lukas;10-1
8 Peddlers Pride;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;6-1
FIFTH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance. Purse $92,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Originator;Chris Landeros;Ian Wilkes;8-5
1A Noble Freud;Manny Franco;Jeremiah Englehat;8-5
2 Paper Clip;Julio Garcia;Wesley Ward;3-1
3 Cache;John Velazquez;Mark Hennig;12-1
4 Stonesintheroad;Rider TBA;Jeremiah Englehart;10-1
5 I’llhandalthecash;Irad Ortiz;Raymond Handal;8-1
6 Sinwaan;Luis Saez;Kiaran McLaughlin;2-1
7 Turf War;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;4-1
8 Catch A Thrill;Dylan Davis;Mark Casse;9-2
9 Our Circle Of Love;Manny Franco;Michelle Nevin;5-2
10 Helen’s Tiger;Luis Saez;Dermot Magner;12-1
SIXTH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, turf, 2YOs, maiden. Purse $90,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Kokokomo;Javier Castellano;Todd Pletcher;8-1
1A Ox Bridge;Rider TBA;Todd Pletcher;8-1
2 Decorated Invader;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;4-1
3 Field Pass;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;3-1
4 Enforceable;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;5-1
5 Our Country;Manny Franco;George Weaver;6-1
6 Mr Everything;Julio Garcia;Wesley Ward;8-1
7 Ghost Of The Mambo;Rider TBA;Bill Mott;4-1
8 Mr Jaggers;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;10-1
9 Cloudbased;Dylan Davis;Shug McGaughey;10-1
10 Cardiac Kid;Jose Lezcano;Ken McPeek;8-1
SEVENTH RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $80,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Bozzini;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;5-1
2 Special Story;Jose Lezcano;Stacy Torelli;10-1
3 Kazmania;Luis Reyes;Peter Kazamias;10-1
4 Kerry Boy;Benjamin Hernandez;Gabriel Goodwin;15-1
5 Foolish Ghost;Kendrick Carmouche;Bruce Brown;10-1
6 New York Hero;Manny Franco;Gary Contessa;6-1
7 Lutsky;Irad Ortiz;Jorge Navarro;9-2
8 Red Zinge;Junior Alvarado;Gary Contessa;3-1
9 Amundson;Trevor McCarthy;Horacio DePaz;4-1
EIGHTH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $90,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Blahnik;Eric Cancel;Edward DeLauro;15-1
2 Tan And Tight;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2
3 Prosperity;Trevor McCarthy;Graham Motion;8-1
4 So Gracious;Manny Franco;Brittany Russell;10-1
5 Miss You Blues;Jose Lezcano;Charlton Baker;9-2
6 Peaceful;Javier Castellano;Jonathan Thomas;2-1
7 First Wave;Tyler Gaffalione;Rusty Arnold;4-1
8 Quasar;Kendrick Carmouche;Robert Ribaudo;12-1
NINTH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, Diana Stakes. Purse $500,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Thais;Manny Franco;Chad Brown;15-1
2 Rushing Fall;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;9-5
3 Mitchell Road;Jose Lezcano;Bill Mott;8-1
4 Sistercharlie;John Velazquez;Chad Brown;8-5
5 Secret Message;Trevor McCarthy;Graham Motion;12-1
6 Homerique;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-2
TENTH RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $92,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Market King;Luis Reyes;D.Wayne Lukas;15-1
2 Where Paradise Lay;Tyler Gaffalione;Stanley Hough;6-1
3 El Asesino;Irad Ortiz;Robertino Diodoro;10-1
4 Uber Kirk;Jose Lezcano;Ken McPeek;5-1
5 Payne;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;6-5
6 Tiz Morning;Junior Alvarado;Edmund Davis;15-1
7 Ruler Of The Nile;Manny Franco;Michael Lauer;15-1
8 Hersh;John Velazquez;Dermot Magner;4-1
9 Quick Entry;Chris Landeros;Ian Wilkes;20-1
