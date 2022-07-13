Saratoga summer meet opens

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The big crowds may be watching some big-name horses this summer at Saratoga Race Course.

The 40-day summer meet opens Thursday with a 10-race card at the historic track, which first hosted horse racing in 1863. The meet builds toward the Travers on Aug. 27 and runs through its traditional closing day of Labor Day.

The New York Racing Association will offer 77 stakes races worth $22.6 million, an increase of $1.6 million over the previous year. The top prize, of course, is the $1.25 million Travers, being run for the 153rd time.

The track had a strong year in 2021, breaking records for all-sources wagering and all-time handle. More than a million fans attended races last summer, one year after races were run at a virtually empty track because of the pandemic. Attendance has broken the 1 million mark for six straight meets, not counting 2020.

Though nothing is settled, handlers of many of the top 3-year-old horses in the country have been talking about running in the Travers. That includes Preakness winner Early Voting and Kentucky Derby champion Rich Strike. Epicenter and Zandon, which have been near the top of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association's 3-year-old poll, may also consider running.

The other big races of the meet occupy their familiar spots on the calendar. The Jim Dandy on July 30 is often used as a prep race for the Travers and may attract some top 3-year-olds. The Whitney will be run on Aug. 6, the Alabama on Aug. 20 and the Hopeful on closing day.

New this year, the track will offer 1-mile races on the main track through the reconstruction of the Wilson Chute, which was last used in 1992. The Wilton, the seventh race on opening day, will be the first use of that feature.

Thursday's opening day also features the $175,000 Grade III Schuylerville for 2-year-old fillies.

The main giveaways at the track this summer are July 29 (Saratoga picnic blanket), Aug. 19 (long-sleeve T-shirt) and Sept. 2 (mini umbrella). The Horse Racing Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Aug. 5 at 10:30 a.m. at the Fasig-Tipton.

In 2021, Luis Saez won the riding title for the first time, guiding 64 horses to first place, including Travers winner Essential Quality. Chad Brown won his fourth training title with 41 winners.