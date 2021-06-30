Saratoga Race Course general admission tickets go on sale Thursday

SARATOGA SPRINGS — General admission single-day tickets for the 2021 thoroughbred racing season at Saratoga Race Course go on sale Thursday, beginning at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

The summer meet is scheduled to begin July 15 and run through Labor Day, Sept. 6, with racing five days a week, following the four-day opening weekend.

Tickets may also be purchased at the gates on any race day. Ticket prices remain the same as 2019: $7 for grandstand, $10 for clubhouse.

General admission tickets for the 152nd running of the Travers Stakes on Aug. 28 are $15 when purchased in advance. Tickets purchased the day of are $20, pending availability, with a limited number of clubhouse tickets available at $25 each.

Season passes for all 40 days of the summer meet are also available at $50 for grandstand and $75 for the clubhouse. Grandstand season passes are available at Stewart's shops, and both grandstand and clubhouse season passes may be purchased at www.nyra.com/saratoga/tickets/season-passes.

Fans will not be required to show proof of vaccination for admission to Saratoga Race Course, but non-vaccinated individuals are required to wear masks.

