Saratoga Race Course Entries

Post Time 1:05 p.m.
RACE 1
2 3/8 Miles, Hurdles, 4 YOs & Up, Michael G. Walsh Novice Stake Purse $75,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Freddy Flintshire;Parker Hendriks;Keri Brion;5-2
2 Fast Vision;Harrison Beswick;Leslie Young;8-1
3 Decisive Triumph;Jamie Bargary;Mark Beecher;4-1
4 Perfect Tapatino;Freddie Procter;Leslie Young;6-1
5 Lydford;Thomas Garner;Leslie Young;8-1
6 Theocrat;Bernard Dalton;Keri Brion;5-1
7 Scorpion's Revenge;Barry Foley;Cyril Murphy;3-1
RACE 2
7 furlongs, Fillies, 2 YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $88,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Sweet Blush;Jose Ortiz;William Morey;9-2
2 In Good Trouble;Jose Lezcano;Gregory DiPrima;10-1
3 Gambling Girl;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;1-1
4 Our Rosie Diamonds;Jose Gomez;Amira Chichakly;30-1
5 Maddie's Grace;Manuel Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;7-2
6 The Splendid One;Javier Castellano;Mark Hennig;15-1
7 August Bloom;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;5-1
RACE 3
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3 YOs & Up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Southern Civility;Trevor McCarthy;Patrick Reynolds;15-1
2 My Slick Nick;Kendrick Carmouche;Steve Klesaris;8-1
3 Druid;Michael Luzzi;Gabriel Goodwin;30-1
4 Built to Last;Javier Castellano;Thomas Morley;1-1
5 Sharp Sensation;Luis Saez;John Kirby;5-2
6 Fair to Middlin;Jose Gomez;Michael Miceli;15-1
7 Disengage;Amin Castillo;Joseph Parker;20-1
8 Brennan's War;Junior Alvarado;Leah Gyarmati;5-1
9 Gimmebackmybullets (MTO);Rider TBA;Rob Atras;9-2
10 Magic Truck (MTO);Rider TBA;James Ferraro;15-1
11 Kingstown (MTO);Rider TBA;Mark Hennig;8-1
12 Tommy Gun (MTO);Irad Ortiz;George Weaver;9-5
13 Full Complement (MTO);Jose Gomez;James Jerkens;5-1
RACE 4
6 1/2 furlongs, 3 YOs, Claiming $32,000. Purse $64,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Never Early;Jose Gomez;Jeffrey Englehart;6-1
1A The Met;Julien Leparoux;Jeffrey Englehart;6-1
2 Brawndo;Johan Rosado;Lacey Gaudet;4-1
3 Cathedral Beach;Manuel Franco;Edward Barker;2-1
4 Cole Spur;Tyler Gaffalione;Ron Moquett;3-1
5 Zen Master;Trevor McCarthy;Brittany Russell;3-1
6 Silipo;Eric Cancel;Linda Rice;8-1
RACE 5
1 Mile, 3 YOs & Up, Claiming $50,000. Purse $57,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Corkman;Tyler Gaffalione;Orlando Noda;6-1
1A Al's Prince;Trevor McCarthy;Jeffrey Englehart;6-1
2 Air Show;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1
3 Good Culture;Jose Lezcano;Gustavo Rodriguez;5-1
4 Forty Two Ace;Joel Rosario;Charlton Baker;8-1
5 Roderick;Junior Alvarado;Philip Bauer;9-5
6 Kinetic Sky;Manuel Franco;Brad Cox;8-5
RACE 6
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3 YOs & Up, Allowance. Purse $115,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Basso;Junior Alvarado;Gregory Sacco;20-1
2 Glorious Moment;Hector Diaz;Michelle Hemingway;20-1
3 Under Oath;Flavien Prat;Todd Pletcher;6-1
4 Vocalize;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;15-1
5 King Angelo;Jose Ortiz;Philip Serpe;3-1
6 Thin White Duke;John Velazquez;David Donk;7-2
7 Gianni Lambo;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;8-1
8 Call Me Harry;Tyler Gaffalione;Joe Sharp;10-1
9 His Time;Ricardo Santana;James Begg;8-1
10 Carpe's Dream;Trevor McCarthy;Gregory DiPrima;15-1
11 Overbore;Joel Rosario;Wesley Ward;10-1
12 Winter Son;Javier Castellano;Marcelo Arenas;20-1
13 Risk Profile (MTO);Rider TBA;Linda Rice;6-1
RACE 7
1 Mile, Inner Turf, 3 YOs & Up, Maiden Claiming $75,000. Purse $60,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Freeze Pop;Tyler Gaffalione;Norm Casse;12-1
2 Mad Magic;Joel Rosario;Charlton Baker;8-1
3 Islandman;Eric Cancel;Andrew Williams;30-1
4 Run Smitty Run;Jose Gomez;Edward Barker;20-1
5 Proven Hope;Javier Castellano;Mark Hennig;5-1
6 Gut Feeling;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;6-1
7 Secret Cargo;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;9-2
8 The Prince's Spur;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;8-5
9 Drakon;Kendrick Carmouche;Brittany Russell;6-1
RACE 8
7 furlongs, 3 YOs & Up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $60,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Musical America;Jalon Samuel;Eduardo Jones;20-1
2 Crypto Cash;Kendrick Carmouche;Michelle Giangiulio;5-2
3 Boldish;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;3-1
4 Mount Travers;Eric Cancel;Mertkan Kantarmaci;6-1
5 Lil Commissioner;Jose Gomez;Philip Antonacci;4-1
6 Lastchanceatglory;Javier Castellano;Thomas Morley;9-5
RACE 9
1 5/8 Miles, Turf, 4 YOs & Up, John's Call Stakes. Purse $135,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Girl Dad;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;8-1
2 Bluegrass Parkway;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;3-1
3 Tide of the Sea;Javier Castellano;Thomas Morley;2-1
4 Oceans Map;Jose Lezcano;Gregory Sacco;5-2
5 Sa'ad;Irad Ortiz;Keri Brion;7-2
6 Hieroglyphics;Jose Gomez;Naipaul Chatterpaul;12-1
RACE 10
1 Mile, Inner Turf, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, Starter Allowance. Purse $70,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Tempermental;Manuel Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;20-1
1A Mariah's Fortune (MTO);Rider TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;20-1
2 Mia At Midnight;Trevor McCarthy;Peter Walder;8-1
3 Miss Delicious;John Velazquez;Steve Klesaris;12-1
4 Lady of Thoroton;Jose Lezcano;Chris Englehart 15-1
5 Stella Mars;Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;5-1
6 Mandy Green;Flavien Prat;Mark Hennig;15-1
7 Pegs A. K. Girl;Jose Ortiz;Michael Dini;12-1
8 Control Function;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;3-1
9 Solib;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;10-1
10 Quaria Thunder;Javier Castellano;Jose Camejo;8-1
11 Dreamful;Tyler Gaffalione;Brad Cox;7-2
12 Kerik (MTO);Manuel Franco;Orlando Noda;9-2
13 Chaysenbryn (MTO);Trevor McCarthy;Mertkan Kantarmaci;3-1
14 Maybe Later (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;5-2