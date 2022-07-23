Saratoga Race Course Entries

RACE 1
6 furlongs, 2 YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Faithful and True;Flavien Prat;Rodolphe Brisset;5-2
2 Bat Flip;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;7-2
3 Saint in the City;Javier Castellano;William Mott;10-1
4 Bourbon Bash;Tyler Gaffalione;D. Wayne Lukas;9-2
5 Upgrade;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;8-1
6 No Confession;Luis Castro;John McAllen;30-1
7 Wasabi Boy;Ricardo Santana;Robert Falcone;6-1
8 Blazing Sevens;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;4-1
RACE 2
1 Mile, 3 YOs & Up, Claiming $16,000. Purse $35,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Icon;Ricardo Santana;Robertino Diodoro;7-2
2 Ampersand;Irad Ortiz;Philip Serpe;6-5
3 Stud Puppy;Eric Cancel;Nicholas Zito;30-1
4 Once a Giant;Manuel Franco;George Weaver;5-2
5 Mr. Fidget;Dylan Davis;Bruce Levine;12-1
6 Lord Brownie;Tyler Gaffalione;Gary Sciacca;15-1
7 Amedeus Music;Jose Lezcano;James Ryerson;12-1
8 Alite; Luis Castro;Edmund Pringle;15-1
RACE 3
6 furlongs, 3 YOs & Up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $45,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Storm Shooter;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;5-2
1A Got the Gold;Eric Cancel;Linda Rice;5-2
2 Power Agenda;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;9-5
3 Taco Bean;Jose Lezcano;Gustavo Rodriguez;3-1
4 Doctor Love;Junior Alvarado;Dallas Stewart;4-1
5 Raw Courage;Trevor McCarthy;John Toscano;30-1
6 Moonshiningbright;Dylan Davis;Charlton Baker;15-1
7 Cajun Commander;Amin Castillo;Oscar Barrera;10-1
RACE 4
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3YOs & Up, Allowance Optional Claiming $45,000. Purse $100,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 King Angelo;Jose Ortiz;Philip Serpe;5-2
2 Swashbuckle;Eric Cancel;Christophe Clement;9-2
3 Brew Pub;Raul Mena;Marcelo Arenas;30-1
4 D Duke;Javier Castellano;Jena Antonucci;12-1
5 Call Me Harry;Tyler Gaffalione;Michelle Hemingway;8-1
6 Phantom Smoke;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;2-1
7 Battle Station;Kendrick Carmouche;Rob Atras;6-1
8 Shiraz;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;8-1
9 Quickflash (MTO);Dylan Davis;Natalia Lynch;4-1
10 Bronx Bomber (MTO);Eric Cancel;Linda Rice;5-2
RACE 5
1 1/8 Miles, F&M, 4 YOs & up, Shuvee Stakes (Grade 2). Purse $200,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Exotic West;Javier Castellano;Gary Sciacca;12-1
2 Crazy Beautiful;Julien Leparoux;Kenneth McPeek;8-1
3 Malathaat;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;4-5
4 Clairiere;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;1-1
RACE 6
6 furlongs, Fillies, 2 YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Graceful;Dylan Davis;Mitchell Friedman;50-1
2 Key of Life;Ricardo Santana;Brad Cox;2-1
3 Watch This Munny;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;12-1
4 Kaling;Flavien Prat;Todd Pletcher;7-2
5 Take Charge Briana;Tyler Gaffalione;D. Wayne Lukas;12-1
6 Vahva;Luis Saez;Cherie Devaux;8-1
7 Rarify;Irad Ortiz;Wesley Ward;3-1
8 Randomized;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;9-2
RACE 7
1 1/16 Miles, Inner Turf, Fillies, 2 YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Corningstone;Julien Leparoux;Kenneth McPeek;8-1
1A Towhead (AE);Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;8-1
2 Stay Lost;John Velazquez;Joseph O'Brien;6-1
3 Love Tank;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;8-1
4 Spunk;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;20-1
5 Idea Generation;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;2-1
6 Hella Ella;Eric Cancel;George Weaver;20-1
7 Born Dapper;Manuel Franco;Jonathan Thomas;4-1
8 Rapid Miss Tapit;Luis Castro;John McAllen;50-1
9 Be Your Best;Jose Ortiz;Horacio DePaz;10-1
10 Treasured Gem;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-1
11 Hola Gata (AE);Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;6-1
12 Empress Isabel (AE);Julien Leparoux;Kenneth McPeek;12-1
13 Bisset (MTO);Rider TBA;Todd Pletcher;5-2
RACE 8
7 furlongs, 3 YOs & Up, Claiming $50,000. Purse $57,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Pico d'Oro;Trevor McCarthy;Caio Caramori;20-1
2 Good Culture;Jose Lezcano;Gustavo Rodriguez;6-1
3 Kinetic Sky;Manuel Franco;Brad Cox;9-5
4 Emerald Express;Tyler Gaffalione;Joe Sharp;5-1
5 Bold Victory;Kendrick Carmouche;Linda Rice;6-1
6 Totalizer;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;10-1
7 Swiftsure;Ricardo Santana;Rodolphe Brisset;2-1
RACE 9
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, Allowance. Purse $115,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Osiria;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-2
2 A Little Faith;Javier Castellano;Bruce Levine;7-2
3 Nota Bene;Irad Ortiz;Ian Wilkes;5-1
4 Boxing Day;Ricardo Santana;Brendan Walsh;7-2
5 Blazing Star;Manuel Franco;Michael Maker;12-1
6 Caironi;Dylan Davis;Michael Miceli;12-1
7 Neon Summer;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;10-1
8 Tuscan Queen;Jose Ortiz;John Kimmel;6-1
9 Chasing Cara (MTO);Rider TBA;Mitchell Friedman;3-1
10 Baba (MTO);Rider TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;4-5
RACE 10
1 1/16 Miles, Inner Turf, 3 YOs & Up, Maiden Claiming $75,000. Purse $60,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Smoke and Heat;Eric Cancel;Anthony Dutrow;4-1
2 What a Dude;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2
3 Drakon;Kendrick Carmouche;Brittany Russell;15-1
4 Emboite;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;8-1
5 Good Medicine;Flavien Prat;Todd Pletcher;8-1
6 Pivotal Mission;Manuel Franco;H. Graham Motion;6-1
7 Street Vendor;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;6-1
8 Floki's Flight;Jose Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1
9 Funding Gap;Jose Lezcano;Jorge Abreu;5-1
10 Cheeky Tico (MTO);Manuel Franco;Orlando Noda;9-2