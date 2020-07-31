Saratoga Race Course Entries

Post Time 1:10 p.m.
1ST RACE
6 furlongs, 2 YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $72,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Olympiad;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;7-2
1A Outlier;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;7-2
2 Zunith Moon;Jose Ortiz;John Kimmel;8-1
3 Reinvestment Risk;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;3-1
4 Windcracker;Luis Saez;Thomas Amoss;4-1
5 Regular Guy;Tyler Gaffalione;Wayne Catalano;15-1
6 Venerable;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;10-1
7 Winfromwithin;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;4-1
8 Team Merchants;Manuel Franco;Doug O'Neill;6-1
2ND RACE
1 Mile, Inner Turf, 3YOs & Up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $76,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Fog of War;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;2-1
2 Spirit Animal;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;3-1
3 Dream Friend;Jose Lezcano;John Terranova;5-2
4 En Wye Cee;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;5-1
5 Hidden Scroll;Joel Rosario;William Mott;5-1
6 King Cause;David Cohen;Thomas Amoss;10-1
7 Winston's Chance (MTO);Kendrick Carmouche;David Donk;9-2
3RD RACE
1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YOs & Up, Claiming $40,000. Purse $45,000.
1 Allied Invasion;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-1
2 False Alarm;Eric Cancel;Amira Chichakly;12-1
3 Mr. Fidget;Luis Cardenas;James Ferraro;30-1
4 No Salt;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;7-2
5 K. K. Ichikawa;Reylu Gutierrez;Michelle Nevin;4-1
6 Golconda;Manuel Franco;Leah Gyarmati;10-1
7 Supply Sider;Dylan Davis;Leah Gyarmati;30-1
8 School Street;Jose Ortiz;Brad Cox;8-1
9 Regal Speaker;Javier Castellano;Arnaud Delacour;9-5
4TH RACE
7 furlongs, 3YOs & Up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $72,000.
1 Pardsy;Dylan Davis;Doug O'Neill;10-1
2 Searing Chase;Ricardo Santana;Don Chatlos;6-1
3 Dreams of Tomorrow;Jose Ortiz;Claude McGaughey;9-5
4 Futuro;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;5-1
5 Ima Pharoah;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;5-2
6 Uncle Moonlight;Manuel Franco;Michelle Nevin;10-1
7 Point Driven;Kendrick Carmouche;Michael Trombetta;20-1
8 Matty's Marauder;Luis Saez;David Donk;30-1
9 Obsessed;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;12-1
5TH RACE
1 1/8 Miles, F&M, 4YOs & Up, Personal Ensign Stakes. Purse $500,000.
1 Abounding Joy;Jose Ortiz;Rodolphe Brisset;20-1
2 Motion Emotion;Irad Ortiz;Jerry Bailey;20-1
3 Midnight Bisou;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;2-5
4 Vexatious;Jose Lezcano;Jack Sisterson;5-1
5 Bossy Bride;Junior Alvarado;Rob Atras;50-1
6 Point of Honor;Javier Castellano;George Weaver;5-2
6TH RACE
7 furlongs, 3YOs & Up, Allowance. Purse $74,000.
1 Famished;John Velazquez;John Kimmel;10-1
2 Mister Winston;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;5-2
3 Cool Bobby;Jose Lezcano;Cherie Devaux;5-1
4 Speightful Kitten;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;20-1
5 Foolish Ghost;Irad Ortiz;Bruce Brown;12-1
6 Stage Left;Jose Ortiz;Wesley Ward;4-1
7 Everfast;Joel Rosario;Jack Sisterson;2-1
8 Vintage Hollywood;Manuel Franco;Orlando Noda;12-1
7TH RACE
1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 2 YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $72,000.
1 Flight to Paradise;John Velazquez;Michael Trombetta;12-1
2 Explain;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;10-1
3 Bustin Bieber;Kendrick Carmouche;Amira Chichakly;30-1
4 Lease;Jose Lezcano;William Mott;15-1
5 Sol Del Sur;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;10-1
6 Shawdyshawdyshawdy;Tyler Gaffalione;Jorge Abreu;8-1
7 King of Miami;Jose Ortiz;Wesley Ward;5-2
8 Modern Science;Joel Rosario;Ian Wilkes;7-2
9 Berhanu;Dylan Davis;Philip Gleaves;15-1
10 Habitus;Luis Saez;H. Graham Motion;3-1
8TH RACE
1 3/8 Miles, Inner Turf, 3 YOs & Up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $72,000.
1 Holy Emperor;Luis Saez;James Jerkens;9-2
2 Vriodini;Eric Cancel;Kim Laudati;50-1
3 Bail Out;Luis Cardenas;Luis Miranda;6-1
4 Caribbean Gold;Manuel Franco;B. Perkins;12-1
5 Mystery Bank;Jose Ortiz;Orlando Noda;8-1
6 Montauk Summer;David Cohen;Christophe Clement;10-1
7 Amano;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;2-1
8 Reigning Spirit;Joel Rosario;Albert Stall;5-2
9 Noble Mischief;Reylu Gutierrez;Keith O'Brien;30-1
9TH RACE
1 1/8 Miles, 4YOs & Up, Whitney Stakes (Grade 1). Purse $750,000.
1 By My Standards;Jose Ortiz;Bret Calhoun;9-2
2 Improbable;Irad Ortiz;Bob Baffert;5-2
3 Code of Honor;John Velazquez;Claude McGaughey;5-2
4 Mr. Buff;Junior Alvarado;John Kimmel;12-1
5 Tom's d'Etat;Joel Rosario;Albert Stall;6-5
10TH RACE
7 furlongs, 3 YOs, H. Allen Jerkens Stakes (Grade 1). Purse $300,000.
1 Hopeful Treasure;Manuel Franco;Michael Pino;50-1
2 Eight Rings;Joel Rosario;Bob Baffert;8-1
3 Sonneman;Jose Lezcano;Steven Asmussen;50-1
4 Echo Town;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;9-2
5 Mischevious Alex;Irad Ortiz;John Servis;8-1
6 No Parole;Luis Saez;Thomas Amoss;9-5
7 Shoplifted;Tyler Gaffalione;Steven Asmussen;12-1
8 Three Technique;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;6-1
9 Liam's Pride;Dylan Davis;Doug O'Neill;20-1
10 Captain Bombastic;Javier Castellano;Jeremiah Englehart;15-1
11 Tap It to Win;John Velazquez;Mark Casse;5-1
11TH RACE
1 3/8 Miles, Inner Turf, Bowling Green Stakes (Grade 2). Purse $250,000.
1 Marzo;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;8-1
2 Cross Border;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;5-2
3 Highland Sky;Junior Alvarado;Barclay Tagg;15-1
4 Dot Matrix;Joel Rosario;Brad Cox;9-2
5 Channel Maker;Manuel Franco;William Mott;7-2
6 Sadler's Joy;Javier Castellano;Thomas Albertrani;2-1
7 Pillar Mountain;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;12-1
12TH RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, F&M, 4YOs & Up, Caress Stakes. Purse $200,000.
1 Getmotherarose;Jose Lezcano;Thomas Bush;12-1
2 I'llhandalthecash;Jose Ortiz;Raymond Handal;4-1
3 Sweet Bye and Bye;Tyler Gaffalione;Anthony Dutrow;6-1
4 Introduced;Manuel Franco;Jorge Duarte;10-1
5 Jakarta;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;10-1
6 Mother Mother;John Velazquez;Bob Baffert;8-1
7 Dalika;Joel Rosario;Albert Stall;3-1
8 Saratoga Treasure;Eric Cancel;David Donk;15-1
9 Cariba;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;9-2
10 Miss Gossip;Junior Alvarado;Eduardo Caramori;12-1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!