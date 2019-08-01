{{featured_button_text}}

First post: 1 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $40,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Ellas Ghost;Dylan Davis;Bruce Brown;15/1

2 Power Boss;Luis Saez;Gary Contessa;6/1

3 Odie;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;7/2

4 Northern Haze;Junior Alvarado;John Terranova;9/2

5 Big Wonder;Joey Martinez;Nalpaul Chatterpaul;15/1

6 Go Get That;Jose Lezcano;Stanley Hough;6/1

7 Smidge;Tzeonn Chang;William Younghans;12/1

8 Justice Of War;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;8/5

2ND RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $32,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Cover Photo;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Trombetta;3/1

2 Flippity Flop;Kendrick Carmouche;Joseph Taylor;5/2

3 Cool As You Like;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;9/5

4 Princess Mikayah;Georgina Sergeon;Michael Simmonds;15/1

5 Mazmania;Manuel Franco;Gary Sciacca;10/1

6 Promise Me Roses;Luis Saez;Gary Gullo;7/2

3RD RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, NY-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $78,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Tokyo Bay;Chris Landeros;Garry Gullo;8/1

1A Wall Eye;Luis Saez;Gary Contessa;8/1

2 Imincomunicado;Jose Lezcano;Derek Ryan;12/1

3 Light In The Sky;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;3/1

4 Stuy Town Baby;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;6/1

5 Apollo’s Abraxas;Benjamine Hernandez;Kim Laudati;20/1

6 Canarsie Angel;Kendrick Carmouche;Linda Dixon;12/1

7 Cake;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;5/2

8 Good Credence;John Velazquez;Anthony Margotta;8/1

9 My Sassy Sarah;Manuel Franco;Michelle Nevin;5/1

10 Graphite Dutchess;Luis Saez;Bruce Brown;7/2

11 Astarte Gold;Jose Lezcano;Michael Trombetta;5/1

4TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $83,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Macagone;Jose Lezcano;Jason Servis;5/2

2 Mr. Massena;Joel Rosario;Michael Miceli;12/1

3 Ides Of Arch;Rajiv Maragh;Bruce Levine;15/1

4 Storm Prophet;Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;8/1

5 We Should Talk;Chris Landeros;gary Gullo;12/1

6 Shamrock Kid;Luis Saez;Richared Schosberg;8/1

7 Appealing Briefs;Jose Ortiz;Jorge Abreu;10/1

8 Way Early;Manuel Franco;George Weaver;2/1

9 Leaveematthegate;Dylan Davis;Leah Gyarmati;20/1

10 Minsky Moment;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;4/1

11 Playthatfunnymusic (MTO);Benjamin Hernandez;Merkan Kantarmaci;8/1

12 Manifest Destiny (MTO);TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;4/1

5TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $34,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Tactical Pursuit (IRE);Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;6/1

2 Halloween Horror;Manuel Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;3/1

3 Quality Asset;Jose Ortiz;Joseph Taylor;8/1

4 Scatoga;Michael Luzzi;Gabriel Goodwin;30/1

5 Enduring Honor;Joey Martinez;Derek Ryan;12/1

6 Chief Know It All;Tyler Gaffalione;Eddie Kenneally;7/2

7 Beyond The Green;Benjamin Hernandez;Chris Englehart;10/1

8 River Of Dreams;Kendrick Carmouche;Leah Gyarmati;12/1

9 Planet Trailblazer (BRZ);Joel Rosario;Michael Miceli;4/1

10 Monkey’s Medal;Ricardo Santana;Michael Gorham;15/1

6TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $50,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Stormy Justin;Luis Reyes;Patrick Reynolds;15/1

2 Soulmate;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;8/1

3 Ego;Jose Lezcano;David Cannizzo;10/1

4 Herecomesyourman;Javier Castellano;Anthony Dutrow;3/1

5 Bemma’s Boy;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;6/1

6 Somekindofmagician;Joel Rosario;Michael Trombetta;10/1

7 The Green Mo’ster;Irad Ortiz;Robert Falcone;8/5

8 Bootlegger (FR);Luis Saez;Rudy Rodrigeuz;12/1

9 Nutzforboltz;Richardo Santana;Rob Atras;12/1

7TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO, National Museium of Racing Hall of Fame Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $200,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Sombeyay;Luiz Saez;Todd Pletcher;15/1

2 Swamp Rat;Dylan Davis;Philip Gleaves;10/1

3 English Bee;Javier Castellano;H. Graham Motion;9/2

4 Award Winner;Jose Ortiz;Brian Lynch;7/2

5 Casa Creed;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;3/1

6 Limonite;Richard Santana;Steven Asmussen;8/1

7 Global Access;John Velazquez;Michael Trombetta;6/1

8 Moon Colony;Julien Leparoux;Mark Casse;7/2

8TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 4YO and up, Alydar Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Wooderson;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;15/1

2 Tom’s D’etat;Joel Rosario;Albert Stall;7/5

3 Tour De Force;Javier Castellano;Rudy Rodriguez;20/1

4 Golden Brown;Jose Lezcano;Patrick McBurney;20/1

5 American Tattoo (ARG);Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;12/1

6 Carlino;Manuel Franco;Mark Hennig;8/1

7 Backyard Heaven;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;6/1

8 Candygram;Junior Alvarado;James Jerkens;9/2

9 You’re To Blame;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4/1

9TH RACE: 1 3/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 3YO, Saratoga Oaks Invitational. Purse: $750,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Olendon (FR);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;6/1

2 Happen;Ryan Moore;Aidan O’Brien;4/1

3 Coral Beach (IRE);Wayne Lordan;Aidan O’Brien;12/1

4 Kelsey’s Cross;Florent Geroux;Patrick Biancone;12/1

5 Concrete Rose;Julien Leparoux;George Armond;2/5

6 Her Royal Highness;Joel Rosario;H. Graham Motion;15/1

10TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $48,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Crater Rim;Joe Bravo;John Pregman;20/1

2 Katook;Manuel Franco;Raymond Handal;15/1

3 Wicked Waters;Ricardo Santana;H. James Bond;20/1

4 Report To The Rail;Jose Lezcano;Mark Hennig;10/1

5 Tarallucci;Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;8/1

6 Recess;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;5/2

7 Mrs. Orb;Jose Ortiz;Michael Miceli;3/1

8 Fika;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;8/1

9 Handle With Care;Benjamin Hernandez;Mertkan Kantarmaci;12/1

10 Big Expense;Tyler Gaffalione;Dominick Schettino;4/1

11 Farcical (AE);Javier Castellano;Ramon Aguayo;6/1

MTO — Main Track Only

AE — Also entered

