Post Time 1 p.m.
1ST RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $48,000.
1 El Fenomeno Luis Reyes Alejandro Maymo 20-1
2 Azzedine Heman Harkie Naipaul Chatterpaul 30-1
3 Teachable Moment Javier Castellano Chad Brown 5-2
4 Binary Chris Landeros Patrick Kelly 30-1
5 Knockout Punch Julien Leparoux Stanley Hough 10-1
6 Blacktop Legend Joel Rosario Gary Gullo 6-1
7 Mo Fun Jose Ortiz Jorge Abreu 8-1
8 Wild Weekend Luis Saez Joe Sharp 8-1
9 High Rider Dylan Davis Steve Klesaris 15-1
10 South West Bay Irad Ortiz Wesley Ward 9-2
11 I’m Looking Up Tyler Gaffalione Dallas Stewart 8-1
12 Hurricane Hill Jose Lezcano Linda Rice 12-1
13 Revenio (AE) Eric Cancel Nicholas Zito 30-1
14 I’d Like to Know (AE) Manuel Franco Michael Trombetta 15-1
15 Hurricane Jake (AE) Ricardo Santana Philip Bauer 6-1
16 Swick (MTO) Dylan Davis John Terranova 5-2
2ND RACE
6 furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $90,000.
1 Rapido Gatta Javier Castellano Jeremiah Englehart 5-2
2 Daleelaty Dylan Davis Kiaran McLaughlin 6-1
3 Doll Collection Tyler Gaffalione Ralph Nicks 3-1
4 Trans Mississippi Junior Alvarado John Hertler 12-1
5 Bossy Bride Jose Ortiz Michael Trombetta 8-1
6 Lexintonia Joel Rosario Christophe Clement 3-1
7 Quasar Manuel Franco Robert Ribaudo 5-1
3RD RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $52,000.
1 Blue Belt (MTO) Chris Landeros Dominick Schettino 7-2
1A Aristocratic (MTO) Rider TBA David Cannizzo 7-2
2 Frisky Magician Jose Lezcano Jason Servis 7-2
3 Soul P Say Kendrick Carmouche Leah Gyarmati 12-1
4 Psychic Energy Javier Castellano Linda Rice 9-2
5 Mission Command Chris Landeros Chad Summers 8-1
6 Scout’s Honor Irad Ortiz Robert Klesaris 6-1
7 Shekky Shebaz Jose Ortiz Adam Rice 15-1
8 Spectrolite Eric Cancel David Donk 5-1
9 Royal Asset Manuel Franco Rob Atras 6-1
10 Sir Ballantine Dylan Davis Bruce Brown 12-1
11 Orpheus (MTO) Rajiv Maragh Carlos Martin 10-1
12 Canarsie Kid Joe Bravo Michael Miceli 10-1
13 Bolita Boyz (MTO) Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 3-1
4TH RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $90,000.
1 Shoplifted Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 8-5
1A Soviet John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 8-5
2 No Bad Days Tyler Gaffalione Nicholas Zito 20-1
3 Leading West Manuel Franco Joe Sharp 10-1
4 Acre Junior Alvarado William Mott 5-1
5 Kowalski Joel Rosario D. Wayne Lukas 4-1
6 Little Harbour Jose Ortiz Kelly Breen 10-1
7 Complexifier Luis Saez Brian Lynch 12-1
8 Always Misbehaving Kendrick Carmouche Danny Gargan 8-1
9 Sonneman Jose Lezcano Mark Hennig 8-1
5TH RACE
1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $95,000.
1 C C Rider John Velazquez Michael Matz 12-1
2 Frontier Market Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 5-2
3 Control Group (MTO) Rider TBA Rudy Rodriguez 5-2
4 Combatan Joel Rosario Steven Asmussen 8-1
5 Prioritize Dylan Davis H. James Bond 10-1
6 Turco Bravo (MTO) Javier Castellano David Cannizzo 9-2
7 Emaraaty Javier Castellano Chad Brown 2-1
8 Westerland Tyler Gaffalione Kiaran McLaughlin 15-1
9 Keep Quiet Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 6-1
10 Dream Friend Luis Saez John Terranova 5-1
6TH RACE
6 furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $80,000.
1 Makin’ Out Irad Ortiz Bruce Levine 6-1
2 Mary’s Girl Ricardo Santana Richard Schosberg 15-1
3 Tequila Sunday Jose Lezcano Robert Klesaris 30-1
4 Shesasuperfreak Junior Alvarado Alejandro Maymo 30-1
5 Flashpackinbarbie Jose Ortiz Jorge Abreu 3-1
6 Cash Offer Luis Saez Mark Hennig 5-1
7 Sweet Meadow Mist; Joel Rosario Charlton Baker 8-1
8 Quietude Joey Martinez Robert Ribaudo 30-1
9 More Mischief Javier Castellano Chad Brown 9-2
10 Moon Heist Kendrick Carmouche Eduardo Jones 15-1
11 New Girl in Town Luis Reyes Christopher Progno 15-1
12 Collegeville Girl Manuel Franc Richard Vega 12-1
13 Ella’s Song Chris Landeros Ralph D’Alessandro 12-1
7TH RACE
1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $90,000.
1 Sul Moon Junior Alvarado William Mott 8-1
1A Ghost of the Mambo (MTO) Junior Alvarado William Mott 8-1
2 Blanket of Roses Javier Castellano Chad Brown 6-1
3 Mo and Go Joel Rosario Jeremiah Englehart 12-1
4 Proven Strategies Tyler Gaffalione Mark Casse 10-1
5 Economic Policy Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 5-2
6 Are You Kitten Me Jose Ortiz Michael Maker 6-1
7 Hard Sting Luis Saez James Jerkens 12-1
8 Bye Bye Melvin Chris Landeros H. Graham Motion 5-1
9 Fame to Famous Manuel Franco Edmund Davis 20-1
10 Crossing the Moon Dylan Davis Kenneth McPeek 6-1
11 Eagerly (AE) John Velazquez Todd A. Pletcher 7-2
8TH RACE
6 furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $92,000.
1 Ventus Joey Martinez Joseph Parker 30-1
2 Runforthemunnings Kendrick Carmouche Jeremiah Englehart 15-1
3 Puttheglassdown Jose Ortiz Jeremiah Englehart 12-1
4 Chateau Jose Lezcano Jason Servis 4-1
5 Fortune’s Fool Javier Castellano James Toner 2-1
6 Morning Breez Irad Ortiz Carlos Martin 6-1
7 Frosted Grace Luis Saez Katherine Ritvo 10-1
8 Dark N Cloudy Tyler Gaffalione Dominick Schettino 10-1
9 Overdeliver John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 3-1
9TH RACE
6 furlongs, 3 year olds, Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap (Grade 1). Purse $350,000.
1 Mitole Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 1-1
2 Strike Power John Velazquez Mark Hennig 6-1
3 Imperial Hint Javier Castellano Luis Carvajal 3-1
4 Firenze Fire Irad Ortiz Jason Servis 9-2
5 Mr. Crow Jose Ortiz Ben Colebrook 15-1
6 Diamond Oops Julien Leparoux Patrick Biancone 12-1
7 Do Share Luis Saez Michael Maker 15-1
10TH RACE
1 3/8 Miles, Turf, 4 year olds & up, Bowling Green Stakes (Grade 2). Purse $250,000.
1 Arklow Florent Geroux Brad Cox 9-2
2 Sadler’s Joy Javier Castellano Thomas Albertrani 6-1
3 Ya Primo Jose Ortiz Chad Brown 8-1
4 Catcho En Die Eric Cancel Naipaul Chatterpaul 50-1
5 Channel Maker Joel Rosario William Mott 7-2
6 Highland Sky Manuel Franco Barclay Tagg 20-1
7 Argonne Junior Alvarado H. James Bond 30-1
8 Zulu Alpha Jose Lezcano Michael Maker 10-1
9 Red Knight Julien Leparoux William Mott 12-1
10 Channel Cat Luis Saez Todd Pletcher 12-1
11 Olympico John Velazquez Chad Brown 10-1
12 Focus Group Irad Ortiz Chad Brown; 8-1
13 Bigger Picture Tyler Gaffalione Michael Maker 10-1
11TH RACE
1 1/8 Miles, 3 year olds, Jim Dandy Stakes (Grade 2). Purse $600,000.
1 Laughing Fox Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 15-1
2 Tax Irad Ortiz Danny Gargan 8-1
3 Mihos Junior Alvarado James Jerkens 15-1
4 Global Campaign Luis Saez Stanley Hough 2-1
5 Tacitus Jose Ortiz William Mott 7-5
6 War of Will Tyler Gaffalione Mark Casse 5-2
12TH RACE
1 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $30,000. Purse $48,000.
1 Time Expired Luis Reyes Mitchell Friedman 20-1
2 Scrutinize Rajiv Maragh Edmund Pringle 20-1
3 Fotis Benjamin Hernandez Eduardo Jones 30-1
4 My Macho Jose Ortiz H. Graham Motion 5-1
5 Surge Pricing Javier Castellano Chad Brown 2-1
6 Saratoga Colonel Manuel Franco George Weaver 6-1
7 Hijacker Irad Ortiz Marcus Vitali 4-1
8 Coach Villa Joey Martinez Nicholas Zito 30-1
9 No Mo Promises Jose Lezcano Jorge Duarte 15-1
10 Givetheman a Cigar Luis Saez Chris Englehart 20-1
11 Won’t Be Missed Heman Harkie James Ferraro 50-1
12 Letterman Junior Alvarado H. James Bond 6-1
13 River Knight (AE); Samuel Jimenez Edmund Pringle 20-1
14 Danny California (AE) Joel Rosario Jorge Abreu 12-1
15 Clyde’s Runner (AE) Jose Lezcano Thomas Bush 9-2
16 Raphael (MTO) Luis Saez Nicholas Zito 7-2
