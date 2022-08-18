Saratoga Race Course Entries

Post Time 1:05 p.m.
RACE 1
1 Mile, 3 YOs & Up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $52,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Strong Light;Trevor McCarthy;Dale Romans;5-2
2 Psychic Income;Jose Ortiz;Jorge Abreu;2-1
3 North Pole;Irad Ortiz;David Jacobson;7-2
4 No Code;Jose Gomez;Todd Pletcher;9-2
5 Ministerial;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;10-1
6 Cheeky Tico;Jalon Samuel;Orlando Noda;5-1
RACE 2
1 Mile, Inner Turf, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, Maiden Claiming $75,000. Purse $60,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Beachfront Bid;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;8-5
2 Birthday Time;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;6-1
3 Diamond Status;Jose Ortiz;Carlos Martin;12-1
4 Devilly;Eric Cancel;James Ferraro;15-1
5 Miss Bonnie T;Flavien Prat;Philip Antonacci;5-1
6 Free Chickens;Joel Rosario;Jorge Abreu;8-1
7 Gather the Facts;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;3-1
8 Lady Firefoot;Javier Castellano;Patrick Reynolds;10-1
RACE 3
1 1/8 Miles, 3 YOs & Up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $120,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Galerio;Jose Ortiz;Norman Cash;3-1
1A Gigging;John Velazquez;Norman Cash;3-1
2 Alejandro;Javier Castellano;Steven Asmussen;4-1
3 Shooger Ray Too;Luis Saez;John Servis;12-1
4 The Reds;Junior Alvarado;Saffie Joseph;9-5
5 Two Thirty Five;Joel Rosario;Steve Klesaris;6-1
6 Bourbon Calling;Irad Ortiz;Ian Wilkes;3-1
RACE 4
1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3 YOs & Up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Transactional;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;1-5
1A Indemnify;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;1-5
2 Outperform;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;5-1
3 Bali Riddim;Amin Castillo;Edmund Pringle;30-1
4 Whiskey Lullaby;John Velazquez;Jose Camejo;8-1
5 Logan's Runner;Kendrick Carmouche;Bruce Levine;15-1
6 Triumphant Road;Javier Castellano;Edward Barker;12-1
RACE 5
7 furlongs, 3 YOs & Up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $45,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Nicholas James;Jose Gomez;Patrick Reynolds;9-2
2 Hang Tight;Tyler Gaffalione;Shane Meyers;15-1
3 Joey Loose Lips;Kendrick Carmouche;Michelle Giangiulio;7-2
4 Inspiration Point;Eric Cancel;Chris Englehart;15-1
5 Perfect Silent Cat;Irad Ortiz;Joe Sharp;2-1
6 Top of the Mint;John Velazquez;Mark Hennig;4-1
7 Eminency;Luis Saez;Mertkan Kantarmaci;8-1
8 Got the Gold;Flavien Prat;Linda Rice;8-1
RACE 6
1 1/16 Miles, Inner Turf, 2 YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $88,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Widmark;Trevor McCarthy;Dominick Schettino;20-1
2 Secretary of War;Manuel Franco;Jonathan Thomas;3-1
3 Master Sergeant;Kendrick Carmouche;Derek Ryan;12-1
4 Thethrillofvictory;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;6-1
5 Liotta;Luis Castro;Josiah Hampshire;15-1
6 Let's Go Big Blue;Eric Cancel;George Weaver;9-2
7 Ulumalu;Julien Leparoux;Kenneth McPeek;15-1
8 El Quemado;Jose Gomez;Rudy Rodriguez;12-1
9 Provision;Luis Saez;George Weaver;5-2
10 Barry the Builder;Flavien Prat;Rudy Rodriguez;10-1
11 Chulligan (MTO);Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;7-5
RACE 7
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, Allowance. Purse $115,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Freedom Speaks;Manuel Franco;Jeremiah Englehart;10-1
2 American Starlet;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;9-2
3 Neon Summer;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;20-1
4 American Heroine;Tyler Gaffalione;Christophe Clement;8-1
5 Crowding Out;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2
6 Tuscan Queen;Jose Ortiz;John Kimmel;5-1
7 Caironi;Kendrick Carmouche;Michael Miceli;15-1
8 A Little Faith;Javier Castellano;Bruce Levine;6-1
9 Nay Say;Jose Lezcano;William Mott;12-1
10 Osiria;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;9-2
11 Ruvies in Time (MTO);Rider TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;4-1
12 Chloe Rose (MTO);Luis Saez;Gustavo Rodriguez;6-1
13 Awesome Indra (MTO);Irad Ortiz;William Morey;3-1
14 Baba (MTO);Jose Gomez;Rudy Rodriguez;2-1
RACE 8
1 1/8 Miles, F&M, 4 YOs & Up. Summer Colony Stakes. Purse $135,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Army Wife;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;7-2
2 Misty Veil;Trevor McCarthy;Thomas Amoss;10-1
3 Envoutante;Julien Leparoux;Kenneth McPeek;3-1
4 Leader of the Band;Joel Rosario;John Servis;4-1
5 First to Act;Irad Ortiz;Claude McGaughey;6-1
6 Exotic West;Javier Castellano;Gary Sciacca;10-1
7 Bonny South;Flavien Prat;Brad Cox;5-2
RACE 9
1 1/16 Miles, Inner Turf, Fillies, 3 YOs, Claiming $50,000. Purse $80,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Fish Mooney;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;8-1
2 Radiant Gem;John Velazquez;Steve Klesaris;8-1
3 Hatari;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;7-2
4 Vintage Girl;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1
5 Rosemary Potatoes;Junior Alvarado;Marcelo Arenas;6-1
6 Diva Ready;Manuel Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;3-1
7 Mirth 'n Merriment;Kendrick Carmouche;James Ryerson;6-1
8 Judge Judith;Jose Ortiz;Kathleen O'Connell;9-2
9 Mariah's Fortune (MTO);Rider TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;1-1
RACE 10
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 2 YO Skidmore Stakes. Purse $150,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Jeremy's Jet;Jose Lezcano;Paul McEntee;30-1
2 Fadethenoise;Flavien Prat;Michael Maker;8-1
3 Oxymore;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;9-5
4 No Nay Hudson;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;4-1
5 Private Creed;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;10-1
6 Noble Huntsman;Javier Castellano;Mitchell Friedman;12-1
7 Prove Right;Trevor McCarthy;James Chapman;20-1
8 Appraise;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;3-1
9 Bourbon Therapy;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;20-1
10 Cadillac Candy;Tyler Gaffalione;George Arnold;15-1