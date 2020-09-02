Saratoga Race Course entries — Sept. 3

Post time 1:10 p.m.
FIRST RACE — 1 1/8 miles, turf, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $75,000. Purse $57,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Glynn County;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;2-1
1A Lokoya Road;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;2-1
2 Feeling Dangerous;Benjamin Hernandez;Chad Summers;20-1
3 Stonecastle;Dylan Davis;Eduardo Caramori;30-1
4 This Ill Defend;Junior Alvarado;Tom Albertrani;12-1
5 Holy Emperor;Luis Saez;Jimmy Jerkens;7-2
6 Magic Mojo;Jose Lezcano;Jimmy Jerkens;8-1
7 Compliant;Joel Rosario;Chad Brown;8-5
8 Ceant;Kendrick Carmouche;Tom Morley;12-1
9 Lost in Rome (MTO);Rider TBA;Bruce Levine;7-5
SECOND RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $20,000. Purse $38,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Betts;Luis Saez;John Terranova;10-1
2 Dreamonmebaby;Dylan Davis;Danny Gargan;8-1
3 Long Term Thinking;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;1-1
4 Cause I Said So;Joel Rosario;Michelle Nevin;6-1
5 Mucho Sunshine;Reylu Gutierrez;Lolita Shivmangal;30-1
6 My First Grammy;Benjamin Hernandez;Jaime Mejia;8-1
7 Brees Bayou;Kendrick Carmouche;Bruce Levine;8-1
8 Advance Notice;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;6-1
9 Verify;Luis Cardenas;Bobby Ribaudo;20-1
THIRD RACE — 1 1/16 miles, turf, 2YOs, fillies. P.G. Johnson Stakes. Purse $100,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Invincible Gal;Jose Ortiz;Graham Motion;8-5
2 Plum Ali;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;6-5
3 Mischievous Dream;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;4-1
4 Thursday;Jose Lezcano;James Lawrence;20-1
5 Union Gables (MTO);Rider TBA;Todd Pletcher;5-2
6 Con Lima (MTO);Rider TBA;Todd Pletcher;7-5
7 Simply Ravishing;Luis Saez;Ken McPeek;9-2
FOURTH RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $12,500. Purse $32,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Cover Photo;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;9-5
3 Dirty Bird;Reylu Gutierrez;James Ferraro;15-1
4 Blunt Force;Kendrick Carmouche;Tom Amoss;2-1
5 I'll Take the Cake;Luis Saez;Saffie Joseph;5-2
6 Fair Lassie;Luis Cardenas;Bruce Grossman;8-1
7 Cotton Candy Cutie;Benjamin Hernandez;Mertken Kantarmaci;10-1
8 Zecha;Eric Cancel;Randi Persaud;20-1
FIFTH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, turf, 2YOs, fillies, state-bred, maiden special weight. Purse $62,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Mendham;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;6-1
1A Niiji;Eric Cancel;Linda Rice;6-1
2 Hot Dame;Benjamin Herndanez;Eduardo Caramori;30-1
3 Cara's Dreamer;Dylan Davis;Mitchell Friedman;10-1
4 Holy Breeze;Kendrick Carmouche;Jeremiah Englehart;15-1
5 Stella Mars;Eric Cancel;Raymod Handal;12-1
6 Constitutionalrage;Junior Alvarado;Barclay Tagg;10-1
7 Herald Ange;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;5-2
8 Classic Colors;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;2-1
9 Big Time Lady;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1
10 Mashnee Girl;Jose Lezcano;Mark Hennig;15-1
11 Delaware Destiny;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;8-1
12 Sweeter (MTO);Rider TBA;Eddie Barker;6-1
SIXTH RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, 3YOs, fillies, NY Stallion Stakes, Park Avenue Division. Purse $100,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Holmdel Park;Kendrick Carmouche;James Ryerson;15-1
2 Nicky Scissors;Irad Ortiz;Brad Cox;6-1
3 Spin a Yarn;Jose Lezcano;Christopher Progno;5-2
4 Big Q;Joel Rosario;Gary Gullo;7-2
5 Mani Pedi;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;15-1
6 The Important One;Jose Ortiz;Steve Asmussen;6-1
7 Officer Hutchy;Dylan Davis;Rob Atras;9-5
SEVENTH RACE — 1 mile, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $35,000. Purse $47,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Kitten by the Sea;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;7-2
1A Team Win;Eric Cancel;Todd Pletcher;7-2
2 Sky Kitten;Kendrick Carmouche;David Donk;12-1
3 Sun Summers;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;4-1
4 Tiltingatwindmills;Jose Lezcano;Chad Brown;9-2
5 Five Alarm Robin;Junior Alvarado;Gary Sciacca;8-1
6 Lem Me Have It (MTO);Rider TBA;Bruce Levine;7-2
7 Seeking Revenge;Dylan Davis;John Stephens;15-1
8 Stefanie On Fleek;Joel Rosario;Anthony Margotta;6-1
9 Ok Honey;Reylu Gutierrez;Eddie Jones;50-1
10 Music of Life;Luis Saez;Danny Gargan;3-1
11 Tiz a Kitten;Benjamin Hernandez;Randi Persaud;50-1
12 Wedontbelieveher (MTO);Rider TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;5-1
13 Ruvies in Time (MTO);Rider TBA;Rick Schosberg;15-1
EIGHTH RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $62,500. Purse $76,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Bertranda;Joel Rosario;Orlando Noda;6-1
2 Jc's Shooting Star;Junior Alvarado;David Donk;8-1
3 Palace Avenger;Jose Ortiz;Wesley Ward;2-1
4 Slimey;Kendrick Carmouche;David Cannizzo;10-1
5 Kept True;Dylan Davis;Leah Gyarmati;5-1
6 Fair Regis;Irad Ortiz;Rob Atras;3-1
7 Miss Lily B;Jose Lezcano;Chris Englehart;12-1
8 Spanish Point;Luis Saez;Jorge Abreu;8-1
NINTH RACE — 1 3/16 miles, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $62,500. Purse $76,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Niko's Dream;Junior Alvarado;Barclay Tagg;9-2
2 Tass;Kendrick Carmouche;James Lawrence;10-1
3 Pallas Athene;Jose Lezcano;John Terranova;10-1
4 Traipsing;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-1
5 Foxtail (MTO);Rider TBA;Mertken Kantarmaci;4-5
6 Lovely Lucky;Jose Ortiz;Tom Albertrani;5-2
7 Miss Teheran;Luis Saez;Chad Brown;3-1
8 Orglandes;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2
TENTH RACE — 1 mile, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden special weight. Purse $72,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Ms Boombastic;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;4-1
2 Red Light Racer;Joel Rosario;Chad Brown;4-1
3 Anything Goes;Eric Cancel;Saffie Joseph;15-1
4 Harlem Heights;Jose Ortiz;Shug McGaughey;5-1
5 Yes to Mischief;Dylan Davis;Mark Casse;6-1
6 My Sweet Wife;Jose Lezcano;Jorge Abreu;6-1
7 Arch of Fire;Luis Cardenas;Douglas Seyler;20-1
8 Halo City (MTO);Kendrick Carmouche;David Duggan;6-1
9 Apurate;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;12-1
10 Counterparty Risk;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;2-1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!