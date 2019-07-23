{{featured_button_text}}

First Post 12:50 p.m.

1ST RACE — 2 1/16 mi., turf, steeplechase, 4YOs & up, Jonathan Kiser Novice Stakes. Purse $75,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Redicean;Thomas Garner;Leslie Young;4-1

2 Help From Heaven;Ross Geraghty;Kate Dalton;6-1

3 Boss Man;Danny Mullins;Archibald Kingsley Jr.;15-1

4 Storm Team;Jack Doyle;Jack Fisher;10-1

5 Corky Lemon;Sean McDermott;Mark Beecher;12-1

6 Lord Justice;Michael Mitchell;Jack Fisher;6-1

7 Elucidation;Darren Nagle;Cyril Murphy;8-1

8 Our Legend;William McCarthy;Jack Fisher;15-1

9 Sportswear;Gerard Galligan;Jonathan Sheppard;7-2

10 Belisarius;Sam Twiston-Davies;Kate Dalton;10-1

11 Arch My Boy;Kieran Norris;Richard Valentine;10-1

2ND RACE — 7f, 3YOs & up, maiden. Purse $78,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Freaky Styley;Joel Rosario;Jorge Abreu;8-1

1A Constructor;Luis Reyes;Tom Albertrani;8-1

2 Clear The Ramp;Chris Landeros;Gary Sciacca;20-1

3 Financialstability;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2

4 Luna's In Charge;Kendrick Carmouche;Philip Bauer;12-1

5 The Honest Toun;Irad Ortiz;David Donk;7-2

6 Top Of The Mint;Rajiv Margah;Mark Hennig;10-1

7 Dancers For Token;Dylan Davis;Robbie Davis;8-1

8 Moonlight Now;Manny Franco;Charlton Baker;6-1

9 Golani Brigade;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;3-1

THIRD RACE — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $78,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Apollo's Abraxas;Benjamin Hernandez;Kim Laudati;20-1

1A Lil Morning Star;Joey Martinez;Kim Laudati;20-1

2 Jen's Battle;Joel Rosario;Gary Contessa;4-1

3 Classical Rose;Luis Saez;Gary Contessa;6-1

4 Mazal Eighteen;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;3-1

5 More Than Silver;Rajiv Maragh;Leah Gyarmati;10-1

6 Let It Slide;Mike Luzzi;Bruce Brown;12-1

7 Sky Kitten;Manny Franco;David Donk;6-1

8 Adriatic Holiday;Junior Alvarado;Barclay Tagg;5-2

9 Dustinthewind;Herman Harkie;Edmund Davis;20-1

10 Beyond Brown;Eric Cancel;David Donk;2-1

FOURTH RACE — 1 3/16 mi., turf, 4YOs & up, allowance optional claiming $80,000. Purse $98,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Control Group;Rider TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1

1A Zapperini;Irad Ortiz;Jason Servis;6-1

2 Annals Of Time;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;4-5

3 Sassy Little Lila;Jose Ortiz;Rodolphe Brisset;15-1

4 Tour De Force;Rider TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;2-1

5 Aquaphobia;Kendrick Carmouche;Robert Falcone;5-1

6 Lenstar;Rider TBA;Nick Zito;10-1

7 Turco Bravo;Javier Castellano;David Cannizzo;8-1

8 King Zachary;John Velazquez;Graham Motion;15-1

9 Have At It;Junior Alvarado;Christophe Clement;12-1

10 Devamani;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;7-2

FIFTH RACE — 7f, 3YOs & up, claiming $35,000. Purse $50,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Surface Strike;Irad Ortiz;Michelle Nevin;9-2

2 Indigo Yankee;Tyler Gaffalione;Anthony Quartarolo;5-1

3 Frammento;Joey Martinez;Nick Zito;8-1

4 Dr. Hipp;Jose Ortiz;David Duggan;4-1

5 Passcode;Jose Lezcano;James Ferraro;12-1

6 Cape Lookout;Ricardo Santana;Michael Trombetta;12-1

7 Mohican;Benjamin Hernandez;Chris Englehart;10-1

8 Giant Boo Boo;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;6-1

9 Crea's Bklyn Law;Manny Franco;Michelle Nevin;7-2

SIXTH RACE — 5 1/2f, turf, 2YOs, maiden. Purse $90,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Another Miracle;Manny Franco;Gary Contessa;2-1

1A Proven Strategies;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;2-1

2 More Like It;Dylan Davis;Bruce Brown;12-1

3 Irish Mias;Rajiv Maragh;Graham Motion;10-1

4 Get Set;Jose Lezcano;Steve Klesaris;8-1

5 Blackberry Wine;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;10-1

6 Close Shave;John Velazquez;Graham Motion;12-1

7 Alfie Solomons;Irad Ortiz;Wesley Ward;3-1

8 Now Is;Chris Landeros;Phil Gleaves;15-1

9 Shackleford's Joy;Luis Reyes;D. Wayne Lukas;20-1

10 Chimney Rock;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;6-1

11 Hemlock;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;5-1

SEVENTH RACE — 1 mi., turf, 3YOs, NY Stallion Series Stakes (Cab Calloway Division). Purse $150,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Dark Money;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;10-1

2 Dashing Dan;Kendrick Carmouche;Michael Dilger;12-1

3 Rinaldi;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;7-2

4 Albie;John Velazquez;Michael Dilger;15-1

5 Blindwillie Mctell;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;4-1

6 Honorable Hero;Manny Franco;John Toscano;20-1

7 Bettor Bank On It;Dylan Davis;Edward Barker;20-1

8 Six Percent;Javier Castellano;Brad Cox;9-2

9 Funny Guy;Rajiv Maragh;John Terranova;3-1

10 Smooth Tales;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;10-1

EIGHTH RACE — 6f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, Grade II Honorable Miss Stakes. Purse $200,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Pacific Gale;Irad Ortiz;John Kimmel;9-2

2 Chalon;Javier Castellano;Arnaud Delacour;5-2

3 Honey Bunny;Joel Rosario;John Alexander Ortiz;10-1

4 Mia Mischief;Ricardo Santana;Steve Asmussen;7-5

5 Minit To Stardom;Alex Cintron;Jose Camejo;12-1

6 Ours To Run;John Velazquez;Larry Jones;7-2

NINTH RACE — 5 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $62,500. Purse $95,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Pastime;Javier Castellano;Victoria Oliver;5-1

2 Victorias Fire;Kevin Gomez;Michael Sabine;15-1

3 Leah's Dream;Manny Franco;Chris Englehart;5-2

4 Really Proud;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;7-2

5 China Rider;Ricardo Santana;David Cannizzo;12-1

6 Enthusiastic Gal;Jose Lezcano;Steve Klesaris;3-1

7 Mentality;Dylan Davis;Wesley Ward;4-1

8 Violent Times;John Velazquez;Ralph Nicks;6-1

9 Miss Mystique;Kendrick Carmouche;Leah Gyarmati;10-1

10 Annie Rocks;Joel Rosario;Gary Contessa;15-1

TENTH RACE — 7f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance. Purse $92,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 No Deal;Chris Landeros;Phil Serpe;15-1

1A Out Of Orbit;Ricardo Santana;Phil Serpe;15-1

2 Fair Regis;Kendrick Carmouche;Jason Servis;10-1

3 Risky Mandate;Jose Ortiz;Tom Amoss;7-2

4 Diamond Crazy;Tyler Gaffalione;Dallas Stewart;30-1

5 Take Charge Aubrey;Manny Franco;Bruce Levine;12-1

6 Our Circle Of Love;John Velazquez;Michelle Nevin;12-1

7 Hollywood Glory;Jose Lezcano;Mark Hennig;30-1

8 Sinwaan;Luis Saez;Kiaran McLaughlin;12-1

9 Surging Tide;Joel Rosario;Charlton Baker;9-2

10 Private Beach;Joe Bravo;Tony Dutrow;10-1

11 Stifle Yourself;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;5-1

12 Proximity Bias;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;6-1

13 Well Hello;Javier Castellano;Horacio DePaz;30-1

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments