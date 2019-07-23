First Post 12:50 p.m.
1ST RACE — 2 1/16 mi., turf, steeplechase, 4YOs & up, Jonathan Kiser Novice Stakes. Purse $75,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Redicean;Thomas Garner;Leslie Young;4-1
2 Help From Heaven;Ross Geraghty;Kate Dalton;6-1
3 Boss Man;Danny Mullins;Archibald Kingsley Jr.;15-1
4 Storm Team;Jack Doyle;Jack Fisher;10-1
5 Corky Lemon;Sean McDermott;Mark Beecher;12-1
6 Lord Justice;Michael Mitchell;Jack Fisher;6-1
7 Elucidation;Darren Nagle;Cyril Murphy;8-1
8 Our Legend;William McCarthy;Jack Fisher;15-1
9 Sportswear;Gerard Galligan;Jonathan Sheppard;7-2
10 Belisarius;Sam Twiston-Davies;Kate Dalton;10-1
11 Arch My Boy;Kieran Norris;Richard Valentine;10-1
2ND RACE — 7f, 3YOs & up, maiden. Purse $78,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Freaky Styley;Joel Rosario;Jorge Abreu;8-1
1A Constructor;Luis Reyes;Tom Albertrani;8-1
2 Clear The Ramp;Chris Landeros;Gary Sciacca;20-1
3 Financialstability;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2
4 Luna's In Charge;Kendrick Carmouche;Philip Bauer;12-1
5 The Honest Toun;Irad Ortiz;David Donk;7-2
6 Top Of The Mint;Rajiv Margah;Mark Hennig;10-1
7 Dancers For Token;Dylan Davis;Robbie Davis;8-1
8 Moonlight Now;Manny Franco;Charlton Baker;6-1
9 Golani Brigade;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;3-1
THIRD RACE — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $78,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Apollo's Abraxas;Benjamin Hernandez;Kim Laudati;20-1
1A Lil Morning Star;Joey Martinez;Kim Laudati;20-1
2 Jen's Battle;Joel Rosario;Gary Contessa;4-1
3 Classical Rose;Luis Saez;Gary Contessa;6-1
4 Mazal Eighteen;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;3-1
5 More Than Silver;Rajiv Maragh;Leah Gyarmati;10-1
6 Let It Slide;Mike Luzzi;Bruce Brown;12-1
7 Sky Kitten;Manny Franco;David Donk;6-1
8 Adriatic Holiday;Junior Alvarado;Barclay Tagg;5-2
9 Dustinthewind;Herman Harkie;Edmund Davis;20-1
10 Beyond Brown;Eric Cancel;David Donk;2-1
FOURTH RACE — 1 3/16 mi., turf, 4YOs & up, allowance optional claiming $80,000. Purse $98,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Control Group;Rider TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1
1A Zapperini;Irad Ortiz;Jason Servis;6-1
2 Annals Of Time;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;4-5
3 Sassy Little Lila;Jose Ortiz;Rodolphe Brisset;15-1
4 Tour De Force;Rider TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;2-1
5 Aquaphobia;Kendrick Carmouche;Robert Falcone;5-1
6 Lenstar;Rider TBA;Nick Zito;10-1
7 Turco Bravo;Javier Castellano;David Cannizzo;8-1
8 King Zachary;John Velazquez;Graham Motion;15-1
9 Have At It;Junior Alvarado;Christophe Clement;12-1
10 Devamani;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;7-2
FIFTH RACE — 7f, 3YOs & up, claiming $35,000. Purse $50,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Surface Strike;Irad Ortiz;Michelle Nevin;9-2
2 Indigo Yankee;Tyler Gaffalione;Anthony Quartarolo;5-1
3 Frammento;Joey Martinez;Nick Zito;8-1
4 Dr. Hipp;Jose Ortiz;David Duggan;4-1
5 Passcode;Jose Lezcano;James Ferraro;12-1
6 Cape Lookout;Ricardo Santana;Michael Trombetta;12-1
7 Mohican;Benjamin Hernandez;Chris Englehart;10-1
8 Giant Boo Boo;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;6-1
9 Crea's Bklyn Law;Manny Franco;Michelle Nevin;7-2
SIXTH RACE — 5 1/2f, turf, 2YOs, maiden. Purse $90,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Another Miracle;Manny Franco;Gary Contessa;2-1
1A Proven Strategies;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;2-1
2 More Like It;Dylan Davis;Bruce Brown;12-1
3 Irish Mias;Rajiv Maragh;Graham Motion;10-1
4 Get Set;Jose Lezcano;Steve Klesaris;8-1
5 Blackberry Wine;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;10-1
6 Close Shave;John Velazquez;Graham Motion;12-1
7 Alfie Solomons;Irad Ortiz;Wesley Ward;3-1
8 Now Is;Chris Landeros;Phil Gleaves;15-1
9 Shackleford's Joy;Luis Reyes;D. Wayne Lukas;20-1
10 Chimney Rock;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;6-1
11 Hemlock;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;5-1
SEVENTH RACE — 1 mi., turf, 3YOs, NY Stallion Series Stakes (Cab Calloway Division). Purse $150,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Dark Money;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;10-1
2 Dashing Dan;Kendrick Carmouche;Michael Dilger;12-1
3 Rinaldi;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;7-2
4 Albie;John Velazquez;Michael Dilger;15-1
5 Blindwillie Mctell;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;4-1
6 Honorable Hero;Manny Franco;John Toscano;20-1
7 Bettor Bank On It;Dylan Davis;Edward Barker;20-1
8 Six Percent;Javier Castellano;Brad Cox;9-2
9 Funny Guy;Rajiv Maragh;John Terranova;3-1
10 Smooth Tales;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;10-1
EIGHTH RACE — 6f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, Grade II Honorable Miss Stakes. Purse $200,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Pacific Gale;Irad Ortiz;John Kimmel;9-2
2 Chalon;Javier Castellano;Arnaud Delacour;5-2
3 Honey Bunny;Joel Rosario;John Alexander Ortiz;10-1
4 Mia Mischief;Ricardo Santana;Steve Asmussen;7-5
5 Minit To Stardom;Alex Cintron;Jose Camejo;12-1
6 Ours To Run;John Velazquez;Larry Jones;7-2
NINTH RACE — 5 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $62,500. Purse $95,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Pastime;Javier Castellano;Victoria Oliver;5-1
2 Victorias Fire;Kevin Gomez;Michael Sabine;15-1
3 Leah's Dream;Manny Franco;Chris Englehart;5-2
4 Really Proud;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;7-2
5 China Rider;Ricardo Santana;David Cannizzo;12-1
6 Enthusiastic Gal;Jose Lezcano;Steve Klesaris;3-1
7 Mentality;Dylan Davis;Wesley Ward;4-1
8 Violent Times;John Velazquez;Ralph Nicks;6-1
9 Miss Mystique;Kendrick Carmouche;Leah Gyarmati;10-1
10 Annie Rocks;Joel Rosario;Gary Contessa;15-1
TENTH RACE — 7f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance. Purse $92,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 No Deal;Chris Landeros;Phil Serpe;15-1
1A Out Of Orbit;Ricardo Santana;Phil Serpe;15-1
2 Fair Regis;Kendrick Carmouche;Jason Servis;10-1
3 Risky Mandate;Jose Ortiz;Tom Amoss;7-2
4 Diamond Crazy;Tyler Gaffalione;Dallas Stewart;30-1
5 Take Charge Aubrey;Manny Franco;Bruce Levine;12-1
6 Our Circle Of Love;John Velazquez;Michelle Nevin;12-1
7 Hollywood Glory;Jose Lezcano;Mark Hennig;30-1
8 Sinwaan;Luis Saez;Kiaran McLaughlin;12-1
9 Surging Tide;Joel Rosario;Charlton Baker;9-2
10 Private Beach;Joe Bravo;Tony Dutrow;10-1
11 Stifle Yourself;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;5-1
12 Proximity Bias;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;6-1
13 Well Hello;Javier Castellano;Horacio DePaz;30-1
