First post 12:45 p.m.

FIRST RACE — 2 1/16 mi., turf, steeplechase, 4YOs & up, A.P. Smithwick Stakes. Purse $150,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Hinterland;William McCarthy;Jack Fisher; 30-1

2 Peppay Le Pugh;Danny Mullins;Jack Fisher;6-1

3 Winston C;Thomas Garner;Jonathan Sheppard;6-1

4 Sempre Medici;Darren Nagle;Cyril Murphy;10-1

5 Show Court;Barry Foley;Archibald Kingsley;20-1

6 Vosne Romanee;Sam Twiston-Davies;Jack Fisher;7-2

7 Modem;Jack Doyle;Elizabeth Voss;8-1

8 No Wunder;Kieran Norris;Elizabeth Voss;15-1

9 Bedrock;Sean McDermott;Leslie Young;3-1

10 Belisarius;Ross Geraghty;Kate Dalton;30-1

11 All The Way Jose;Gerard Galligan;Jonathan Sheppard;15-1

12 Gibralfaro;Michael Mitchell;Jack Fisher;12-1

13 Portrade;Ross Geraghty;Elizabeth Voss;30-1

SECOND RACE — 5 1/2f, 2YOs, fillies, maiden claiming $50,000. Purse $52,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Mrs. Awesome;Joel Rosario;Gary Contessa;5-1

2 Persian Queen;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;4-1

3 Stunning Munnings;Irad Ortiz;Wesley Ward;7-2

4 Polished Copper;Tyler Gaffalione;Stanley Hough;3-1

5 Wedontbelieveher;Manny Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;5-2

6 Speed Talks;Kendrick Carmouche;Gary Contessa;10-1

7 Wicked Amber;Herman Harkie;Randi Persaud;20-1

THIRD RACE — 1 1/8 mi., 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $25,000. Purse $80,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Lucky Move;Joel Rosario;Bentley Combs;4-1

2 Beyond Discreet;Manny Franco;David Donk;6-1

3 Not About The Nail;Dylan Davis;Edward Barker;6-1

4 Cotton Candy Cutie;Luis Reyes;Mertkan Kantarmaci;12-1

5 Carlisle Belle;Benjamin Hernandez;Gary Sciacca;8-1

6 Ratajkowski;Jose Ortiz;Brian Lynch;8-5

7 Paved With Gold;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;7-2

FOURTH RACE — 1 3/8 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, maiden. Purse $90,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Tide Of The Sea;Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;3-1

2 Anticipating;Tyler Gaffalione;Jonathan Sheppard;12-1

3 Bail Out;Jose Ortiz;Shug McGaughey;5-2

4 Third Edition;Jose Lezcano;Ignacio Correas IV;8-1

5 Better Tapit;Ricardo Santana;Steve Asmussen;5-1

6 Shennan;Irad Ortiz;Mark Casse;3-1

7 Noble Spirit;Chris Landeros;George Weaver;6-1

FIFTH RACE — 7f, 3YOs, claiming $75,000. Purse $80,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Hawaiian Noises;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;6-1

2 Johny’s Bobby;Julien Leparoux;Philip Bauer;8-1

3 Pyron;Ricardo Santana;Steve Asmussen;8-5

4 Desert Spring;Joel Rosario;Michael Stidham;12-1

5 Replete;Tyler Gaffalione;Dallas Stewart;15-1

6 Dark Money;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;2-1

7 Family Biz;Dylan Davis;Edward Barker;12-1

8 I’m Busy;Jose Ortiz;Grant Forster;12-1

SIXTH RACE — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, starter allowance $50,000. Purse $60,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Seaside Dancer;Luis Saez;Ramon Guzman;4-1

2 Team Win;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;8-1

3 Righteous Ruby;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;5-2

4 Star Swept;Tyler Gaffalione;Ralph Nicks;12-1

5 Pure Praise;Ricardo Santana;Bruce Brown;20-1

6 Middle Out;Manny Franco;Jorge Abreu;12-1

7 Anne Dupree;John Velazquez;Anthony Margotta Jr.;8-1

8 Tass;Kendrick Carmouche;James Lawrence;15-1

9 Questeq;Javier Castellano;John Toscano;20-1

10 Tizaprincessa;Joel Rosario;Michael Stidham;12-1

11 Joy Of Treasure;Jose Ortiz;Eddie Kenneally;3-1

12 Keota;Jose Lezcano;Jason Servis;7-2

SEVENTH RACE — 6f, 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $78,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 E Z For You To Say;Herman Harkie;Patrick Quick;15-1

2 Magnetique;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;7-2

3 Risky Mischief;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;5-2

4 Playtone;Tyler Gaffalione;Eddie Kenneally;4-1

5 Imincomunicado;Jose Lezcano;Derek Ryan;15-1

6 Courageous Girl;Manny Franco;David Donk;8-1

7 Beyond Brown;Eric Cancel;David Donk;6-1

8 Central Capital;Junior Alvarado;Leah Gyarmati;10-1

9 Barker Lane;Dylan Davis;Edward Barker;20-1

10 Big Bounty;Rajiv Maragh;Leah Gyarmati;15-1

11 Aubrey Tate;Irad Ortiz;Norm Casse;9-2

12 Mrs. Phelps;Kendrick Carmouche;Richard Vega;10-1

EIGHTH RACE — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance. Purse $92,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Kreesie;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;12-1

2 Maid To Remember;John Velazquez;Graham Motion;2-1

3 Nonsensical;Rider TBA;Tom Albertrani;5-2

4 English Soul;Manny Franco;Raymond Handal;8-1

5 Goodbye Brockley;Chris Landeros;Phil Serpe;20-1

6 Silver Shaker;Jose Lezcano;Jorge Abreu;6-1

7 Mascha;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;9-5

8 Clairvoyance;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;8-1

9 Belle Of The Spa;Dylan Davis;Bruce Brown;15-1

10 Tip At Tapit;Luis Saez;Jimmy Toner;20-1

11 South Of The Shore;Jose Lezcano;Chad Brown;2-1

NINTH RACE — 6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, John Morrissey Stakes. Purse $100,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Gold For The King;Joel Rosario;Charlton Baker;2-1

2 Celtic Chaos;Dylan Davis;Brad Cox;3-1

3 Saratoga Giro;Jeremias Flores;Paul Barrow;15-1

4 Build To Suit;Manny Franco;Chad Brown;5-2

5 Eye Luv Lulu;Jose Lezcano;Jason Servis;5-2

6 T Loves A Fight;Junior Alvarado;Orlando Noda;12-1

TENTH RACE — 1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, allowance optional claiming $40,000. Purse $83,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Storm Prophet;Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;8-1

2 Evaluator;Junior Alvarado;H. James Bond;8-1

3 Ides Of Arch;Rajiv Maragh;Bruce Levine;15-1

4 Way Early;Manny Franco;George Weaver;5-2

5 Macagone;Jose Lezcano;Jason Servis;3-1

6 Appealing Briefs;Jose Ortiz;Jorge Abreu;10-1

7 Leaveematthegate;Dylan Davis;Leah Gyarmati;15-1

8 Minsky Moment;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;4-1

9 We Should Talk;Chris Landeros;Gary Gullo;15-1

10 Shamrock Kid;Luis Saez;Richard Schosberg;20-1

11 Mo Diddley;John Velazquez;Mark Casse;7-2

12 The Caretaker;Luis Saez;Kiaran McLaughlin;4-1

ELEVENTH RACE — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $48,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Molly’s Nighthawk;Junior Alvarado;John Kimmel;4-1

2 Memories Eternal;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;6-1

3 Recess;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;3-1

4 Pecatonica;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;10-1

5 Joule;Rajiv Maragh;Leah Gyarmati;15-1

6 Two Graces;Dylan Davis;James Ryerson;8-1

7 Violetas Visions;Sam Jimenez;Orlando Noda;50-1

8 Wicked Waters;Ricardo Santana;H. James Bond;30-1

9 Fika;Kendrick Carmouche;Joe Sharp;12-1

10 Frosty Linz;Luis Reyes;Dominick Schettino;30-1

11 Big Expense;Tyler Gaffalione;Dominick Schettino;5-1

12 Eighty Seven North;Jose Ortiz;Leah Gyarmati;10-1

13 Ideational;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2

14 Low Is Laine;Benjamin Hernandez;Gary Sciacca;20-1

15 Love That Goose;Ricardo Santana;David Cannizzo;15-1

16 Youth Gone Wild;Benjamin Hernandez;Rodrigo Ubillo;20-1

